Newton deputies take Monroe murder, kidnap suspect into custody

COVINGTON, Ga. -- The man who allegedly abducted his child from a Monroe home where the mother later was found dead Saturday night was tracked to a Covington address where Newton County sheriff's deputies took him into custody.

Gregory Deonte Norwood, 27, of Stockbridge, was charged with Murder and Kidnapping after the incident in which a Levi's Call or Amber Alert was issued for the 1-year-old child, Nala Norwood, and Gregory Norwood.

Nala's mother, Crystal Hyatt, 31, was found dead at a home in the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend in Monroe around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

A preliminary investigation discovered the suspect was Norwood and the Newton County Sheriff's Office "was able to find and apprehend Norwood without incident and recover his car," the Monroe Police Department stated in a news release.

The child was later found safe at her grandmother’s home in Gwinnett County.

Norwood was being held today in the Walton County Detention Center.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be pending. Those with any information are urged to call the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576 or 770-266-5199.