Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 13, 2022 (Part 1)

Because of the length of this list, it was split into two parts. This is the first part:
NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Julius L. Aldrich, 30, Forest Ridge Rd, Atlanta was arrested September 7 and charged with probation violation
Tiffany R. Beam, 31, Henderson Rd, Covington was arrested September 9 and charged with disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Jenna A. Belanger, 21, Martingale Dr, Conyers was arrested September 6 and charged with dui and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Lindsey L. Belcher, Jr, 39, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with magistrate court bench warrant
Kenneth J. Chastain, 46, River Shoals, Covington was arrested September 9 hold for other agency
Charles P. Colquit, Jr, 28, Fairington Farm Ln, Lithonia was arrested September 7 and court sentenced 45 days
Berry Cox, Windchester Dr, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
T’Keyah S. Cullins, 29, Windscape Dr, Covington was arrested September 9 and court sentenced 66 hours
Steven R. Dabney, 28, East Baxter St, Covington was arrested September 10 and charged with probation violation
Keynihjawahan Davis, 24, Bouldercrest Rd, Ellenwood was arrested September 13 and charged with failure to appear
Marlayna C. Diaz, 30, Plantation Way, Douglasville was arrested September 12 and charged with criminal trespass
Ashlee N. Dove, 34, Holly Creek Dr, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another
Benjamin Dupree, 36, Lake Dr, Conyers was arrested September 9 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no brake lights
Brittany N. Elliott, 26, Cambridge Creek, Conyers was arrested September 9 and charged with probation violation
Bobby C. Evans, 39, Morgan Co was arrested September 12 back for court
Charles K. Frady, 49, Butlers Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested September 9 theft of service
Stacy Freeman, 42, Plum Orchard, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with dui
Bradley D. Fulton, 38, Chapman Way, Covington was arrested September 9 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance
Christopher O. Gay, 37, Kemp Rd, Swainsboro was arrested September 8 and charged with probation violation
Nathan Gregory, 55, Plymouth Way, Conyers was arrested September 12 and court sentenced 180 days
Briona D. Gist, 31, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested September 10 and held for other agency
Savion I. Hayes, 21, Stone Mountain St, Covington was arrested September 10 weekenders serve 3 days
Jessica L. Hailey, 41, Pine Ln, Social Circle was arrested September 8 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Sean A. Hall, 38, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with parole violation
Keryk K. Hawkins, 18, Timberlake Terrace, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Ronnie D. Huff, 38, Creekstone Ct, Covington was arrested September 8 and charged with probation violation
Robert Huffman, 37, Brookstone Dr, Lagrange was arrested September 12 and charged with criminal damage to property and stalking
John E. Jack, 28, Willow Tree, Covington was arrested September 10 and charged with battery
Curtis P. Jordan, 35, Fern St, Thomasville was arrested September 13 and charged with probation violation
William N. Jowers, 25, Macedonia Church Rd, Oxford was arrested September 8 and charged with probation violation
Timothy J. Kemp, 55, Duke Dr, Conyers was arrested September 8 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Ade T. Lee, 40, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with simple battery
Christopher J. Lester, 33, Sheppard Rd, Conyers was arrested September 9 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Carrie M. Linton, 53, Veterans Hwy, Douglas was arrested September 13 and charged with theft by taking
Marcus C. Maddox, 37, Harmony Pl, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with probation violation
Jennifer L. Mccormick, 39, Kenilworth Cir, Stone Mountain was arrested September 10 and charge with dui, open container and speeding
Brittany B. Mcfarlin, 32, Rogers Ln, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with simple battery
Kevin P. Mcmonagle, 21, Maple Springs Rd, Manchester, Tennessee, was arrested September 8 and charged with obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages
Adolfo A. Montalvo, 20, Hwy 81, Oxford was arrested September 9 and charged with interference w/ custody and probation violation
Adrianna C. Pardin, 33, Argyll Way, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with cruelty to children, simple battery
Aaron A. Parker, 24, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested September and charged with burglary and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Christy M. Pope, 46, Hwy 142, Villa Rica was arrested September 7 and charged with failure to appear
Kierra M. Roberts, 30, Mountain Dr, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with probation violation and theft by shoplifting
