Newton County Jail Log, Oct. 7, 2020

Covington Police Department

Malik Abdullah Allah, 22, 40 Rivercrest Lane, Covington, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with battery and false imprisonment.

Jordan Christopher Parler, 28, Homeless, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with public drunkenness, interference with government property and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Jeremy Quintez Pullins, 34, 9161 City Pond Road, Covington, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Lorenzo Lamar Shipley, 35, 11212 Brownbridge Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Timothy Allen Aikens, 23, 2551 Leone Avenue, Loganville, was court sentenced to serve seven days Oct. 2.

Cleveland Bloscio Alford, 36, 120 East Country Woods, Covington, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with battery-family violence and criminal trespass.

Beatriz Pedraza Arenas, 30, 3796 Rosemary Lane, Conyers, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.

Scott Lamont Autry, 51, 882 Tanner Drive, Scottdale, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with probation violation.

Keshawna Ieisha Baldwin, 24, 1714 Riverside Court, Conyers, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with aggravated assault (2), battery (2), criminal trespass, cruelty to children, probation violation for fingerprintable charge, reckless conduct (4) and simple assault.

Miguel Angel Bautista, 19, 226 Webb St., Monticello, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoke, DUI-alcohol, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age and open container.

Terry Giovanni Blair, 25, 1604 Walden Drive, Lithonia, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with marijuana possession less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance (Ecstasy), possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale or marijuana, receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Vanessa Ann Bradshaw, 27, 255 White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Spencer Camacho, 20, 1041 Teal Court, Madison, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Rebekah R. Carnes, 36, 460 Highway 142, Covington, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Alexis Marie Cathcart, 29, 585 Parr Farm Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with DUI-drugs, marijuana possession less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance (Ecstasy) and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Carey Donovan Clark, 29, 15 Lone Oak Court, Covington, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children (2).

Adam Kirk Denton, 36, 160 Harville Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with battery-family violence, criminal trespass and cruelty to children (3).

John Joseph Furtney, 57, 7133 Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested Oct. 1 and held for other agency.

Derek Christopher Greene, 24, 150 Syracuse Lane, Covington, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Daveian Andre Greenwood, 36, 1790 Brandy Drive, Covington, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with DUI-alcohol, DUI-less safe and improper stopping on highway.

Richard Hinojosa, 33, 10219 Fieldcrest Walk, Covington, was court sentenced to serve 48 hours Oct. 1.

D’Breyah Aaliyah Jackson, 19, 60 Brown Thrasher Run, Oxford, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with marijuana possession less than 1 oz., arrest order, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance (Ecstasy), possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Johnny Stafford Johnson, 50, 11721 Highway 36, Covington, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and no seat belts.

Tony Lee Johnson, Jr., 33, 1296 Magnolia Ridge, Monroe, was court sentenced to serve 48 hours Oct. 2.

Brittany Meshelle King, 34, 115 Capeton Court, Covington, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with penalty for abandonment of dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Johnny Al McDowell, 59, 255 Longcreek Drive, Covington, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with battery-family violence.

Melva Lee Montgomery, 65, 175 Kestrel Circle, Covington, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Jesus Pelayo-Anguiano, 47, 25 Dove Nest, Covington, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with DUI-alcohol and improper lane usage.

Cristina Ramirez, 32, 1891 Access Road, Covington, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Nathaniel Hanjie Rockett, 38, 3400 Salem Road, Apt 160F, Covington, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Nora Andrea Rodgers, 24, 15 Lone Oak Court, Covington, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children (2).

Eleazar Chamacho Ruiz, 26, 10921 Highway 36, Covington, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with driving without a valid license, DUI-alcohol, DUI-less safe, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage-failure to maintain lane and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Daniel Royale Schauer, 31, 1700 Harvest Grove, Conyers, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with marijuana possession less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance (Ecstasy), possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Robert charley Smith, Jr., 32, 807 Fountain Circle, Stockbridge, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Ruele Elliotte Solomon-Nelson, 31, 3598 Parkridge Pointe, Duluth was court sentenced to serve five days Sept. 30.

Jesse Wilcox, 54, 565 Clearbrook Drive, Covington, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with battery-family violence.

Gayla Mclendon Wiley, 49, 194 Channing Cope Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with battery-family violence.