Newton County Sheriff's Office searches for individual who damaged vehicle

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is attempting to identify an individual who caused criminal damage to property.
On June 15, the individual pictured above damaged a vehicle by repeatedly throwing an object at the front and rear passenger side windows. The incident occurred at Windcrest Drive in Covington around 1 a.m., per a NCSO Facebook post.The NCSO asks for anyone who has information on the identity of the male shown to contact investigator Threets by email at ethreets@newtonsheriffga.org. People can also call (678) 625-1453 or submit a tip online anonymously via NCSO’s website.