Tamya S. Robinson, 18, Greenway Dr, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Assante A. Rucker, 36, Fowler Ct, Covington was arrested September 9 and charged with probation violation
Luis A. Zermeno-Santoyo, 39, Avaitor Ct, Snellville was arrested September 9 weekender 48 hours
Quentin J. Shelton, 42, Hwy 229 Social Circle was arrested September 11 and charged with dui, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Marquez R. Smith, 34, Arlington Dr, Covington was arrested September 12 and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, murder, parole violation, receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon and reckless conduct
Daniel K. Solomon, 21, Riverwood Approach, Ellenwood was arrested September 9 and charged with cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts
Kenneth L. Stodghill, 64, Oakhill Dr, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with probation violation
Jonathan W. Taylor, 25, Airport Rd, Oxford was arrested September 9 weekender
Billy S. Taulung, 28, Homeless was arrested September 9 and charged with probation violation
Amica L. Thomas, 50, Cedar Creek, 50, was arrested September 8 and charged with probation violation
Ellis D. Thomas, Jr, 47, Monroe St, Washington, DC was arrested September 10 and charged with dui, improper stopping on highway, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. open container, possession and use of drug related objects
Octavious A. Thompson, 37, Rutland Way, Power Springs was arrested September 12 and charged with printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information
Jakari J. Watson, 22, Goshawk Walk, Covington was arrested September 13 back for court
Shaliyah A. Williams, 18, Carrington Cir, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Alphonce O. Aboge, 38, Rosemoore Walk, Marietta was arrested September 6 and charged with dui
Yancey K. Axon, 27, Hill St, Covington was arrested September 6 back for court
Dustin T. Ballew, 30, Mountain Rdg, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged with reckless driving and speeding 35-44 over
Kenya L. Grigsby-Boyington, 27, Cambridge Way, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and public drunkenness
Marshaun C. Boyd, 37, Pinecreek Rd, Forest Park was arrested September 3 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Tina M. Brookshire, 45, Old Atlanta Hwy, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged with probation violation
Melissa A. Busbee, 44, Horsehoe Spring Dr, Conyers was arrested September 2 court sentenced to serve 12 days
Rodricus D. Butts, 21, Gross Lake Parkway, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call
George K. Cagle, 47, Stacia Dr, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with battery and criminal trespass
Noah B. Digh, 24, Airline Rd, McDonough was arrested September 5 and charged with public drunkenness
Terry J. Dyer, Jr, 42, South Lake Dr, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with battery, criminal trespass and simple battery
Travis L. English, 29, Springhill Dr, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with probation violation
Anthony R. Foster, 39, Wehunt Rd, Covington was arrested September 4 and charged with contempt of court
Sir D. Fowler, 19, Windsong Dr, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with driving while licenses suspended or revoked
Samantha A. Gavin, 18, Belmont Trail, Covington was arrested September 5 and charged with criminal trespass
Miranda N. Gore, 25, Pickens Rd, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with probation violation
Joshua T. Hornsby, 30, Richardson St, Oxford was arrested September 3 and charged with cruelty to children
Randy N. Hogan, 56, Emily Trace, Covington was arrested August 31 and charged with parole violation
Loren E. James, 33, Franklin Way, Covington was arrested August 31 and charged with hold for other agency
Tillson J. Minor, 46, Clover Valley, Covington was arrested September 1 and charged with probation violation
Bryant L. Moore, 47, Winding Steam Trail, Conyers was arrested September 6 and charged with probation violation
Jordan C. Parler, 30, Battle Creek, Jonesboro was arrested September 2 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Laquintin L. Peeples, 35, Loch Lomond Dr, Conyers was arrested September 2 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Christopher R. Presley, 25, Dayton Way, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with probation violation
Irfan A. Quadeer, 33, Forsyth St, Monticello was arrested September 6 and charged with criminal damage to property and reckless driving
Kyyah A. Ricks, 42, Stadler Pointe, McDonough was arrested September 5 and charged with dui and improper stopping on highway
Luis A. Zermeno-Santoyo, 39, Aviator Court, Snellville was arrested September 2 weekender
Walaeyzha N. Swain, 20, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested August 31and charged with disorderly conduct
Dexter L. Sims, Jr, 32, Central Ave, Covington was arrested September 1 and charged with aggravated assault, failure to appear and probation violation
