Newton man charged with murder in shooting death of brother

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man is accused of shooting his brother multiple times and killing him after an argument at a residence near Porterdale early Monday.

Shaquell Fisher, 26, was being held without bond in the Newton County Detention Center today, July 7, following his arrest Monday morning on charges he used two firearms to shoot and kill Deondre Fisher, 25, of Athens.

Charges against Fisher include one count each of Murder and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He was arrested soon after the incident at a residence on Brandon Drive in the Woodland Ridge neighborhood Monday at about 2:45 a.m.

Spokesman Jack Redlinger of the Newton County Sheriff's Office said an argument and fight preceded the incident.

A deputy responded to a report of a penetrating trauma minutes after the incident and found the suspect still on the scene, a report stated.

"Victim was deceased on scene," Redlinger said.



According to a warrant, Shaquell and Deondre Fisher began fighting verbally, which led to a physical altercation.

They separated but Shaquell Fisher then allegedly used two firearms — at least one reportedly was a handgun — to shoot his brother. The victim was found with seven gunshot wounds, the warrant stated.

An investigation was continuing today, a report stated.



County tax records list the two brothers among three individuals and a wrecker service who own the residence where the incident reportedly occurred.