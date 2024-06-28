By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County Sheriff's Office searches for individual who damaged vehicle
ncso bolo

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is attempting to identify an individual who caused criminal damage to property. 

On June 15, the individual pictured above damaged a vehicle by repeatedly throwing an object at the front and rear passenger side windows. The incident occurred at Windcrest Drive in Covington around 1 a.m., per a NCSO Facebook post. 

The NCSO asks for anyone who has information on the identity of the male shown to contact investigator Threets by email at ethreets@newtonsheriffga.org. People can also call (678) 625-1453 or submit a tip online anonymously via NCSO’s website.