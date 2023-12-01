No one injured in apartment complex shooting

NEWTON COUNTY – No one was injured following a shooting at the Fieldcrest Apartment complex on Nov. 21, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD).

Deputies say that Corey Ross allegedly fired shots into an apartment following a brief interaction with one of the victims, Tamera Almond.

An incident report from the CPD states that Ross knocked on the door of several residents in the area asking the whereabouts of Almond. Throughout the time that Ross was searching, Almond stated that she had received several calls from Ross, with Ross stating that he was in the Fieldcrest Apartment complex.

From there, Ross confronted Almond where “they exchanged words through the door,” per the incident report. Almond then left the door and lied back down before she heard the gunshots a short time later.

Eight gunshots in total were fired into a neighboring apartment of Almond’s where the bullets then exited into Almond’s apartment.

While no one was shot during the ordeal, a child was struck by glass from a window. The child was “found not to need medical attention,” according to the incident report.

The CPD confirmed tothat Ross has not been arrested at this time.