Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 22, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jairus Mckendree Anthony, 21, Granville Ln, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Jean Raymond Aspilaire, 36, Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington, was arrested September 21 and held for other agency

Damon Koy Bailey, 45, Kensington Rd, Decatur, was arrested September 21 and charged with parole violation

Thomas James Bennings, 41, Hwy 142 was arrested September 16 and court sentenced 72 hours

Jaime Rivera Berdecia, 34, North Ridge Dr, Conyers, was arrested September 17 and charged with failure to appear

Conwayde Leon Binns, 41, Paradise Circle, Douglasville, was arrested September 19 and charged with battery

Vachel Lavon Black, 26, Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested September 18 and charged with cruelty to children

Crystal Lashun Brown, 49, Orchard Lane, Covington, was arrested September 18 and charged with theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Nicole Lynn Clouse, 35, Smokecreek Pkwy, Snellville, was arrested September 17 and charged with failure to appear and theft by taking

Jerrica Sha Colyer, 33, Brandy Lane, Conyers, was arrested September 17 and charged with probation violation

Jayden Elijah Cuvilje, 17, Fieldview, Covington, was arrested September 15 and charged with aggravated assault

Lisbanis Hernandez-Echevarria, 29, Hwy 142, Covington, was arrested September 18 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Kela Deshawna Edwards, 43, Bramble Oak Dr, Covington, was arrested September 15 and charged with probation violation

Johnny Lee Gibson, 53, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested September 15 and charged with rape

Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 19, Clover Valley Dr, Covington, was arrested September 15 and court sentenced

Michelle Leigh Hamilton, 50, County Line Rd, Covington, was arrested September 15 and court sentenced

David Fredrick Hawkins, 57, County Walk, Social Circle, was arrested September 16 and charged with create-etc or possess wid/sell visual medium minor in sexually explicit

Hydrick Bernard Holloway, 25, Sweet Air Ln, Stone Mountain, was arrested September 17 and charged with probation violation

Justin Lee James, 38, Harmony Rd, Eatonton, was arrested September 16 and charged with probation violation

Willie Lee Jones, 73, Ellis Trl, Covington, was arrested September 20 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI

Brittany Meshelle King, 35, Capeton Ct, Covington, was arrested September 15 and charge with probation violation

Christy Marie Law, 37, Picken Rd, Covington, was arrested September 15 and charged with DUI, hit and run, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Michael Deaaron Lee, 26, Akridge, Atlanta, was arrested September 17 and charged with speeding and trafficking in illegal drugs

John Tyler Mcelwaney, 44, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested September 16 and court sentenced to serve 9 days

Travis Carl McGhee, 23, Cherry Hill, Conyers, was arrested September 18 and charged with public indecency

Titears Demarko McKibbens, 47, Ashburton Ave, Atlanta, was arrested September 18 and charged with DUI, no driver’s license on person, no proof of insurance, suspended, revoked or canceled registration

Kassie Elaine Moon, 39, Cornus Drive, Covington, was arrested September 17 and charged with simple assault

Amanda Marie Poore, 37, Marco Estates, Social Circle, was arrested September 15 and charged with battery

Christian Maurice Reid, 31, Hickory Bend, Conyers, was arrested September 20 and charged with failure to appear

Jerimiah Montavis Russell, 27, Hwy 213, Newborn, was arrested September 21 and court sentenced

Carlton Parnell Sadler, 54, Kissing Bower Rd, Augusta, was arrested September 17 and charged with probation violation

Nickolas Xavier Schwane, 40, Ridge Rd, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Jackie Bernard Shavers, 45, Farmington Rd, Madison, was arrested September 16 and court sentenced to serve 20 days

Donetaiurs Dashon Smith, 25, Gallitin Dr, Covington, was arrested September 18 and charged with probation violation

Raekwon Jason Smith, 22, Stoneview Circle, Covington, was arrested September 21 and charged with battery

Angela Renee Simmons, 53, Myrtle Grove, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with cruelty to children and terroristic threats or acts

Jerome Stanford, 63, Burris St Prison, was arrested September 21 back for court

Tonya Diann Vaughn, 40, Tanyard Rd, Covington, was arrested September 17 and held for other agency

Christie Denine Waters, 42, Fairway Trail, Covington, was arrested September 16 back for court resource court

Danny Ray Williams, 20, Apple Orchard Ln, Covington, was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Jackie Javon Williams, 40, Camerons Ct, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights and no proof of insurance

Raymond Demarie Wright, 24, Springfield Way, Covington, was arrested September 18 and charged with improper lane usage and reckless driving

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

William L. Anderson, 55, Hazel St, Porterdale, was arrested September 16 and charged with create/etc or possess wid/sell visual medium depiction minor in sexually explicit and possess or control any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

James Brian Moss, 42, homeless, was arrested September 16 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Danny Bryant Black, 52, Salem Rd, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with disorderly conduct

Brandon Glenn Cartledge, 37, Hwy 278, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with disorderly conduct

Kenneth Marshall Gibbs, 39, Stewart Drive, Oxford, was arrested September 15 and charged with possession of methamphetamine

Tremayne Dushawn Hill, 18, Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft and giving false name, address or birthdate

Christopher Adam Hodges, 31, Plantation Cir, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Emanuel Juanez, 29, Collins St, Covington, was arrested September 20 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of tools for commission

Miltra Levette Fall-Mcfarland, 33, Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, was arrested September 15 and charged with public indecency

Darniel Jerome Miller, 39, Brookwood Valley, Atlanta, was arrested September 19 and charged with DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper turn and improper lane usage

Mekhi Izaah Nickolas, 18, Covington, was arrested September 20 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Charles Edward Stanley, 49, Emory St, Covington, was arrested September 16 and charged with sexual battery

James William Senter, 28, Tully Rd, Covington, was arrested and charged with probation violation

Lee Erickson Smith, 57, Bryant Rd, Oxford, was arrested September 19 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possessions of a scheduled II controlled substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Richard Scott Smith, 39, Cannafax Rd, Barnesville, was arrested September 16 and charged with burglary

Carrie Rae Watters, 43, Heatwood Dr, Aiken, South Carolina, was arrested September 20 and charged with battery