Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 13, 2022 (Part 1)

Because of the length of this list, it was split into two parts. This is the first part:

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Julius L. Aldrich, 30, Forest Ridge Rd, Atlanta was arrested September 7 and charged with probation violation

Tiffany R. Beam, 31, Henderson Rd, Covington was arrested September 9 and charged with disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Jenna A. Belanger, 21, Martingale Dr, Conyers was arrested September 6 and charged with dui and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Lindsey L. Belcher, Jr, 39, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with magistrate court bench warrant

Kenneth J. Chastain, 46, River Shoals, Covington was arrested September 9 hold for other agency

Charles P. Colquit, Jr, 28, Fairington Farm Ln, Lithonia was arrested September 7 and court sentenced 45 days

Berry Cox, Windchester Dr, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

T’Keyah S. Cullins, 29, Windscape Dr, Covington was arrested September 9 and court sentenced 66 hours

Steven R. Dabney, 28, East Baxter St, Covington was arrested September 10 and charged with probation violation

Keynihjawahan Davis, 24, Bouldercrest Rd, Ellenwood was arrested September 13 and charged with failure to appear

Marlayna C. Diaz, 30, Plantation Way, Douglasville was arrested September 12 and charged with criminal trespass

Ashlee N. Dove, 34, Holly Creek Dr, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another

Benjamin Dupree, 36, Lake Dr, Conyers was arrested September 9 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no brake lights

Brittany N. Elliott, 26, Cambridge Creek, Conyers was arrested September 9 and charged with probation violation

Bobby C. Evans, 39, Morgan Co was arrested September 12 back for court

Charles K. Frady, 49, Butlers Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested September 9 theft of service

Stacy Freeman, 42, Plum Orchard, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with dui

Bradley D. Fulton, 38, Chapman Way, Covington was arrested September 9 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Christopher O. Gay, 37, Kemp Rd, Swainsboro was arrested September 8 and charged with probation violation

Nathan Gregory, 55, Plymouth Way, Conyers was arrested September 12 and court sentenced 180 days

Briona D. Gist, 31, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested September 10 and held for other agency

Savion I. Hayes, 21, Stone Mountain St, Covington was arrested September 10 weekenders serve 3 days

Jessica L. Hailey, 41, Pine Ln, Social Circle was arrested September 8 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Sean A. Hall, 38, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with parole violation

Keryk K. Hawkins, 18, Timberlake Terrace, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Ronnie D. Huff, 38, Creekstone Ct, Covington was arrested September 8 and charged with probation violation

Robert Huffman, 37, Brookstone Dr, Lagrange was arrested September 12 and charged with criminal damage to property and stalking

John E. Jack, 28, Willow Tree, Covington was arrested September 10 and charged with battery

Curtis P. Jordan, 35, Fern St, Thomasville was arrested September 13 and charged with probation violation

William N. Jowers, 25, Macedonia Church Rd, Oxford was arrested September 8 and charged with probation violation

Timothy J. Kemp, 55, Duke Dr, Conyers was arrested September 8 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Ade T. Lee, 40, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with simple battery

Christopher J. Lester, 33, Sheppard Rd, Conyers was arrested September 9 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Carrie M. Linton, 53, Veterans Hwy, Douglas was arrested September 13 and charged with theft by taking

Marcus C. Maddox, 37, Harmony Pl, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with probation violation

Jennifer L. Mccormick, 39, Kenilworth Cir, Stone Mountain was arrested September 10 and charge with dui, open container and speeding

Brittany B. Mcfarlin, 32, Rogers Ln, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with simple battery

Kevin P. Mcmonagle, 21, Maple Springs Rd, Manchester, Tennessee, was arrested September 8 and charged with obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages

Adolfo A. Montalvo, 20, Hwy 81, Oxford was arrested September 9 and charged with interference w/ custody and probation violation

Adrianna C. Pardin, 33, Argyll Way, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with cruelty to children, simple battery

Aaron A. Parker, 24, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested September and charged with burglary and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Christy M. Pope, 46, Hwy 142, Villa Rica was arrested September 7 and charged with failure to appear

Kierra M. Roberts, 30, Mountain Dr, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with probation violation and theft by shoplifting

Tamya S. Robinson, 18, Greenway Dr, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Assante A. Rucker, 36, Fowler Ct, Covington was arrested September 9 and charged with probation violation

