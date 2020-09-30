Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 30, 2020

Covington Police Department

Jan Daniel Dady, 36, 4410 Highway 142 East, Covington, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with aggravated stalking and violation of family violence order.

Randarious La’Mario Freeman, 29, 3121 Hendrix Circle, Covington, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with violation of a T.P.O.

Anthony Morris George, 54, 9104 Flat Shoals Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with battery-family violence and cruelty to children.

Roddreques Latavius Joiner, 35, 7133 Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with terroristic threats and acts and parole violation.

Crisoforo Puga Jr., 29, 6348 Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.

Christopher Michael Rogers, 44, 5134 King St., Covington, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with battery-family violence, cruelty to children and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

Ruston Kyle Watts, 28, 337 East Forest Ave., Dallas, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with DUI-alcohol and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Robbie Deion Avery, 28, Homeless, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Justice Travion-Oneal Boston, 27, 4679 Wild Ginger Run, Lithonia, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Jason Paul Burbage, 44, 4250 Herring St., Covington, was court sentenced Sept. 25.

David Jerome Catlett, 24, 415 Dove Lane, Social Circle, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with violation of a T.P.O.

Adam Dwayne Criswell, 34, 185 St. Marks Place, Bogart, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Evangelin Denise Dupree, 46, 175 Brighton Drive, Covington, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer deal with property subject to security interest.

Sydney Carol Duren, 19, 560 Alcovy Way, Covington, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with financial transaction card fraud (3).

Teirra Tacore Eafford, 26, 105 Shenandoah Lane, Covington, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with aggravated assault-family violence and criminal trespass.

Michelle Lillian Evans, 45, 49 Chapman Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with battery-family violence.

Maurice Ralph Ford, 21, 200 Victoria Blvd, Oxford, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with no tail lights, marijuana possession less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Ecstasy) and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.

Gregory Bernard Gardner, 20, 165 River Walk Farm Pkwy, Covington, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with aggravated assault (2), criminal damage to property and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Bobby Desmond Hardeman, 26, 6143 Green St., Covington, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with simple battery.

Jade Racquel Heggins, 31, 1304 Cozart St., Unit 511, Durham, NC was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Tyesha Dierra Horton, 25, 425 Trelawney Circle, Covington, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with electronic transmission-post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit content.

Morganne Demonica Jackson, 30, 431 Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with simple battery.

Rayvon Naheem Johnson, 31, 10112 Allen Drive, Covington, was back for court Sept. 23.

Billy Ray Kell, 25, 256 Hamby Lane, Covington, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

Birneta Tanisha Lawrence, 50, 305 Sancuatary Drive, Lawrenceville, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest.

Steven Douglas Lawton Jr., 155 Colser Drive, Covington, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage and terroristic threats and acts.

Charles Oneal Lee, 52, 3400 Salem Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with battery-family violence.

Justin Jamal Lee, 30, 210 Brickstone Pkwy, Covington, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Tonya Jean Livingston, 30, 75 Belmont Circle, Covington, was arrested Sept. 22 and held for other agency.

Shayla Lanae Manick, 18, 320 Forest Brook Drive, Covington, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with simple battery.

Robert Anthony Mulcahy, 35, 117 Highway 41 North Circle, Perry, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Ronald Michael Palecek, 50, 49 Chapman Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with battery-family violence.

Lesia Reid, 36, 135 Springlake Terrace, Covington, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Jacob Howard Smith, 37, 565 Jana Lane, McDonough, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Ryan Matthew Tanner, 21, 70 Dukes Road, Mansfield, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with injuring, tearing down, destruction of mailboxes, defacing of mail.

Ralph Kirk Thompson, 49, 68 Autumn Lane, Newnan, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with DUI-alcohol and duty upon striking unattended vehicle.

Quentin Rashaud Treadwell, 23, 70 Syracuse Lane, Covington, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with marijuana possession less than 1 oz., possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Chenda Lynn Westmoreland, 31, 205 S. Johnson St., Newborn, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substance, marijuana possession less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Christopher Samuel Williams, 39, 511 Parker Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, parole violation, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, simple battery, tampering with evidence and theft by taking.

Grady Lorenzo Williams, 54, 2196 Bridgetown Road, Willacoochee, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Jason Lee Wilson, 38, 5136 Hackett Drive, Covington, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with battery-family violence.

Victor James Young, 52, 3380 Colony Drive, Conyers, was court sentenced Sept. 24.

Walton County

Keith Edward Cortch, 49, 4450 Stoney Creek Court, Loganville, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with probation violation.



