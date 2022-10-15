Newton County Jail Log, Oct. 12, 2022 (Part 2)

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Markell Devon Barnes, 30, Pair Four Court, Conyers, was arrested Oct 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.

Eric Malcome Corley, 37, Kinnett Rd, Covington, was arrested Oct 10 and charged with parole violation.

Damian Jarnell Dorsey, 36, 5423 Diamondhead Dr, Diamondhead, MS, was arrested Oct 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding (10-14 over).

Quintonio Demon Head, 44, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested Oct 7 and held for other agency.

Brandon Donaldo Ortega, 28, Jonesboro Rd, Atlanta, was arrested Oct 8 and charged with disobeying traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Sandra Vinta Lalshay Parker, 26, Homeless, was arrested Oct 11 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery against police officer/LE dog/corrections or detention officer.

Richard Alen Perkins, 57, Cedar Ridge Trail, Stone Mountain, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with failure to appear.

Michael Rossi Rooks, 57, Clark St, Covington, was arrested Oct 10 and charged with failure to appear.

Randall Eugene Rowland, Jr, 33, Tilson Rd, Decatur, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with DUI-alcohol and duty to report accident.

Veronica Loanna Veal, 26, Cherry Ridge Blvd, Decatur, was arrested Oct 11 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Eddie Demon Weatherspoon, 27, Azalea Dr, Covington, was arrested Oct 11 and charged with battery-family violence

Georgia State Patrol

Cornelius Reshad Betts, 26, Richmond Circle, Atlanta, was arrested Oct 10 and charged with DUI-drugs and speeding (18-24 over).

Tevin Ladarrius Cooper, 30, Stacia Dr, Covington, was arrested Oct 10 and charged with open container, no seat belts and driver to use due care-proper use of radio or mobile telephone.

Crissy Lee Martin, 41, Windchester Dr, Covington, was arrested Oct 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear and speeding (14-24 over).

Darius S. McCaskill, 44, Glenmore Ln, Snellville, was arrested Oct 8 and held for other agency.

Staton Preston Rimes, 26, Homeless, was arrested Oct 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, rape and simple battery.

Ashley C. Ballenger, 30, Pinery Dr, Acworth was arrested September 30 and held for other agency

Javonte M. Baker, 24, Cabana Blvd, Mobile, and AL was arrested September 30 and charged with failure to appear

Dontavious D. Bunkley, 35, Sussex Dr, Jonesboro was arrested September 28 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate

Gerardo B. Castro, 25, Park Ln, Marietta was arrested October 2 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding 14-24 over

Jjuan J. Cannon, 30, Greenway Cove, Covington was arrested October 4 and charged with enticing a child for indecent purpose and probation violation

John J. Furtney, 59, Turner Lake Cir, Covington was arrested October 4 and charged with aggravated assault

Carlos R. Garcia, 23, Ridge Ct, Conyers was arrested October 1 and charged with driving w/o valid license, no proof of insurance, suspended, revoked or canceled registration

Darrell L. Green, 55, Homeless was arrested September 28 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Christal D. Guthrie, Kestrel Cir, Covington was arrested October 3 and charged with false statement and theft by deception

Melissa D. Mathis, 47, Clay Ct, Conyers was arrested September 30 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Madison T. Mccurdy, 23, Brown Bridge, Covington was arrested September 30 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device and dui

Enrique P. Merino, 18, Dearing St, Covington was arrested September 29 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and stop sign and yield sign

Jalik R. Moore, 25, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested September 28 and charged with reckless conduct

Judith J. Pierre, 53, Emory St, Covington was arrested September 30 and charged with duty to report accident and no proof of insurance

Haneef E. Shabazz, 38, Monticello St, Covington was arrested October 2 and charged with public drunkenness

Sierra C. Stokeling, 28, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington was arrested September 29 and charged with dui and open container

Troy C. Turner, 60, Homeless was arrested October 1 and charged with possession of methamphetamine

Enllor R. Vargas, 41, Old Covington, Covington was arrested September 29 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Oran J. Walker, 43, Mill Creek Walk, Conyers was arrested October 3 and charged with failure to appear

Martha A. Young, 32, Neal St, Atlanta was arrested September 29 and charged with failure to appear

Walter A. Beaumont, 35, Harbor Ridge, Covington was arrested September 21 and charged with dui, failure to yield, hit and run, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, suspended registration, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threat or violence

Vernard B. Brown, 47, Longstreet, Oxford was arrested September 22 and held for other agency

Miller M. Bullard, 65, Capes Dr, Covington was arrested September 23 and charged with battery

Alex D. Crumby, Sr, 58, Panola Lake, Lithonia was arrested September 20 and charged with probation violation

Ana K. Cervantes, 32, Misty Ln, Covington was arrested September 24 and charged with affixing tint to windows, driving w/o a valid license

Christian R. Cooper, 19, Cherokee Rd, Social Circle was arrested September 22 and charged stator rape

Brandy L. Curgil, 32, Nixon Cir, Covington was arrested September 20 and charged with simple battery

Diamante Estell, 18, Lakeside, Covington was arrested September 25 and charged with aggravated assault

Kiomi D. Ford, 31, Stone St, Covington was arrested September 25 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance

Lashon M. Johnson, 47, Galltin Dr, Covington was arrested September 25 and charged with battery

Maurice L. Lawson, 27, Garden Wood, College Park was arrested September 27 and charged with disorderly conduct

Ryneka K. Lucas, 20, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested September 26 and charged with aggravated assault

Troy M. Lackey, 47, Helen Rd, Covington was arrested September 23 and charge with crossing state county guard line, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine

Desmond I. Mitchell, 37, Kirkwood Ave, Atlanta was arrested September 23 and held for other agency

