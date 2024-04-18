Several plead guilty in various cases

NEWTON COUNTY – Over the course of this month, several offenders pled guilty in Newton County courtrooms for various crimes, with some being sentenced to prison time.

According to a Facebook post from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, four offenders received their sentences within the last few weeks.

On Monday, April 8, Khalil Shabazz pled guilty on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Shabazz was sentenced to 20 years, with the first nine to serve in prison.

On the same day, Rodney Nicholson pled guilty to aggravated stalking. The Facebook post stated that Nicholson continued to stalk the victim after a court issued a previous permanent protective order against him.

Sentencing for Nicholson will be held at a later date as he faces a sentence of up to 10 years.

Last week, Omega Brown pled guilty on charges of aggravated assault, firearm possession charges and other related offenses. Brown was sentenced to 15 years with one to serve in prison. The Facebook post also stated that the State prosecuted one of the victims “for her attempts to hide child witnesses to the crimes.”

Additionally, Jalik Mitchell entered a guilty plea on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony. Mitchell was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison, with no eligibility for parole.

District Attorney Randy McGinley commended the work of his staff for the work that was done to resolve these cases.

“While the cases that actually go to trial get more publicity and attention from the public, there are so many cases that resolve short of trial because of the hard work and dedication of those working in your DA’s Office and in law enforcement,” McGinley said via a Facebook post. “The long hours that our office puts into these cases lead to a safer community and justice for victims.”



