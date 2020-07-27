Porterdale man arrested in connection to five burglaries

COVINGTON, Ga. — A local man is behind bars after allegedly burglarizing two businesses and three churches in Newton County.

Torres Guinn, 27, of Porterdale, was arrested Sunday, July 26, and charged with three counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary as result of an investigation led by Covington police.

Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom said the incidents each took place along Washington Street. Three of the burglaries in Covington were believed to happen July 20 and July 21 at Repairers of the Breach Thrift Center, Tava's Diner and Greater Grace Church. A list of items stolen was not immediately available.

The two churches burgled in Porterdale were identified as Rainbow Covenant Church and Led By the Spirit Baptist Mission. Guinn was believed to have stolen money, food, keys and other items, according to Porterdale police.

Malcom said burglaries that occur in the same vicinity is an “obvious” sign they were made by the same person or group, which helped investigators locate the suspect.

“This arrest is the result of a thorough investigation by our patrol and CID teams, and especially from the hard work of Detective Jeff Bruno,” Malcom said. “A serial burglar who was focusing on locations in Covington and Porterdale is now off of our street.”

Shortly after being taken into custody, authorities said Guinn admitted he was involved with the five burglaries reported, but Malcom said there could be more.

"A lot of burglars are territorial, so it may be that this arrest could help Porterdale police with some of its unsolved burglaries” he said.

As of Monday, July 27, Guinn was being held at the Newton County Jail.