Police seeking to ID woman in passing of $32K in checks in Covington, other cities

ATHENS, Ga. — Area police are seeking to identify a woman in connection with the passing of over $32,000 in stolen and forged checks last week in Covington and seven other Metro Atlanta cities.

The checks were passed in Covington, Conyers, Buford, Dacula, Norcross, Kennesaw, Woodstock and Douglasville on Feb. 2 and 3, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

The checks were stolen from a vehicle at Southeast Clarke Park in Athens-Clarke County on Jan. 31 and cashed with the stolen driver's license of an Athens resident, whose purse was also stolen from another vehicle at Southeast Clarke Park on Dec. 31, said Lt. Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Anyone with information on this suspect's identity are asked to contact Detective Franco at 762-400-7100 or at Nathaniel.Franco@accgov.com.