Luis A. Zermeno-Santoyo, 39, Avaitor Ct, Snellville was arrested September 9 weekender 48 hours

Quentin J. Shelton, 42, Hwy 229 Social Circle was arrested September 11 and charged with dui, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Marquez R. Smith, 34, Arlington Dr, Covington was arrested September 12 and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, murder, parole violation, receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon and reckless conduct

Daniel K. Solomon, 21, Riverwood Approach, Ellenwood was arrested September 9 and charged with cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts

Kenneth L. Stodghill, 64, Oakhill Dr, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with probation violation

Jonathan W. Taylor, 25, Airport Rd, Oxford was arrested September 9 weekender

Billy S. Taulung, 28, Homeless was arrested September 9 and charged with probation violation

Amica L. Thomas, 50, Cedar Creek, 50, was arrested September 8 and charged with probation violation

Ellis D. Thomas, Jr, 47, Monroe St, Washington, DC was arrested September 10 and charged with dui, improper stopping on highway, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. open container, possession and use of drug related objects

Octavious A. Thompson, 37, Rutland Way, Power Springs was arrested September 12 and charged with printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information

Jakari J. Watson, 22, Goshawk Walk, Covington was arrested September 13 back for court

Shaliyah A. Williams, 18, Carrington Cir, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Alphonce O. Aboge, 38, Rosemoore Walk, Marietta was arrested September 6 and charged with dui

Yancey K. Axon, 27, Hill St, Covington was arrested September 6 back for court

Dustin T. Ballew, 30, Mountain Rdg, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged with reckless driving and speeding 35-44 over

Kenya L. Grigsby-Boyington, 27, Cambridge Way, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and public drunkenness

Marshaun C. Boyd, 37, Pinecreek Rd, Forest Park was arrested September 3 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Tina M. Brookshire, 45, Old Atlanta Hwy, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged with probation violation

Melissa A. Busbee, 44, Horsehoe Spring Dr, Conyers was arrested September 2 court sentenced to serve 12 days

Rodricus D. Butts, 21, Gross Lake Parkway, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call

George K. Cagle, 47, Stacia Dr, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with battery and criminal trespass

Noah B. Digh, 24, Airline Rd, McDonough was arrested September 5 and charged with public drunkenness

Terry J. Dyer, Jr, 42, South Lake Dr, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with battery, criminal trespass and simple battery

Travis L. English, 29, Springhill Dr, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with probation violation

Anthony R. Foster, 39, Wehunt Rd, Covington was arrested September 4 and charged with contempt of court

Sir D. Fowler, 19, Windsong Dr, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with driving while licenses suspended or revoked

Samantha A. Gavin, 18, Belmont Trail, Covington was arrested September 5 and charged with criminal trespass

Miranda N. Gore, 25, Pickens Rd, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with probation violation

Joshua T. Hornsby, 30, Richardson St, Oxford was arrested September 3 and charged with cruelty to children

Randy N. Hogan, 56, Emily Trace, Covington was arrested August 31 and charged with parole violation

Loren E. James, 33, Franklin Way, Covington was arrested August 31 and charged with hold for other agency

Tillson J. Minor, 46, Clover Valley, Covington was arrested September 1 and charged with probation violation

Bryant L. Moore, 47, Winding Steam Trail, Conyers was arrested September 6 and charged with probation violation

Jordan C. Parler, 30, Battle Creek, Jonesboro was arrested September 2 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Laquintin L. Peeples, 35, Loch Lomond Dr, Conyers was arrested September 2 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Christopher R. Presley, 25, Dayton Way, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with probation violation

Irfan A. Quadeer, 33, Forsyth St, Monticello was arrested September 6 and charged with criminal damage to property and reckless driving

Kyyah A. Ricks, 42, Stadler Pointe, McDonough was arrested September 5 and charged with dui and improper stopping on highway

Luis A. Zermeno-Santoyo, 39, Aviator Court, Snellville was arrested September 2 weekender

Walaeyzha N. Swain, 20, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested August 31and charged with disorderly conduct

Dexter L. Sims, Jr, 32, Central Ave, Covington was arrested September 1 and charged with aggravated assault, failure to appear and probation violation

