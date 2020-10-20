Newton sheriff's office searching for suspect in deadly assault

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help it find the person who assaulted and killed a man at a residence in western Newton County.

The sheriff's office issued a BOLO — Be On The Lookout — notice on its social media accounts it was seeking help in finding the suspect in the early Monday incident off Spring Road in Covington.

Deputies first responded to the incident Monday about 1:20 a.m. after receiving a report about an unresponsive person, the notice stated.

"When deputies arrived it was discovered that the victim was assaulted at some point and succumbed to his injuries," the notice stated.

Deputies had no information about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

Those with information were urged to contact Investigator Almond at ealmond@newtonsheriffga.org or call 678-625-1453.