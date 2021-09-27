Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 22, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Jairus Mckendree Anthony, 21, Granville Ln, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Jean Raymond Aspilaire, 36, Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington, was arrested September 21 and held for other agency
Damon Koy Bailey, 45, Kensington Rd, Decatur, was arrested September 21 and charged with parole violation
Thomas James Bennings, 41, Hwy 142 was arrested September 16 and court sentenced 72 hours
Jaime Rivera Berdecia, 34, North Ridge Dr, Conyers, was arrested September 17 and charged with failure to appear
Conwayde Leon Binns, 41, Paradise Circle, Douglasville, was arrested September 19 and charged with battery
Vachel Lavon Black, 26, Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested September 18 and charged with cruelty to children
Crystal Lashun Brown, 49, Orchard Lane, Covington, was arrested September 18 and charged with theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Nicole Lynn Clouse, 35, Smokecreek Pkwy, Snellville, was arrested September 17 and charged with failure to appear and theft by taking
Jerrica Sha Colyer, 33, Brandy Lane, Conyers, was arrested September 17 and charged with probation violation
Jayden Elijah Cuvilje, 17, Fieldview, Covington, was arrested September 15 and charged with aggravated assault
Lisbanis Hernandez-Echevarria, 29, Hwy 142, Covington, was arrested September 18 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Kela Deshawna Edwards, 43, Bramble Oak Dr, Covington, was arrested September 15 and charged with probation violation
Johnny Lee Gibson, 53, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested September 15 and charged with rape
Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 19, Clover Valley Dr, Covington, was arrested September 15 and court sentenced
Michelle Leigh Hamilton, 50, County Line Rd, Covington, was arrested September 15 and court sentenced
David Fredrick Hawkins, 57, County Walk, Social Circle, was arrested September 16 and charged with create-etc or possess wid/sell visual medium minor in sexually explicit
Hydrick Bernard Holloway, 25, Sweet Air Ln, Stone Mountain, was arrested September 17 and charged with probation violation
Justin Lee James, 38, Harmony Rd, Eatonton, was arrested September 16 and charged with probation violation
Willie Lee Jones, 73, Ellis Trl, Covington, was arrested September 20 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI
Brittany Meshelle King, 35, Capeton Ct, Covington, was arrested September 15 and charge with probation violation
Christy Marie Law, 37, Picken Rd, Covington, was arrested September 15 and charged with DUI, hit and run, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Michael Deaaron Lee, 26, Akridge, Atlanta, was arrested September 17 and charged with speeding and trafficking in illegal drugs
John Tyler Mcelwaney, 44, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested September 16 and court sentenced to serve 9 days
Travis Carl McGhee, 23, Cherry Hill, Conyers, was arrested September 18 and charged with public indecency
Titears Demarko McKibbens, 47, Ashburton Ave, Atlanta, was arrested September 18 and charged with DUI, no driver’s license on person, no proof of insurance, suspended, revoked or canceled registration
Kassie Elaine Moon, 39, Cornus Drive, Covington, was arrested September 17 and charged with simple assault
Amanda Marie Poore, 37, Marco Estates, Social Circle, was arrested September 15 and charged with battery
Christian Maurice Reid, 31, Hickory Bend, Conyers, was arrested September 20 and charged with failure to appear
Jerimiah Montavis Russell, 27, Hwy 213, Newborn, was arrested September 21 and court sentenced
Carlton Parnell Sadler, 54, Kissing Bower Rd, Augusta, was arrested September 17 and charged with probation violation
Nickolas Xavier Schwane, 40, Ridge Rd, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Jackie Bernard Shavers, 45, Farmington Rd, Madison, was arrested September 16 and court sentenced to serve 20 days
Donetaiurs Dashon Smith, 25, Gallitin Dr, Covington, was arrested September 18 and charged with probation violation
Raekwon Jason Smith, 22, Stoneview Circle, Covington, was arrested September 21 and charged with battery
Angela Renee Simmons, 53, Myrtle Grove, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with cruelty to children and terroristic threats or acts
Jerome Stanford, 63, Burris St Prison, was arrested September 21 back for court
Tonya Diann Vaughn, 40, Tanyard Rd, Covington, was arrested September 17 and held for other agency
Christie Denine Waters, 42, Fairway Trail, Covington, was arrested September 16 back for court resource court
Danny Ray Williams, 20, Apple Orchard Ln, Covington, was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation
Jackie Javon Williams, 40, Camerons Ct, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights and no proof of insurance
Raymond Demarie Wright, 24, Springfield Way, Covington, was arrested September 18 and charged with improper lane usage and reckless driving
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
William L. Anderson, 55, Hazel St, Porterdale, was arrested September 16 and charged with create/etc or possess wid/sell visual medium depiction minor in sexually explicit and possess or control any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
James Brian Moss, 42, homeless, was arrested September 16 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Danny Bryant Black, 52, Salem Rd, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with disorderly conduct
Brandon Glenn Cartledge, 37, Hwy 278, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with disorderly conduct
Kenneth Marshall Gibbs, 39, Stewart Drive, Oxford, was arrested September 15 and charged with possession of methamphetamine
Tremayne Dushawn Hill, 18, Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft and giving false name, address or birthdate
Christopher Adam Hodges, 31, Plantation Cir, Covington, was arrested September 19 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Emanuel Juanez, 29, Collins St, Covington, was arrested September 20 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of tools for commission
Miltra Levette Fall-Mcfarland, 33, Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, was arrested September 15 and charged with public indecency
Darniel Jerome Miller, 39, Brookwood Valley, Atlanta, was arrested September 19 and charged with DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper turn and improper lane usage
Mekhi Izaah Nickolas, 18, Covington, was arrested September 20 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
Charles Edward Stanley, 49, Emory St, Covington, was arrested September 16 and charged with sexual battery
James William Senter, 28, Tully Rd, Covington, was arrested and charged with probation violation
Lee Erickson Smith, 57, Bryant Rd, Oxford, was arrested September 19 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possessions of a scheduled II controlled substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Richard Scott Smith, 39, Cannafax Rd, Barnesville, was arrested September 16 and charged with burglary
Carrie Rae Watters, 43, Heatwood Dr, Aiken, South Carolina, was arrested September 20 and charged with battery