Evette R. Smith, 37, Brandy Oaks, Stone Mountain was arrested September 6 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Thomas D. Smith, 33, Adams Circle, Covington was arrested September 1 and charged with battery, criminal use of an article with altered id mark, drugs not in original container, marijuana-possess less than 1oz. meaning to traffic signal disregarding traffic signal, possession of schedule ii controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Jonathan W. Taylor, 25, Danielle Dr, Oxford was arrested September 2 weekender

Michael T. Terry, Jr, 24, Salem Cove Trail, Conyers was arrested September 3 and disorderly conduct

Paris N. Waits, 39, Dutchman Rd, Griffin was arrested September 6 and charged with probation violation

Jerry L. Wiley, 34, 1st Ave, Covington was arrested September 1 and charged with failure to appear

Shonto R. Williams, 49, Bermuda Run Dr, Covington was arrested September 5 held for other agency

Pierre J. Williams, 22, Lamar Ln, Covington was arrested August 31 and probation violation

Tarrell S. Wood, 30, Little Lane, Buford was arrested September 5 and charged with battery

David L. Agan, 52, Watkinsville was arrested August 29 back for court

Fahad M. Alowais, 27, Appleby Dr, Athens was arrested August 26 and charged with forgery and theft by receiving stolen property

Zara N. Boland, 30, Whitehead Dr, Covington was arrested August 26 and charged with simple battery

Dennis Boles, Jr, 25, Greenfield Cir, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with criminal trespassing and simple battery

Demond G. Bradley, 41, Ravenwood Ct, Albany was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation

Christopher E. Butler, 40, Rebon Maddox Rd, Jackson was arrested August 27 and charged with driver to use due care, dui

Xavier A. Canady, 24, Creek Way, Covington was arrested August 25 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Deshawna S. Cole, 30, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with affray

Jaijuan B. Coran, 19, Providence Pkwy, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with defective equipment, driving w/o a valid license, failure to yield when entering hwy, hit and run, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and removing or affixing license plate

Casie J. Croft, 22, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation

Jeffery W. Dale, 51, Meadowview, Oxford was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation

Michael D. Dale, 53, Meadowview, Oxford was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation

Jeffery D. Duffie, 21, Tara Dr, Covington was arrested August 25 and held for other agency

Courtney C. Garrett, 30, Highway 36, Covington was arrested August 24 and charged with court sentenced

Lauren N. Gregg, 40, Rosie Ln, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with simple battery

Victor A. Ortiz-Gonzalez, 34, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested August 27 and charged with simple assault and unauthorized discharged of fire arm within 50 yards of public hwy

Michael B. Hall, 32, Newton Factory Bridge, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with forgery

Walter C. Jackson, 73, Geiger St, Covington was arrested August 28 and charged with probation violation

David I. Knight, 30, Fielder Rd, Jonesboro was arrested August 29 and court sentenced 45 days

Lynnette S. Kuhl, 43, Womack, East Point was arrested August 24 and charged with battery, criminal trespass

Kimberly C. McDonald, 57, Salem Glen Way, Conyers was arrested August 27 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Michael R. Myers, 50, Callaway Rd, Union Point was arrested August 30 and charge with probation violation

Marshall L. Northington, 45, Gadwall Ln, Stockbridge was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation

Mercerdes M. Reaves, 34, Silvey Dr, Covington was arrested August 24 and charged with criminal damage to property

Shaquanda K. Samuel, 39, Blue Heron, Covington was arrested August 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Luis A. Zermeno-Santoyo, 39, Aviator Ct, Snellville was arrested August 26 weekender

William C. Seybold, 45, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges and probation violation

Travis A. Shumake, 24, Sears Rd, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with probation violation

Jamel A. Small, 39, Will Lee Rd, College Park was arrested August 24 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Lori A. Snyder, 52, Irwin Bridge, Conyers was arrested August 28 and charged with failure to appear

Timmy L. Strange, Jr, 38, Ponderosa Dr, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with expiration and renewal licenses, no proof of insurance and possession of methamphetamine

Ashley K Walton, 30, Estes Rd, Mansfield was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation

Dylan G. Williams, 24, Kinnet Rd, Covington was arrested August 27 and charged with flash incarceration order

Corey L. Young, 31, Hunters Keep, Covington was arrested August 26 and held for other officers

