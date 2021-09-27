Pedestrian's death under investigation in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol was investigating a report an SUV struck and killed a man as he ran across Old Atlanta Highway in Covington Sunday night.

Joshua Tiner, 39, was killed in the 7:17 p.m. incident on Old Atlanta Highway at Cook Road, said Lt. Mark Riley of the Georgia State Patrol.

A preliminary investigation showed that a silver 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling west on Old Atlanta Highway at the same time the victim was running north across Old Atlanta Highway from the area of the driveway for Dial’s Diesel Performance, Riley said.

Tiner ran into the path of the Honda Pilot and was struck in the west lane of Old Atlanta Highway, he said.

The victim suffered fatal injuries. The state patrol was continuing its investigation today, Riley said.