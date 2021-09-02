Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 1, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Willem Lenzell Adams, 22, Hidden Branch, Covington, was arrested August 31 and charged with violation of TPO

Hughson Emmanuel Arnold, Jr, 21, Cambridge Way, Covington, was arrested August 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Gabriel Allen Bright, 22, Monroe St, Dothan, Alabama, was arrested August 25 and charged with battery

Lakisha Danielle Bidding, 42, Falls Crossing, Covington, was arrested August 30 and charged with failure to appear bench warrant

Clarence Edward Camp, Jr, 45, Avery Street, Covington, was arrested August 26 and charged with failure to register as sex offender failure to comply w/ requirement

Nicolas Juarez Colomoxcatl, 34, Trelawney Terrace, Covington, was arrested August 28 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding

Trevon Darnaz Cox, 25, Ascott Trace, Covington, was arrested August 29 and charged with aggravated assault

Jamaal Lucas Crosby, 33, Salem Cove, Conyers, was arrested August 25 and charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct

Donald Lee Davis, 40, Helen Road, Covington, was arrested August 25 and charged with battery

Eric Leonard Dawson, 26, Fairburn Road, Atlanta, was arrested August 26 and charged with probation violation

Jamar Steed Stovall-Dejan, 40, Stallings St, Covington, was arrested August 26 and charged with probation violation

Lane Korie Dismukes, 18, Magan Court, was arrested August 30 and charged with theft by deception

James Phillip Dodson, 42, Greenfield Circle, Covington, was arrested August 27 and court sentence 48 hours

Justin Ray Fox, 28, Washington St, Covington, was arrested August 29 and charged w/ theft by shoplifting

Willie Ray Gamble, 33, Conyers, was arrested August 30 back for court

Quenton Lee Harris, 24, Rockmont Circle, Conyers, was arrested August 28 and charged with driving while license suspended, marijuana-possess less than 1 ounce, possession and carrying concealed weapon w/o license and speeding

Franklin Dale Harris, 37, Dove Road, Oxford, was arrested August 26 and charged with probation violation

Jarvis Terrell Hendricks, 33, Kellogg St, Mansfield, was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation

Zanayah Rayshawn Irvin, 30, Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, was arrested August 31 and charged with theft by taking

Everette Jerome Jackson, 29, Pebble Brooke Court, Covington, was arrested August 30 and charged with aggravated assault

Albert Johnson, 70, Spring Valley Way, Covington, was arrested August 28 and charged with aggravated assault, malice murder, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, possession of fire arm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain

Ahren Marquise Jones, 26, Loch Haven, Conyers, was arrested August 27 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal stalking, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts

David Isaac Knight, 29, Stone St, Covington, was arrested August 25 and charged with battery

Leon Schnard Lewis, 41, Halsted Way, Lithonia, was arrested August 31 and charged with failure to appear

David Charles Mccommons, 54, Baynes St, Eatonton, was arrested August 31 and charged with probation violation

Willie Ivery Mcconell, 18, Mountain Way, Covington, was arrested August 27 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Asia Chanel Melvin, 22, homeless, was arrested August 26 and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Michelle Alexis Robertson, 47, Wellstone Place, Covington, was arrested August 26 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone, school function as license holder

David Anthony Roebuck, Jr, 33, Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested August 25 and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes

Raekwon Jamal Sears, 25, Westminster Lane, Conyers, was arrested August 31 and charged with probation violation

Elijah Joshua Shaw, 22, Klippel Drive, Covington, was arrested August 27 and charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats or acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Christopher Oneal Smith, 41 Weldon Place, Covington, was arrested August 26 and charged with probation violation

Shanitra Latrelle Smith, 42, Harmony Place, Covington, was arrested August 28 and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct

Luther Clark Smith, Jr, 35, Moor St, Covington, was arrested August 27 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, improper lane usage, operating restriction for off-road vehicles, operation of vehicle w/o current plates and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Bethany Nicole Stewart, 35, Hampton Trail, Cummings was arrested August 25 and charged with probation violation

Moses Jerome Tidwell, 56, Jackson State Prison, Jackson, was arrested August 26 and charged with robbery and back for court

Terrence Steve Williams, 34, Spring Court, Fairburn, was arrested August 28 and charged with dui, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, license to be carried & exhibited on demand and vehicle turning left

Rameya Shate’ Wilson, 22, Bunker Lane, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children and driving without a valid license

Christopher Shafari Wyatt, 17, Turner St, Covington, was arrested August 30 and charge with disrupting public school, simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Dominique David Copeland, 31, Asher Trace, Covington, was arrested August 27 and held for other agency

Darrielle Naquita Jones, 22, Mountain View Drive, Covington, was arrested August 29 and charged with driving w/o headlight when raining, dui, improper lane usage, speeding and unlawful purchase/possession 20 oz. or less

Arthur William Lilyander, 44, Hickory Drive, Social Circle, was arrested August 29 and charged with dui, open container and speeding

Christopher Scott Roberts, 19, Alcovy Way, Covington, was arrested August 28 and charged with dui, open container, possession of firearm or knife during commission, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

David Lionel Carpenter, 34, Hightower Trail, Social Circle, was arrested August 28 and charged with public drunkenness

Pokey Donyun Daniels, 32, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington, was arrested August 30 and charged with battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children and interfering with a 911 call

Austin Thomas Evans, 21, Ball Ground Rd, Covington, was arrested August 28 and charged with battery

Deonte Dearris Lamar Freeman, 27, Morris Drive, Covington, was arrested August 28 and charged with probation violation

Drew Walter Hendry, 20, McDaniel Mill Road, Conyers, was arrested August 31 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Tanaka Miyake Jefferies, 41, Morris Drive, Covington, was arrested August 25 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate and probation violation

Kadija Sharda Lackey, 27, Myrtle Grove, Covington, was arrested August 28 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and too fast for conditions

John Alex Laudermilk, 44, Stacia Drive, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with dui, hit and run and too fast for conditions

Timothy James Lamonte, 34, Mountain Drive, Covington, was arrested August 31 and charged with failure to appear

Cecil Conell Lewis, 59, South Brown St, Covington, was arrested August 29 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Sean Lamont Parker, Avery St, Covington, was arrested August 27 and charged with driving w/o valid license, stop signs and yield signs

Quevas Antwon Reid, 47, Chaney Drive, Covington, was arrested August 30 and charged with probation violation

Eric Jeremiah Small, 20, address unknown, was arrested August 25 and charged with battery

Justin Lance Toath, 26, First St, Covington, was arrested August 27 and charged with no proof of insurance, suspended revoked or canceled registration and theft by receiving stolen property

David Nathaniel Young Jr, 24, Snapdragon Lane, Covington, was arrested August 30 and charged with dui, marijuana- possess less than 1 oz., obtaining attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud, unlawful purchase, possession 20 oz. or less

PTS

Eric Wayne Fultz, 49, Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested August 31 and charged with parole violation