Newton court program for mentally ill crime suspects named 'model' for others

A Newton County court program designed for crime suspects whose mental illness contributed to their alleged actions has been named one of eight “model courts" in Georgia.

The Georgia Council of Accountability Court Judges (CACJ) has recognized the Newton County Mental Health Court for the honor which carries with it a commitment to provide assistance to similar court programs in the state.

Model courts are programs reviewed and selected by the CACJ's Nominations Committee to provide assistance to other court programs across the state, according to the council's website.



A panel of accountability court judges from throughout Georgia evaluated the court and selected it for the award based on "its strong performance in this peer review process," said Robert Fox, coordinator for the program in Newton and Walton counties.



Superior Court Judge Layla Zon is the presiding judge for the Newton County program which works with individuals whose mental illnesses contributed to their criminal conduct, Fox said.

The Newton program was established in 2013 and serves an average of 25 participants, while about 16 are in a six-year-old Walton County program, Fox said.

Superior Court Judge Samuel Ozburn established the Newton County program in 2013 and presided over it until his retirement earlier this year. Fox has served as coordinator since 2017.

Since the courts were established, the programs have graduated 75 participants, according to the CACJ.

Fox said Mental Health Courts help participants improve their independent functioning, reduce substance abuse, provide greater consistency in receiving mental health treatment, spend fewer days in jail, and reduce long-term government costs.

The programs provide a full range of support and supervision to the participants including individual therapy, evidence-based group treatment, psychiatric assessments, medication management, clinical case management, and more, the CACJ stated in a review of the program.

Participants are screened to determine eligibility. They regularly attend treatment, and the court regularly supervises their actions through random drug testing and in-home visits by sheriff's deputies, Fox said.

However, he noted state law prohibits participation by individuals who have committed such offenses as murder, armed robbery and sex-related crimes.

CACJ Executive Director Taylor Jones said the Newton program is part of the inaugural group of Mental Health Court programs to be named model courts, following other accountability courts which received the same awards.

The agency rates individual court programs on such objective criteria as program age, length of time the judge and coordinator have served, certification, and peer review results, according to the CACJ.

Once selected, the state agency notifies them of the award and requests that the model court assist other programs for three years. Model courts provide support ranging from simple calls and emails, to hosting visitors who want to observe their accountability court processes firsthand.

They also assist other judicial circuits with establishing new programs, Jones said.