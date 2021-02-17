Newton sheriff seeking suspects in gaming machines break-ins

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County sheriff's investigators are asking the public's help in locating two men who allegedly broke into gaming machines at a Brown Bridge Road gas station in Newton County.

Those with information are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, and can remain anonymous. Call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

The suspects reportedly entered the 76 station at 11408 Brown Bridge Road Saturday and broke into the machines, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

One suspect, who walks with a limp, was driving a red car that was possibly a Kia Optima with chrome wheels.

Those with information can contact Investigator Clinton French at 678-625-1429 or cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org.