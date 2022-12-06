Oxford man found guilty of following too closely before 2019 fatal wreck

COVINGTON, Ga. — An Oxford man was convicted this week on charges related to a fatal May 2019 collision at the intersection of Ga. Hwy. 162 and Island Shoals Road.

Brandon Lee Fulcher, 43, was convicted of Second Degree Vehicular Homicide and Following Too Closely in Newton County Superior Court.

The victim, Timothy O’Brien, was traveling on 162 and slowing down to make a right-hand turn. Fulcher, in a truck while towing a trailer, was following too closely and struck O’Brien’s vehicle from behind. O’Brien died from the injuries he suffered in the collision.

After Fulcher was found guilty, the court held a sentencing hearing in which members of O’Brien’s family shared how this incident and the death of their loved one affected them, said District Attorney Randy McGinley.

The court sentenced Fulcher to 12 months with the first six months in jail and the remainder on probation.

Second Degree Vehicular Homicide is a misdemeanor under Georgia law. First Degree Vehicular Homicide is a felony but only applies when a death is caused by a person operating a motor vehicle while the person is also committing a DUI, reckless driving, illegally passing a school bus, or committing misdemeanor fleeing from law enforcement.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eliazette Johnson, Investigator Joshua Duke, Victim Services Director Leslie Smith, and Senior Legal Assistant Cindi Hendrix. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.