Anthony J. Rodriguez, 55, Jackson Hwy, Snellville was arrested September 22 and charged with criminal trespass

Maiya N. Solomon, 22, Glynnshire Ct, Covington was arrested September 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Brian B. Smallwood, 21, Cuperpper St, Thomasville was arrested September 21 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Vincent Stepenson, 54, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington was arrested September 23 and charged with criminal trespass, marijuana-possess less than 1oz. possession and use of drug related object and possession of cocaine

Shadia L. Wilson, 21, Splitpine Ct, Atlanta was arrested September 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Chasmine N. Alexander, 21, Gum Tree, Covington was arrested September 15 and charged with financial transaction card fraud

Doris L. Pineda-Anita, 40, Enclave Circle, Nashville, TN was arrested September 17 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Markale T. Barnett, 23, Fieldcrest, Covington was arrested September 16 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Brandy L. Cargil, 32, Nixon Circle, Covington was arrested September 20 and charged with simple battery

Alex D. Crumbley, Jr, 58, Panola Lake, Lithonia was arrested September 20 and charged with probation violation

Brionna A. Curry, 28, Jefferson Village, Covington was arrested September 17 and charged with disorderly conduct

Nathan T. Curry, 37, Jefferson Village, Covington was arrested September 17 and charged with disorderly conduct

Elijah C. Davis, 43, McFerrin Cir, Riverdale was arrested September 17 and charged with contempt of court

Nicholas G. Hartley, 27, Campbell Rd, Covington was arrested September19 and charged with driving while license suspended

Jennifer L. Harvey, 40, Westview Dr, Covington was arrested September 16 and charge with failure to appear

Jaylen M. Heffernan, 21, Eastwood Forest, Covington was arrested September 15 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Shannon L. Hubbard, 32, Hillsboro St, Monticello was arrested September 15 and charged with possession and use of drug related object and theft by receiving stolen property

Derrick D. Jackson, 47, Hillsboro St, Monticello was arrested September 16 and charged with possession and use of drug related object and theft by receiving stolen property

Latasha K. Jones, 36, Nixon Circle, Covington was arrested September 20 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Aaliyah B. Posey, 19, Westview Dr, Covington was arrested September 16 and charged with failure to yield when entering highway

Brain C. Reneman, 37, Airport Lane, Bessemar, AL was arrested September 17 and charged with dui, no proof of insurance and open container

Larontae C. Skipper, 36, New Quarters Rd, Tallassee, AL was arrested September 18 and charged with possession of a schedule I and ii controlled substance and theft by receiving stolen property

Brain B. Smallwood, 21, Culpepper St, Thomasville was arrested September 21 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Carl E. Squires, 58, Hwy 138, Oxford was arrested September 17 and charged with dui

Wesley D. Stephens, 31, Blue Heron Dr, Monticello was arrested September 18 and held for other agency

Reginald B. Towns, 55, Galloway Rd, Covington was arrested September 15 and charged with theft by deception and theft by taking

Kristopher W. Trachsel, 44, Allen Rd, Covington was arrested September 15 and charged with crossing state guard line, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine, suspended revoked registration and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Ricardo D. Willis, 40, Arbor Lake, Covington was arrested September 19 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit, improper lane usage, kidnapping, no child restraint, no seat belt, reckless conduct, reckless driving, vehicles to drive on right side of the roadway and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT



Jonathan Corey Knight, 38, Spruce St, Porterdale, was arrested Oct 10 and charged with failure to appear.

Glennelious Jamal Rosser, 35, Treelodge Pkwy, Sandy Springs, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with Disobeying a traffic control device, DUI-Alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign (2), passing on solid yellow line, reckless driving and suspended, revoked or cancelled registration.

John M. Sanders, 54, Hwy 81, Oxford was arrested October 3 and charged with loitering or prowling and probation violation

Shelbi N. Few, 26, Elm St, Porterdale was arrested September 22 and charged with maintain a disorderly house

Nicholas R. Martin, 27, Elm St, Porterdale was arrested September 22 and charged with maintain a disorderly house

GEORGIA STATE PATROL



Kelly C. Marshman, 44, Peachtree Rd, Atlanta was arrested October 4 and charged with driving w/o a valid driver’s license, failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving and speeding 45 miles and over

Arbie A. McKibben, 37, Sims Rd, Covington was arrested October 2 and charged with dui, endangering under the influence of alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence and speeding

Tevon R. Plunkett, 35, Bufferhead Ct, Stockbridge was arrested October 1 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and open container

Joyce P. Smith-Daley, 65, Chesapeake Chase, Covington was arrested September 22 and charged with failure to appear after giving cash bond

Robert E. Johnson, 49, Mann Rd, Barnesville was arrested September 21 and held for other agency

Taryn L. Johnson, 34, Newton Ridge, Covington was arrested September 21 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Eric L. Brooks, 49, Bristol Place, Augusta was arrested September 17 and charged with purchase, possession and distribution or sale of marijuana

Alvaro Garduno, 21, Ardmoor Dr, Jonesboro was arrested September 20 and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshield, dui, no drivers licensed on person and no proof of insurance

Keisha I. Henry, 29, Marceau Dr, Conley was arrested September 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Eric M. Lindsey, 35, Christopher Ct, Newborn was arrested September 15 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and open container

Louis F. McGahey, 36, Davis Academy, Rutledge was arrested September 18 and charged with dui and speeding

John D. Pelowski, 58, homeless was arrested September 20 and charged with driving to use due care, driving while license suspended or revoked, and no proof of insurance and open container

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT



Amanda L. Reed, 18, Emory Way, Oxford was arrested September 16 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and reckless conduct

PRISON TRANSPORT SERVICE



Samuel Sanders, 38, Harvey, Illinois, was arrested October 1 and charged with interference w/ custody