Evette R. Smith, 37, Brandy Oaks, Stone Mountain was arrested September 6 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Thomas D. Smith, 33, Adams Circle, Covington was arrested September 1 and charged with battery, criminal use of an article with altered id mark, drugs not in original container, marijuana-possess less than 1oz. meaning to traffic signal disregarding traffic signal, possession of schedule ii controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Jonathan W. Taylor, 25, Danielle Dr, Oxford was arrested September 2 weekender
Michael T. Terry, Jr, 24, Salem Cove Trail, Conyers was arrested September 3 and disorderly conduct
Paris N. Waits, 39, Dutchman Rd, Griffin was arrested September 6 and charged with probation violation
Jerry L. Wiley, 34, 1st Ave, Covington was arrested September 1 and charged with failure to appear
Shonto R. Williams, 49, Bermuda Run Dr, Covington was arrested September 5 held for other agency
Pierre J. Williams, 22, Lamar Ln, Covington was arrested August 31 and probation violation
Tarrell S. Wood, 30, Little Lane, Buford was arrested September 5 and charged with battery
David L. Agan, 52, Watkinsville was arrested August 29 back for court
Fahad M. Alowais, 27, Appleby Dr, Athens was arrested August 26 and charged with forgery and theft by receiving stolen property
Zara N. Boland, 30, Whitehead Dr, Covington was arrested August 26 and charged with simple battery
Dennis Boles, Jr, 25, Greenfield Cir, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with criminal trespassing and simple battery
Demond G. Bradley, 41, Ravenwood Ct, Albany was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation
Christopher E. Butler, 40, Rebon Maddox Rd, Jackson was arrested August 27 and charged with driver to use due care, dui
Xavier A. Canady, 24, Creek Way, Covington was arrested August 25 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Deshawna S. Cole, 30, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with affray
Jaijuan B. Coran, 19, Providence Pkwy, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with defective equipment, driving w/o a valid license, failure to yield when entering hwy, hit and run, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and removing or affixing license plate
Casie J. Croft, 22, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation
Jeffery W. Dale, 51, Meadowview, Oxford was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation
Michael D. Dale, 53, Meadowview, Oxford was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation
Jeffery D. Duffie, 21, Tara Dr, Covington was arrested August 25 and held for other agency
Courtney C. Garrett, 30, Highway 36, Covington was arrested August 24 and charged with court sentenced
Lauren N. Gregg, 40, Rosie Ln, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with simple battery
Victor A. Ortiz-Gonzalez, 34, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested August 27 and charged with simple assault and unauthorized discharged of fire arm within 50 yards of public hwy
Michael B. Hall, 32, Newton Factory Bridge, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with forgery
Walter C. Jackson, 73, Geiger St, Covington was arrested August 28 and charged with probation violation
David I. Knight, 30, Fielder Rd, Jonesboro was arrested August 29 and court sentenced 45 days
Lynnette S. Kuhl, 43, Womack, East Point was arrested August 24 and charged with battery, criminal trespass
Kimberly C. McDonald, 57, Salem Glen Way, Conyers was arrested August 27 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Michael R. Myers, 50, Callaway Rd, Union Point was arrested August 30 and charge with probation violation
Marshall L. Northington, 45, Gadwall Ln, Stockbridge was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation
Mercerdes M. Reaves, 34, Silvey Dr, Covington was arrested August 24 and charged with criminal damage to property
Shaquanda K. Samuel, 39, Blue Heron, Covington was arrested August 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Luis A. Zermeno-Santoyo, 39, Aviator Ct, Snellville was arrested August 26 weekender
William C. Seybold, 45, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges and probation violation
Travis A. Shumake, 24, Sears Rd, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with probation violation
Jamel A. Small, 39, Will Lee Rd, College Park was arrested August 24 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Lori A. Snyder, 52, Irwin Bridge, Conyers was arrested August 28 and charged with failure to appear
Timmy L. Strange, Jr, 38, Ponderosa Dr, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with expiration and renewal licenses, no proof of insurance and possession of methamphetamine
Ashley K Walton, 30, Estes Rd, Mansfield was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation
Dylan G. Williams, 24, Kinnet Rd, Covington was arrested August 27 and charged with flash incarceration order
Corey L. Young, 31, Hunters Keep, Covington was arrested August 26 and held for other officers
