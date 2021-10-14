Newton County Jail Log, Oct. 13, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
Jesus Omar Reyes-Aranda, 21, Ashton Drive, Covington,, was arrested October 11 and court sentenced to serve 35 days
Robert Jordan Boggs, 31, Cannon Court, Oxford, was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation
David Joseph Bowman, 56, Woodview Rd, Smyrna, was arrested October 12 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Andre Allen Cannon, 25, Gwinnett Co., Lawrenceville, was arrested October 6 back for court
Douglas Shane Carlile, 32, Hwy 36, Covington,, was arrested October 6 and charge with probation violation
Dexter Donnell Cherry, Jr, 33, Freeman Dr, Covington,, was arrested October 12 and charged with theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property
Curtis Cornelius Clark, 56, Falls Blvd, Covington, was arrested October 8 and charged with probation violation
Hunter Benjamin Cook, 18, Dylans Court, Covington, was arrested October 6 and charged with statutory rape
Nicolas Juarez Colomoxcatl, 34, Trelawney Keep, Covington, was arrested October 8 and court sentenced
Jerry Allen Carton, Jr, 50, Bour Tusk, Conyers, was arrested October 7 and charged with probation violation
Nickolas Sharif Felder, 40, Chicory Lane, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with child molestation and sexual battery
Joseph Dwayne Gier, 33, El Carway, Conyers, was arrested October 8 and charged with probation violation
Chance Lane Henderson, 33, Franklin Way, Covington, was arrested October 8 and charged with battery, cruelty to children
Joshua Lee Hodgens, 36, Brockton Loop, Jefferson was arrested October 8 and court sentenced
Delvicco Donnell Howard, 23, Cascade Palmetto Hwy, Palmetto was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation
Emmanuel Josiah Hurley, 24, Metropolitan Ave, Atlanta, was arrested October 8 and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery
Helen Lorraine Keener, 39, Chimney Court, Covington, was arrested October 8 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charged
Deangelo Martez Kilpatrick, 30, Hidden Branches Way, Covington, was arrested October 6 and charged with failure to appear after giving probate bench warrant, leaving the scene and too fast for conditions
Cassius Alexander Lampley, 29, Flowers Dr, Covington, was arrested October 6 and charged with parole violation
Vickie Marie Ledbetter, 61, Hightower Trail, Oxford, was arrested October 7 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Gladys Marquez, 35, Salem Rd Lot 14, Covington, was arrested October 11 and court sentenced 5 days
Mary Elizabeth Martin, 24, Loganville was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation
Mary Leigh Martin, 60, Browns Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation
Daquonaris Mauquez Mathis, 27, Cameron Alexander, Atlanta was arrested October 8 and charged with failure to appear
Matthew Blake Mccurdy, 26, Taylor Rd, Covington, was arrested October 11 and charged with burglary and theft by receiving stolen property
Karyem Dushon Miller, Jr, 24, Kay Terrace, Conyers, was arrested October 9 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, improper lane usage and license to be carried & exhibited on demand
William Tyler Nanney, 34, Oregano Ct, Rutledge, was arrested October 12 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and financial transaction card fraud
Elijah Williams Ramoutar, 24, White Birch Dr, Covington, was arrested October 7 back for court
Henry Jackson Rountree, 28, Sewell Church Rd, Mansfield, was arrested October 12 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud
Jason Alexander Riley, 38, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested October 7 and charged with battery and obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call
Nicholas Devon Rogers, 38, Southgate Trail, Conyers, was arrested October 7 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Dakota Enrique Rouse, 19, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested October 7 and charged with aggravated battery and battery
Shameka Nicole Smith, 42, Stone St, Covington, was arrested October 7 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Terrance Tamario Smith, 37, Welch St, Atlanta, was arrested October 7 and charge with probation violation
Jeremy Curtis Sparkman, 33, Jackson Prison, was arrested October 12 back for court
Matthew Seth Spears, 42, East Belle Isle, Sandy Springs, was arrested October 9 and charged with probation violation
Joshua Domonique St. Louis, 23, Vine Gate Dr, Lithonia, was arrested October 8 and charged with superior court arrest order
Sequard Harrison Stearns, 59, Friar Tuck Cir, Covington, was arrested October 11 and charged with probation violation
Scottie Eugene Sterling, 27, Conley Rd, Conley, was arrested October 9 and charged with probation violation
Walaeyzha Nycole Swain, 19, Sammson Cir, Eatonton, was arrested October 6 and court sentenced
Ashley Marie Taylor, 29, Sable Circle, Covington, was arrested October 8 and court sentenced
Shedrick Lavon Vason, Jr, 19, Oxford Rd, Oxford, was arrested October 7 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call
Damien Allen Wells, 34, Plum Orchard Rd, Covington, was arrested October 9 and charged with failure to register as sex offender/ failure to comply with requirements provided
Kevin Jasper Windsor, 37, Richard Rd, Conyers, was arrested October 12 and charged with arrest order
ROCKDALE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Shadrika Jaquise Burney, 29, St James Dr, Conyers, was arrested October 6 and house for other agency
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Charles Edward Carr, 76, County Line Rd, Mansfield, was arrested October 8 and charged with public indecency
Cory Merthine Hughes, 48, Elizabeth St, Covington, was arrested October 6 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
James William Jenkins, 38, Homeless, Covington, was arrested October 7 and charged with probation violation and sex offenders/fail to register
Alexa Lashaye McFarland, 20, Harvick Cir, Stockbridge, was arrested October 8 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Diann Patricia Parris, 48, Homeless, Covington, was arrested October 7 and charged with probation violation
Daniel Clifton Sproul, 44, Homeless, Covington, was arrested October 11 and charged with hold for pardons and parole