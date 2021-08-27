Newton man indicted for Alabama bank robbery

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Covington man on a bank robbery charge, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnny Sharp Jr. announced Thursday.



A one-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charged Nekyle N. Chaney, 45, of Covington, with bank robbery, a news release stated. Chaney is accused of robbing a Regions Bank in Albertville, Alabama, on Feb. 18 “by force, violence, or intimidation.”

Chaney and three other Georgia men — Theodore David Kemp, 46, of Decatur; Ronnie Lee Jones, 31, of Atlanta; and Shermaine Nashawn Caison, 32, of Ellenwood — were also arrested after the alleged robbery.

Kemp and Jones were both charged with conspiracy to commit a first-degree theft of property.

Caison was charged with tampering with evidence after he attempted to flush marijuana down the toilet once he arrived at the Albertville City Jail. He was not charged for any involvement in the robbery.

According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, Chaney was the only one to enter the bank Feb. 18.

The chief told told The Sand Mountain Reporter, a local newspaper, Chaney attempted to cash a counterfeit check before forcibly taking cash from the nearest teller drawer and fleeing.

Smith said a customer saw what happened and chased Chaney into a nearby shopping center until police were able to apprehend him.

After a white Chevrolet Equinox was seen leaving the bank, police in the neighboring city of Boaz soon located the vehicle at Jack’s Restaurant and arrested Kemp, Jones and Caison at gunpoint in the parking lot.

Chaney faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI investigated the case with the assistance of the Albertville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Catherine Crosby and Michael Royster are prosecuting the case.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.