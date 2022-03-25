Second man charged in south Newton murder case

COVINGTON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the murder of a DeKalb man found shot to death in south Newton County late on March 5.



Tyrez Riquan Bell, 22, of Serena Court in Covington, was being held without bond in the Newton County Detention Center on Friday after his arrest Tuesday, March 22.

Bell was charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the death of Charles Edward Stanley, 29, of Taragon Drive in Decatur.

Stanley was shot and killed on Harvey Wood Drive between 11 p.m. and midnight while driving a vehicle reported stolen from a nearby residence.

Bell was charged following the March 6 arrest of Shane Alexander Robinson, 27, of Avery Drive in Covington, in connection with the March 5 incident.

The report stated a deputy was called to Harvey Wood Drive, which is in the Rocky Plains community south of Porterdale, in reference to suspicious activity.

The person who called the sheriff’s office said an unknown man stole a vehicle and crashed it into a tree in her yard. She said three to four subjects also were in her yard searching the bushes.

The deputy found Stanley unresponsive in the vehicle and he was later pronounced dead after emergency medical workers arrived.

An arrest warrant for Robinson stated that he “grabbed his AR-15 (rifle) and drove” from his Covington home to Harvey Wood Drive to “scare” the victim.

“When Charles was backing up, Shane admitted to firing several rounds at the vehicle,” the warrant stated. “Furthermore, Shane also initially stated that he fired rounds at the vehicle as it was driving away.”

Stanley died as a result of a gunshot he received during the incident which occurred inside a subdivision, a warrant stated.

The incident report also stated the victim was an acquaintance of the suspects but did not say how they knew each other or what led to the incident. The sheriff’s office has not released any other details.

Both suspects are facing charges of Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felony, Unauthorized Discharge of Firearms Within 50 Yards of a Public Highway, and Reckless Conduct.

Robinson also was being held without bond in the Newton County Detention Center.