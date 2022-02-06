Newton family seeking truth about murder of mother in middle Georgia

A Newton County resident says she just wants to know what happened before her sister's death after she was shot sitting next to her baby boy in a truck in Middle Georgia in late October.

Social Circle resident Leah Davis said a $2,000 reward has remained unclaimed more than three months after the Macon Regional Crimestoppers organization began offering it for information that leads to an arrest in the Oct. 30 murder of Alexandra "Alex" Davis, 29.

"For me, it's just getting my sister's truth out there," Leah said. "I want Alex's truth to be told."

Alex Davis, a former Newton County resident, was shot and killed in Musella in Crawford County as she sat with her 7-month-old son, Wyatt Lane, in the backseat of a Dodge Ram 3500 Crew Cab truck.

Those donating to a benefit auction to raise funds for Wyatt said it was an act of road rage in their initial appeal for donations in a Facebook post in November.

However, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which took over the investigation from Crawford County authorities soon after the incident, has not publicly called it road rage -- only that Davis was shot and killed while traveling near Musella Baptist Church.

"Supposedly, there was some kind of altercation," Leah said.

"She was an innocent bystander in whatever situation occurred," she said. "She was being a mother."

Alex was an Atlanta native and grew up in Jackson as the youngest of four before moving to the Social Circle area, said her sister.

"She started riding when she was a little girl," Leah said.

She became so skilled at riding that she competed professionally in events like barrel racing. But she also was a horse trainer and riding instructor who worked with special needs children, said her sister.

Alex had moved from Newton County to Butler in Taylor County in recent years to live with her boyfriend, identified in her obituary as Tim Butler, whom she had met because both were rodeo and horse enthusiasts, Leah said.

When Alex found out she was pregnant with Wyatt "she was over the moon," her sister said. She said motherhood changed Alex.

"I finally saw my sister come into her own," Leah said. "I just saw a totally different person."

She said her sister was returning from the Georgia State Fairgrounds in Perry with Wyatt and her boyfriend. The vehicle was in the parking lot of Musella Baptist Church on Georgia Hwy. 341 between 8 and 8:30 p.m. when shots came from another vehicle that had pulled behind them and struck Alex, Leah said.

Her parents and family, which mostly reside in Newton County, are devastated. They often see Wyatt, who is nearing a year old and lives with his father.



However, the family has not added to the reward because "we're taking the GBI's lead on everything we do," she said.

"They're very much investigating this case," Leah said.

She said she wants someone to "do the right thing" and give information that will help lead to an arrest.

"I very much feel that we will know Alex's truth," she said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545 or CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 877-682-7463.