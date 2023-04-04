Newton man receives life sentence for molestation conviction

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County man will serve life in prison after his conviction on charges of Aggravated Sodomy, Aggravated Child Molestation and two counts of Child Molestation March 29.

Thomas Charles Stephens was sentenced for the 2018 crimes after a bench trial — a trial in front of the judge and not a jury, said District Attorney Randy McGinley.

“These crimes did not occur in a school, but the initial outcry did,” McGinley said. “Teaching and working in a school with our young children is a very difficult job and sometimes some terrible things that happen at home are brought to light at school.

“A big thank you as well to the teachers and counselors that brought these events to light.”

Stephens had a prior conviction of Sexual Battery on a Child Under 12 in Florida and a Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction in Georgia.

He also had at least one additional felony conviction, which makes him a recidivist under Georgia law. As a result, he will serve every day of the sentence without the possibility of parole, McGinley said.

“With this being a life sentence, it is the equivalent to a sentence of life without parole,” he said.

The case stemmed from Stephens’ arrest in May 2018 and was delayed by the pandemic and the death of a judge, prosecutors said.

His wife, Kristyn Stephens, also was sentenced to 20 years with the first five years in prison. She was charged with Cruelty to Children in the First Degree and Making a False Statement in early 2019.

“Those charges are based on Ms. Stephens’ lies to law enforcement during the investigation and her attempts to get the child victim to lie and say the crimes did not happen,” McGinley said.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Amber Dally, Victim Advocate Cindy Hooper, Chief Investigator Kelly Whire, Investigator Justin Hipps, and Legal Assistant Desiree Kozikowski.



