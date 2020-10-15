Newton County Jail Log Oct. 14, 2020

Covington Police Department

Justin Casey Driver, 28, 3392 Spring Creek, Covington, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Tamara Alexandria Metts, 24, 3205 West St., Covington, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with battery-family violence.

Zikeya Antwanet Metts, 17, 3205 West St., Covington, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.

Jessie Cordavious Henderson, 27, 7134 Puckett St., Covington, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with criminal trespass.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

John Marcus Burnett, 34, 85 Creek Bottom Drive, Covington, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents (2) and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance (2).

Alisca Lin Butgereit, 42, P.O. Box 694, Porterdale, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with harassing phone calls.

Ivey Lamar Elam, 27, 321 Indian Trail Road, Augusta, was court sentenced Oct. 7.

David Lamar Ewing, Jr., 40, 1089 McDonald Road, Covington, was court sentenced to serve 96 hours Oct. 7.

Chad Joseph Guillot, 46, 60 Pin Oak Place, Covington, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with drugs not in original container, marijuana possession less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine (3).

Elijahwon Quintress Jefferies, 21, 3135 West St., Covington, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.

Joshua Ryan Johnson, 39, 2886 Highway 81, Oxford, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with child molestation (4).

Misty Gail Johnson, 41, 2886 Highway 81, Oxford, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with cruelty to children (2) and influencing witness.

Joshua Ryan Kines, 21, 170 Walnut Ridge Way, Covington, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to yield when entering highway.

Jonathon Lee Maness, 25, 748 Magnet Road, Covington, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with aggravated assault.

Phillip Milton Miller, 64, 460 Mountain View Drive, Covington, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with theft by taking, probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property.

Nicholas Quinterrius Oliver, 19, 875 Smith Store Road, Covington, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with DUI-alcohol, furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age and improper lane usage.

John Louis Peppers, 71, 2450 McAlpine Terrace, East Point, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with forgery, identity theft fraud, marijuana possession less than 1 ounce, tampering with evidence and theft by deception.

Timothy Lee Phillips, 38, 599 Highway 162, Covington, was court sentenced to serve 24 hours Oct. 7.

Antwain D’Vonta Robbins, 29, 668 Huron Court, Conyers, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with violations of bond order-ankle monitor.

Delano O. Samuels, 25, 100 Rolling Ridge Drive, Covington, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with DUI-alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign and improper lane usage.

Iyana Simeone Scarbobo, 25, 70 Woodcliff way, Covington, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Joshua Brandon Scott, 34, 80 Sable Circle, Covington, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with aggravated stalking.

Angelo Bernard Shipman, 48, 1020 Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with battery and criminal trespass.

Casey Brook Tuck, 26, 1966 Highway 11, Monroe, was court sentenced Oct. 9.

Jamaal Q. Whisenton, 27, 1456 Saint George Place, Conyers, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with criminal trespass and criminal use of an article with altered ID mark.



