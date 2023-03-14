Search ongoing for suspect in west Newton park triple shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County sheriff's deputies Monday were still searching for a suspect after shootings injured three people in a west Newton park Saturday night.

The shootings reportedly followed an incident that occurred Saturday, March 11, sometime between 8 and 10 p.m., in a park on Crestfield Circle inside Fairview Estates subdivision off Fairview Road in west Newton County.

All three victims were in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital, said Newton sheriff's spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

The victims included three males, including a 43-year-old Covington resident, a 37-year-old Lithonia resident and a 31-year-old whose address was not listed.

"No arrests have been made,” Jett said. “It is still an ongoing investigation."

A Newton sheriff's deputy reported being dispatched to a call about a discharged gun in the area of Crestfield Circle.

"While en route dispatch advised me a person was shot in the area of Crestfield Circle. I then activated my emergency lights and sirens and arrived at the scene,” he reported.

"Upon arrival, I observed a black male with two gunshot wounds to the back and to the leg. Fire and EMS arrived and transported the male."

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, who assisted Newton County with the incident, said the other two victims made their way in a vehicle to a Shell Gas Station on Salem Road in Conyers before one of them had to be airlifted to the hospital, WSB-TV reported.

The 2022 Toyota Prius they were traveling in before they stopped in Conyers was listed as evidence in the case. It was reportedly damaged during the incident at the park, an incident report stated.

The Newton County deputy reporting on the incident identified four people as "offenders" but only one listed as both "offender" and "suspect."

A resident of Crestfield Circle also sustained damage to her home and vehicle in the incident, the deputy reported.