James A. Adams, 51, Access Rd, Covington was arrested August 22 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Jeffery A. Anderson, 39, Stone lake Circle, Savannah was arrested August 17 and charged with operation of vehicle w/o current plates, possession of schedule ii controlled substance, possession of schedule iv controlled substance
Jeffery A. Anderson, 39, Stone lake Circle, Savannah was arrested August 23 back for court
Martin V. Bennett, 40, Poplar Hill, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with probation violation
Wendell J. Blake, 59, Pebble Boulevard, Covington was arrested August 17 and charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts
Shamique L. Butcher, 40, Fox Meadow Dr, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Timothy A. Cameron, 51, Peachtree St, Atlanta was arrested probation violation
John R. Drinnen, 26, Aldora St, Barnesville was arrested August 22 and charged with criminal trespass and impersonating a public officer or employee
Dean C. Frazier, 32, Birney St, Marietta was arrested August 23 and charged with probation violation
Charles W. Gardner, 32, Cowdens Rd, Social Circle was arrested August 18 and court sentenced enter treatment
James A. Gentry, 23, Malcom Rd, Covington was arrested August 17 and charged with pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another
Terrance L. Green, Jr, 31, South Greenfield, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with burglary
Kandtra Hardy, 43, Clane Dr, Conyers was arrested August 18 and held for other agency
Carmissia S. Hardeman, 35, Windward Dr, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with battery and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call
James L. Hill, 42, Harper Way, McDonough was arrested August 17 10 days confinement
Bryanana C. Hollingsworth, 29, Sequoia Park Trail, Snellville was arrested August 23 and charged with proof of insurance, suspended registration and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Sammie W. Johnson, 17, Arthurs Lane, Covington was arrested August 21 and charged with eavesdropping, etc which evades the privacy of another and harassing phone calls
Cassius A. Lampley, 30, Flowers Dr, Covington was arrested August 23 back for court
Myles J. Lance, 31, Clarion Ct, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with probation violation
Samaaki O. Lane, 19, Creekside Trail, Covington was arrested August 22 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no proof of insurance, passing on solid yellow line, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission, possession or sale of marijuana and suspended, revoked or canceled registration
Alihah S. Lindsey, 26, Blue Herron Way, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, dui, marijuana – possess less than 1 oz.
Leon M. Mccambell, 42, Candler Rd, Decatur was arrested August 18 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Joseph D. Mcelhannon, 51, was arrested August 22 and charged with possession of methamphetamine
Kristy L. Mills, 37, Keyton Dr, Covington was arrested August 21 and charged with aggravated battery and battery
Alejandro Morales, 19, Lynn Dr, Covington was arrested August 19 and driving while suspended or revoked
Marquise J. Murphy, 36, Shirley Dr, Atlanta was arrested August 19 and charged with forgery
Charles W. Myers, 25, Mimosa Rd, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with probation violation
Travis K. Norris, 38, Silvery Dr, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with criminal damage to property
George M. Patterson, 33, Rainbow Shelter, Covington was arrested was August 22 and charged with probation violation
Dewaine J. Peevy, 23, Pine Hurst, Snellville was arrested August 20 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and no tail lights
Chaves R. Reyes, 37, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
Kierra M. Roberts, 30, Mountain Dr, Covington was arrested August 22 back for court
Bryan L. Schroeder, 44, Birckstone Pkwy, Covington was arrested August 20 and charged with battery and simple assault
Kelly D. Teague III, 43, Bethany Rd, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with forgery and theft by conversion
Timothy R. Waller, 56, Robin Hood, Covington was arrested August 21 and charged with battery
Christopher T. White, 21, Dixie Lane, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper exhaust system, reckless driving and speeding
James L .White, Jr, 18, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested August 17 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Dylan G. Williams, 24, Kinnet Rd, Covington was arrested August 17 and serve 24 hours jail per resource court relate 1500 hrs
Devon C. Young, 23, Old Atlanta Hwy, Griffin was arrested August 17 and charged with theft by conversion
Matthew W. Bishop, 37, Fincher Rd, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with possession of sawed off shotgun, rifle, machine gun and dangerous weapons
Dontae K. Burke, 17, Birch St, Porterdale was arrested August 12 and charged with criminal trespass, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft
Diamond M. Candler, 38, Hazel Hurst Dr, Covington was arrested August 14 and charged with battery
