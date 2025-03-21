Newton High School student charged with murder in connection with Denny Dobbs Park shooting

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has arrested 16-year-old Jarvis Hinton Jr. in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Justin Etienne at Denny Dobbs Park on Wednesday. This is the first arrest made in the case.

Hinton, a Covington resident and student at Newton High School, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and reckless conduct. The NCSO has confirmed that Hinton will be charged as an adult.

Hinton is currently being held at the Newton County Detention Center.

Based on a press release from the NCSO, investigators interviewed multiple witnesses, all of whom are students, as the homicide coincided with a “Senior Skip Day.” Etienne was a student at Salem High School in Rockdale County.

The student witnesses allegedly “provided misleading facts regarding the events.” The NCSO added that additional charges regarding providing false statements to law enforcement are “pending,” though did not clarify if those charges would be added to Hinton or other suspects.

“Since March 19, investigators have worked through conflicting statements, executed search warrants and gathered evidence, ultimately leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect,” the press release stated.

According to the NCSO’s statement, the investigation is still underway and more suspects may be arrested in the future.

Past releases from the NCSO said Etienne was shot at Denny Dobbs Park in Newton County on Wednesday, March 19 just before 5 p.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting took place in a wooded area near the park and was not a drive-by shooting. Additionally, there is no evidence suggesting any gang involvement, and the incident appeared to be isolated.

The release does not expand on the nature of other potential suspects’ possible involvement in the incident. Additionally, the exact circumstances that led to the shooting have not been released.

The release also includes comments from Sheriff Ezell Brown.

“The Office of the Sheriff is dedicated to seeking justice for the victim, Justin Etienne, and his family,” the statement reads. “My heart goes out to all his loved ones during this time. Additionally, I want to remind the community that providing false information during an investigation is a crime and will lead to legal consequences.”