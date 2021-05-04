Newton deputies seek suspect in shooting of woman, 70

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 70-year-old woman is recovering from gunshot wounds and a 20-year-old suspect is on the run following a shooting Monday, May 3, southwest of Porterdale.

Newton County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect, identified as Isaiah McKester Gilbert, 20, of Covington.

Deputies gave medical assistance to the injured victim, identified as Irene Clay-Daniels, 70, of Covington, after responding to a report of a penetrating trauma incident at a residence on Heaton Place Trail in Covington Monday, said spokeswoman Caitlin Jett.

The victim sustained "major injuries" from a discharged gun. EMS transported her to a local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, Jett said.



The suspect, identified as Gilbert, left the scene of the incident in a blue Dodge Charger, Jett said.

Warrants for three counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and one count of Criminal Damage to Property have been issued for Gilbert.

Those with information regarding the location of Isaiah Gilbert are asked to contact Investigator Andrinne Roop at aroop@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1465.