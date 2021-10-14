Newton County Jail Log, Oct. 13, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Jesus Omar Reyes-Aranda, 21, Ashton Drive, Covington,, was arrested October 11 and court sentenced to serve 35 days

Robert Jordan Boggs, 31, Cannon Court, Oxford, was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation

David Joseph Bowman, 56, Woodview Rd, Smyrna, was arrested October 12 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Andre Allen Cannon, 25, Gwinnett Co., Lawrenceville, was arrested October 6 back for court

Douglas Shane Carlile, 32, Hwy 36, Covington,, was arrested October 6 and charge with probation violation

Dexter Donnell Cherry, Jr, 33, Freeman Dr, Covington,, was arrested October 12 and charged with theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property

Curtis Cornelius Clark, 56, Falls Blvd, Covington, was arrested October 8 and charged with probation violation

Hunter Benjamin Cook, 18, Dylans Court, Covington, was arrested October 6 and charged with statutory rape

Nicolas Juarez Colomoxcatl, 34, Trelawney Keep, Covington, was arrested October 8 and court sentenced

Jerry Allen Carton, Jr, 50, Bour Tusk, Conyers, was arrested October 7 and charged with probation violation

Nickolas Sharif Felder, 40, Chicory Lane, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with child molestation and sexual battery

Joseph Dwayne Gier, 33, El Carway, Conyers, was arrested October 8 and charged with probation violation

Chance Lane Henderson, 33, Franklin Way, Covington, was arrested October 8 and charged with battery, cruelty to children

Joshua Lee Hodgens, 36, Brockton Loop, Jefferson was arrested October 8 and court sentenced

Delvicco Donnell Howard, 23, Cascade Palmetto Hwy, Palmetto was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation

Emmanuel Josiah Hurley, 24, Metropolitan Ave, Atlanta, was arrested October 8 and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery

Helen Lorraine Keener, 39, Chimney Court, Covington, was arrested October 8 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charged

Deangelo Martez Kilpatrick, 30, Hidden Branches Way, Covington, was arrested October 6 and charged with failure to appear after giving probate bench warrant, leaving the scene and too fast for conditions

Cassius Alexander Lampley, 29, Flowers Dr, Covington, was arrested October 6 and charged with parole violation

Vickie Marie Ledbetter, 61, Hightower Trail, Oxford, was arrested October 7 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Gladys Marquez, 35, Salem Rd Lot 14, Covington, was arrested October 11 and court sentenced 5 days

Mary Elizabeth Martin, 24, Loganville was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation

Mary Leigh Martin, 60, Browns Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation

Daquonaris Mauquez Mathis, 27, Cameron Alexander, Atlanta was arrested October 8 and charged with failure to appear

Matthew Blake Mccurdy, 26, Taylor Rd, Covington, was arrested October 11 and charged with burglary and theft by receiving stolen property

Karyem Dushon Miller, Jr, 24, Kay Terrace, Conyers, was arrested October 9 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, improper lane usage and license to be carried & exhibited on demand

William Tyler Nanney, 34, Oregano Ct, Rutledge, was arrested October 12 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and financial transaction card fraud

Elijah Williams Ramoutar, 24, White Birch Dr, Covington, was arrested October 7 back for court

Henry Jackson Rountree, 28, Sewell Church Rd, Mansfield, was arrested October 12 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud

Jason Alexander Riley, 38, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested October 7 and charged with battery and obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call

Nicholas Devon Rogers, 38, Southgate Trail, Conyers, was arrested October 7 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Dakota Enrique Rouse, 19, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested October 7 and charged with aggravated battery and battery

Shameka Nicole Smith, 42, Stone St, Covington, was arrested October 7 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Terrance Tamario Smith, 37, Welch St, Atlanta, was arrested October 7 and charge with probation violation

Jeremy Curtis Sparkman, 33, Jackson Prison, was arrested October 12 back for court

Matthew Seth Spears, 42, East Belle Isle, Sandy Springs, was arrested October 9 and charged with probation violation

Joshua Domonique St. Louis, 23, Vine Gate Dr, Lithonia, was arrested October 8 and charged with superior court arrest order

Sequard Harrison Stearns, 59, Friar Tuck Cir, Covington, was arrested October 11 and charged with probation violation

Scottie Eugene Sterling, 27, Conley Rd, Conley, was arrested October 9 and charged with probation violation

Walaeyzha Nycole Swain, 19, Sammson Cir, Eatonton, was arrested October 6 and court sentenced

Ashley Marie Taylor, 29, Sable Circle, Covington, was arrested October 8 and court sentenced

Shedrick Lavon Vason, Jr, 19, Oxford Rd, Oxford, was arrested October 7 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call

Damien Allen Wells, 34, Plum Orchard Rd, Covington, was arrested October 9 and charged with failure to register as sex offender/ failure to comply with requirements provided

Kevin Jasper Windsor, 37, Richard Rd, Conyers, was arrested October 12 and charged with arrest order

ROCKDALE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT



Shadrika Jaquise Burney, 29, St James Dr, Conyers, was arrested October 6 and house for other agency

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



Charles Edward Carr, 76, County Line Rd, Mansfield, was arrested October 8 and charged with public indecency

Cory Merthine Hughes, 48, Elizabeth St, Covington, was arrested October 6 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

James William Jenkins, 38, Homeless, Covington, was arrested October 7 and charged with probation violation and sex offenders/fail to register

Alexa Lashaye McFarland, 20, Harvick Cir, Stockbridge, was arrested October 8 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Diann Patricia Parris, 48, Homeless, Covington, was arrested October 7 and charged with probation violation

Daniel Clifton Sproul, 44, Homeless, Covington, was arrested October 11 and charged with hold for pardons and parole