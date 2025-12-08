Sharon Henderson arrested on federal pandemic unemployment fraud charges

NEWTON COUNTY – Georgia State Representative and Covington native Sharon Henderson was arrested on Monday morning after federal prosecutors alleged she collected false unemployment benefits.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Henderson allegedly applied for federal pandemic unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. with claims that she was employed by Henry County Schools as a substitute teacher. However, prosecutors claim that Henderson had not worked for the school system since 2018.

“In June 2020, while a candidate for a Georgia House seat, Henderson allegedly applied for federal pandemic unemployment benefits claiming that her current employer was Henry County Schools,” the release stated. “Although Henderson had worked as a substitute teacher for Henry County Schools for five days in 2018 (almost two years prior), she had not worked for Henry County Schools since then. Additionally, the Substitute Teacher Agreement Henderson signed in 2018 included an acknowledgment that substitute teachers are not eligible to draw unemployment wages.”

However, the DOJ alleges that Henderson claimed to work for the system well past her actual time spent at the school in an attempt to collect payments.

“Nevertheless, Henderson allegedly stated in the application that she had worked for the school system throughout 2019 and as recently as March 10, 2020; that she had paystubs as evidence of that employment in 2019; and that her place of employment was closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency,” the release stated. “She then allegedly submitted weekly certifications stating that she was unable to reach her place of employment because of a COVID-19 quarantine. She allegedly submitted eight of those certifications in June 2021, after she was sworn in and serving as the state representative for District 113, which covers western Newton County and part of Covington, Georgia.”

In total, the DOJ alleges that Henderson collected $17,811 of unemployment benefits.

A federal grand jury has formally charged Henderson with two counts of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements. According to the news release, she is expected to plead not guilty when she appears in federal court on Monday afternoon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General, Georgia Office of the State Inspector General and DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.

“It is shocking that a public official would allegedly lie to profit from an emergency program designed to help suffering community members,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg in the news release. “Politicians who violate the public trust and steal from the needy to enrich themselves will be held accountable.”

Henderson has served on the Georgia House of Representatives since 2021 after defeating Billie Boyd-Cox in the Democratic primary. She was reelected in 2022 and 2024. It is not immediately clear how her arrest will impact her standing in office.

The Covington News has reached out to Henderson’s team for comment and have not immediately heard back.