James A. Adams, 51, Access Rd, Covington was arrested August 22 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Jeffery A. Anderson, 39, Stone lake Circle, Savannah was arrested August 17 and charged with operation of vehicle w/o current plates, possession of schedule ii controlled substance, possession of schedule iv controlled substance

Jeffery A. Anderson, 39, Stone lake Circle, Savannah was arrested August 23 back for court

Martin V. Bennett, 40, Poplar Hill, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with probation violation

Wendell J. Blake, 59, Pebble Boulevard, Covington was arrested August 17 and charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts

Shamique L. Butcher, 40, Fox Meadow Dr, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Timothy A. Cameron, 51, Peachtree St, Atlanta was arrested probation violation

John R. Drinnen, 26, Aldora St, Barnesville was arrested August 22 and charged with criminal trespass and impersonating a public officer or employee

Dean C. Frazier, 32, Birney St, Marietta was arrested August 23 and charged with probation violation

Charles W. Gardner, 32, Cowdens Rd, Social Circle was arrested August 18 and court sentenced enter treatment

James A. Gentry, 23, Malcom Rd, Covington was arrested August 17 and charged with pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another

Terrance L. Green, Jr, 31, South Greenfield, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with burglary

Kandtra Hardy, 43, Clane Dr, Conyers was arrested August 18 and held for other agency

Carmissia S. Hardeman, 35, Windward Dr, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with battery and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call

James L. Hill, 42, Harper Way, McDonough was arrested August 17 10 days confinement

Bryanana C. Hollingsworth, 29, Sequoia Park Trail, Snellville was arrested August 23 and charged with proof of insurance, suspended registration and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Sammie W. Johnson, 17, Arthurs Lane, Covington was arrested August 21 and charged with eavesdropping, etc which evades the privacy of another and harassing phone calls

Cassius A. Lampley, 30, Flowers Dr, Covington was arrested August 23 back for court

Myles J. Lance, 31, Clarion Ct, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with probation violation

Samaaki O. Lane, 19, Creekside Trail, Covington was arrested August 22 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no proof of insurance, passing on solid yellow line, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission, possession or sale of marijuana and suspended, revoked or canceled registration

Alihah S. Lindsey, 26, Blue Herron Way, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, dui, marijuana – possess less than 1 oz.

Leon M. Mccambell, 42, Candler Rd, Decatur was arrested August 18 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Joseph D. Mcelhannon, 51, was arrested August 22 and charged with possession of methamphetamine

Kristy L. Mills, 37, Keyton Dr, Covington was arrested August 21 and charged with aggravated battery and battery

Alejandro Morales, 19, Lynn Dr, Covington was arrested August 19 and driving while suspended or revoked

Marquise J. Murphy, 36, Shirley Dr, Atlanta was arrested August 19 and charged with forgery

Charles W. Myers, 25, Mimosa Rd, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with probation violation

Travis K. Norris, 38, Silvery Dr, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with criminal damage to property

George M. Patterson, 33, Rainbow Shelter, Covington was arrested was August 22 and charged with probation violation

Dewaine J. Peevy, 23, Pine Hurst, Snellville was arrested August 20 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and no tail lights

Chaves R. Reyes, 37, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine

Kierra M. Roberts, 30, Mountain Dr, Covington was arrested August 22 back for court

Bryan L. Schroeder, 44, Birckstone Pkwy, Covington was arrested August 20 and charged with battery and simple assault

Kelly D. Teague III, 43, Bethany Rd, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with forgery and theft by conversion

Timothy R. Waller, 56, Robin Hood, Covington was arrested August 21 and charged with battery

Christopher T. White, 21, Dixie Lane, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper exhaust system, reckless driving and speeding

James L .White, Jr, 18, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested August 17 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Dylan G. Williams, 24, Kinnet Rd, Covington was arrested August 17 and serve 24 hours jail per resource court relate 1500 hrs

Devon C. Young, 23, Old Atlanta Hwy, Griffin was arrested August 17 and charged with theft by conversion

Matthew W. Bishop, 37, Fincher Rd, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with possession of sawed off shotgun, rifle, machine gun and dangerous weapons

Dontae K. Burke, 17, Birch St, Porterdale was arrested August 12 and charged with criminal trespass, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft

Diamond M. Candler, 38, Hazel Hurst Dr, Covington was arrested August 14 and charged with battery

