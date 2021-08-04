Newton firefighters on way to call among injured after fire engine strikes car

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two firefighters were among those in two vehicles taken to area hospitals tonight with undisclosed injuries after a fire truck traveling to a call struck a private vehicle.

At least one firefighter was being treated for a head injury after being struck in the head during the 6 p.m. incident, said County Manager Lloyd Kerr.

Witnesses said the wreck reportedly occurred on Georgia Hwy. 36.

Deputies responding to the scene closed the road in both directions for several hours, according to information from Georgia Department of Transportation.

Kerr said Fire Chief Mike Conner told him the firefighters were aboard the engine and traveling to a fire call when a car pulled out in front of their vehicle from a side street.

The fire engine "T-boned" the car and pushed it "several hundred yards" before both vehicles left the road and the fire engine tipped over, Kerr said.

Two firefighters were inside the cab and "were bounced around" before a self-contained breathing apparatus came loose and struck one of them in the head, Kerr said.

The engine is stationed at Fire Station 1 on Covington Bypass Road, Kerr said.

He disclosed the incident at the start of a 7 p.m. Board of Commissioners meeting.

Kerr said no fatalities were reported but he had no other information on the incident, including the condition of the other victims. The Newton County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and more information may be available in the morning, he said.