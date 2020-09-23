Newton receives $27K in federal grant for sheriff's office equipment

WASHINGTON — Newton County was among 33 Georgia counties and cities approved for a total of $1.76 million in U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) grants to help states and local governments prevent and control crime based on local needs and conditions.

Newton County will receive $27,636 in a Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) if the grant is accepted by the board of commissioners, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.

The annual grant award will be used for purchase of equipment for Newton County Sheriff's Office deputies and detention officers "to effectively execute assigned duties," according to information the Sheriff's Office gave county commissioners.

Loeffler announced the grant awards, which totaled $766,000 for the counties and $1 million for cities.

“Everywhere I go in Georgia, I hear about increases in crime and concerns about public safety,” said Loeffler. “These grants will go a long way to helping our communities prevent crime, break up gang networks, stop domestic violence and hold criminals accountable."

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program provides funding for programs or initiatives including drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment or other programs aimed at reducing crime or enhancing public safety.

Neighboring counties, including Henry at $26,532, and Rockdale at $13,710, also were approved for grants from the program, according to a release from Loeffler.