Leon C. Conley, III, 42, Belair Trail, Stockbridge was arrested August 10 and court sentenced

Cameron J. Cope, 29, Lee St, Covington was arrested August 16 and charged with incarceration order

Jerrica M. Davis, 41, Eastwyck Cir, Decatur was arrested August 16 and charged with failure to appear

Delanius Q. Dorsey, 34, Beach Ave, Social Circle was arrested August 11 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission, purchase, possession, distribution or sale of marijuana, receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

Steven A. Erickson, 26, Ivy St, Porterdale was arrested August 10 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Allen T. Freeman, III, 48, King St, Covington was arrested August 12 and charged with aggravated stalking

Charles W. Gardner, 32, Cowdens Rd, Social Circle was arrested August 11 court sentenced 2 days

Kentavious Glass, 22, Cologne Dr, Atlanta was arrested August 14 and charged with contribution to delinquency or dependency of a minor, driving w/o a valid license, dui, failure to stop at sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no seat belt, possession of firearm or knife during commission, reckless driving, speeding and theft by receiving stolen property

David B. Goodwin, 29, Woodcliff Way, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with probation violation

Devante J. Griffin, 30, Bear Mountain Dr, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with probation violation

Sean A. Hall, 38, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with parole violation

Kiyonna S. Yearly-Johnson, 26, Leisure Woods, Decatur was arrested August 16 and charged with dui and obstructing intersection

Elga E. Johnston, 60, Skyler Dr, Covington was arrested August 15 and court sentenced 48 hours

Jabrylon U. Jones, 18, Lunford Cir, Covington was arrested August 12 and charged with probation violation, stalking and court sentenced flash incarceration order per judge

Olivia M. Kennedy, 28, W Hightower Trl, Conyers was arrested August 10 and charged with possession and use of drug related object and possession of methamphetamine

Jessica C. King, 36, Airport Rd, Oxford was arrested August 11 and court sentenced 5 days

Larry A. Kruel, Jr, 43, Possum Point Dr, Eatonton was arrested August 15 and charged with probation violation

Tamara L. Kyles, 52, Oak Hill Cir, Covington was arrested August 12 and charged with criminal trespass and probation violation

La’Jimmy T. Lowery, 33, Lummus Rd, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with battery and reckless conduct

David Mccallister, 39, B Stone St, Covington was arrested August 11 and charged with cruelty to children and terroristic threats

Leslie A. Morgan, 34, Oakwood Dr, Covington was arrested August 16 and charged with battery

John A. Norman, 50, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested August 11 back for court

Able G. Nwachukwu, 30, Victoria Blvd, Oxford was arrested August 10 and charged with probation violation

Timothy A. Owen, 38, West Lake Ct, Atlanta was arrested August 12 and charged with probation violation

Dan M. Parker, 63, Hwy 11 S Mansfield was arrested August 11 and charged with failure to appear and interference with government property

Amber T. Pease, 37, Mill Chase, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with aggravated assault

Johnny L. Peavy, 43, Hwy 162, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with probation violation

Carlos M. Perez, 42, Somerset Dr, Covington was arrested August 12 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Carlos R. Quinones, 47, Spring St, Covington was arrested August 12 and court sentenced 48 hours

Michael L. Randle, 45, Heather Woods Ct, Covington was arrested August 11 and charged with child molestation

Samantha N. Robinson, 31, Dixon Rd, Jonesboro was arrested August 11 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Gino T. Shepherd, 46, Bent Pine, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with probation violation

Tracey D. Smith, 45, 1st Ave, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with probation violation

Richard J. Stfleur, 54, Womack Rd, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with dui, failure to appear for finger printable charges, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, improper usage, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Eric D. Stumpp, 52, Regent St, Atlanta was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation

Isaac E. Tasie, 45, North Green Field Cir, Covington was arrested August 10 and failure to appear

Steven S. Taylor, 42, Hancock Point, McDonough was arrested August 11 court sentenced 10 days

Akron M. Wallace, 46, Homeless was arrested August 14 and charged with probation violation

Robert L. Wells, Jr, 36, Spillers Dr, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with disorderly conduct

Kevin J. Willis, 60, Flowers Dr, Covington was arrested August 12 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

David L. Williford, 61, Pratt Dr, Covington was arrested August 10 and charged with child molestation