Leon C. Conley, III, 42, Belair Trail, Stockbridge was arrested August 10 and court sentenced
Cameron J. Cope, 29, Lee St, Covington was arrested August 16 and charged with incarceration order
Jerrica M. Davis, 41, Eastwyck Cir, Decatur was arrested August 16 and charged with failure to appear
Delanius Q. Dorsey, 34, Beach Ave, Social Circle was arrested August 11 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission, purchase, possession, distribution or sale of marijuana, receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon
Steven A. Erickson, 26, Ivy St, Porterdale was arrested August 10 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Allen T. Freeman, III, 48, King St, Covington was arrested August 12 and charged with aggravated stalking
Charles W. Gardner, 32, Cowdens Rd, Social Circle was arrested August 11 court sentenced 2 days
Kentavious Glass, 22, Cologne Dr, Atlanta was arrested August 14 and charged with contribution to delinquency or dependency of a minor, driving w/o a valid license, dui, failure to stop at sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no seat belt, possession of firearm or knife during commission, reckless driving, speeding and theft by receiving stolen property
David B. Goodwin, 29, Woodcliff Way, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with probation violation
Devante J. Griffin, 30, Bear Mountain Dr, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with probation violation
Sean A. Hall, 38, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with parole violation
Kiyonna S. Yearly-Johnson, 26, Leisure Woods, Decatur was arrested August 16 and charged with dui and obstructing intersection
Elga E. Johnston, 60, Skyler Dr, Covington was arrested August 15 and court sentenced 48 hours
Jabrylon U. Jones, 18, Lunford Cir, Covington was arrested August 12 and charged with probation violation, stalking and court sentenced flash incarceration order per judge
Olivia M. Kennedy, 28, W Hightower Trl, Conyers was arrested August 10 and charged with possession and use of drug related object and possession of methamphetamine
Jessica C. King, 36, Airport Rd, Oxford was arrested August 11 and court sentenced 5 days
Larry A. Kruel, Jr, 43, Possum Point Dr, Eatonton was arrested August 15 and charged with probation violation
Tamara L. Kyles, 52, Oak Hill Cir, Covington was arrested August 12 and charged with criminal trespass and probation violation
La’Jimmy T. Lowery, 33, Lummus Rd, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with battery and reckless conduct
David Mccallister, 39, B Stone St, Covington was arrested August 11 and charged with cruelty to children and terroristic threats
Leslie A. Morgan, 34, Oakwood Dr, Covington was arrested August 16 and charged with battery
John A. Norman, 50, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested August 11 back for court
Able G. Nwachukwu, 30, Victoria Blvd, Oxford was arrested August 10 and charged with probation violation
Timothy A. Owen, 38, West Lake Ct, Atlanta was arrested August 12 and charged with probation violation
Dan M. Parker, 63, Hwy 11 S Mansfield was arrested August 11 and charged with failure to appear and interference with government property
Amber T. Pease, 37, Mill Chase, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with aggravated assault
Johnny L. Peavy, 43, Hwy 162, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with probation violation
Carlos M. Perez, 42, Somerset Dr, Covington was arrested August 12 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Carlos R. Quinones, 47, Spring St, Covington was arrested August 12 and court sentenced 48 hours
Michael L. Randle, 45, Heather Woods Ct, Covington was arrested August 11 and charged with child molestation
Samantha N. Robinson, 31, Dixon Rd, Jonesboro was arrested August 11 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Gino T. Shepherd, 46, Bent Pine, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with probation violation
Tracey D. Smith, 45, 1st Ave, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with probation violation
Richard J. Stfleur, 54, Womack Rd, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with dui, failure to appear for finger printable charges, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, improper usage, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Eric D. Stumpp, 52, Regent St, Atlanta was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation
Isaac E. Tasie, 45, North Green Field Cir, Covington was arrested August 10 and failure to appear
Steven S. Taylor, 42, Hancock Point, McDonough was arrested August 11 court sentenced 10 days
Akron M. Wallace, 46, Homeless was arrested August 14 and charged with probation violation
Robert L. Wells, Jr, 36, Spillers Dr, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with disorderly conduct
Kevin J. Willis, 60, Flowers Dr, Covington was arrested August 12 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
David L. Williford, 61, Pratt Dr, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with child molestation