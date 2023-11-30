Newton County Jail Log, November 30, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
Michael S. Baker, 49, Pitts Chapel Rd, Newborn was arrested November 20 and charged with probation violation
Jonathan R. Brown, 34, Tree Mountain Pkwy, Stone Mountain was arrested November 22 failure to appear
Jacquez T. Brown, 26, Rexford Ct, Santee, Sc was arrested November 24 and charged with theft by conversion
Tyron R. Brunson, 35, Dunwoody Crossing, Dunwoody was arrested November 20 and charged with probation violation
Gregory A. Byrd, 56, Sampson Ct, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with dui, impeding traffic flow, open container
Cedric M. Caldwell, 61 Homeless was arrested November 20 and charged with probation violation
James E. Colas, 41, Fieldstone View, Conyers was arrested November 25 and charged with cpd court sentenced
Marquavius T. Curtis, 18, Forsyth Dr, Forsyth was arrested November 21 and charged with create visual medium depicting minor in sexually explicit
Timari L. Fears, 29, Granada Trl, Locust Grove, was arrested November 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Solomon C. Gilbert, 25, Privy Ln, Stone Mountain was arrested November 22 and charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving stolen property
Kalib S. Johnson, 25, Bridge mill Dr, Covington was arrested November 23 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Ryan K. Kemp, 46, Thompson Ave, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with hold for another agency
Alvin Lambert, 42, Kingston Dr, Waynesboro was arrested November 22 and charged with court sentenced
Dakota R. Lewis, 21, Hallmark Ln, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with exploit/ inflict pain to disable person
Lisa H. Ligon, 56, Panola Valley Dr, Lithonia was arrested November 25 and charged with criminal trespass, interference with government property, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement office
Jeremiah J. Marshall, 33, Macon St Prison was arrested November 21 back for court
Frederick B. Moore, 50, Randy Trace, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with false statement and interference with custody
Sadiq A. Muhammad, 38, Morosgo Dr, Atlanta was arrested November 24 and charged with probation violation
Dennis R. Patrick, 65, Valley Rd, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark and driving while license suspended
Jeremy L. Simmons, 44, Hicks Ave, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with probation violation
Jephthah D. Thomas, 41, East 40th St, Brooklyn, NY was arrested November 24 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Frederick J. Thomas, Jr, 27, Lakeside Point, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with violate family order
Courtaviah D. Tukes, 25, Bridgeville Rd, Covington was arrested November 23 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Shedrick L. Vason, Jr, 21, Lester Rd, Conyers was arrested November 22 and charged with probation violation
Ariyal L. Walls, 27, Lazy Hollow Ln, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with battery
Ivory S. Watson, 29, Woodbridge Dr, Snellville was arrested November 20 and charged with probation violation
Yun X. Zheng, 47, Greenwich Ave, Duluth was arrested November 23 and charged with hold for another agency
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Arlene M. Adorno, 55, Robinhood Rd, Covington was arrested November 22 and charged with driving while license suspended
Samuel D. Austin, 58, Grouse Ln, Riverdale was arrested November 23 and charged with dui
Kenneth L. Baynes, 66, Brown St, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children and simple battery
Melik Baldwin, 27, Bourdon Bell, Conyers was arrested November 21 and charged with hold of another agency
Otis J. Bruce, 34, Crossing Bld, McDonogh was arrested November 21 and charged with probation violation
Michael S. Buckley, 40, Neely Hammonds Rd, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with parole violation, simple battery, willful interference w/ emergency call and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Sarah C. Cave, 26, Tussahaw Point, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with dui and open container
Michael E. Couch, 48, Haygood Ave, Oxford was arrested November 20 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and open container
Michell S. Crandall, 36, Laboon Rd, Monroe was arrested November 19 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and improper stopping on highway
Isiah C. Gates, 35, Access Rd, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with failure to appear
Crystal C. Glass, 42, River shoals Ct, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with failure to appear
Kaley A. Greenway, 18, Trotter Walk, Covington was arrested November 22 and charged with dui and wrong class of driver license
Kelli L. Helderbrand, 33, Tempie Rd, Covington was arrested November 24 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation
Tiara M. Hill, 29, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested November 22 and charged with battery
Glendell A. Hodge, 27, Still Water, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with possession of sawed off shotgun
Billy W. Lackey, 49, Grandview Rd, Mansfield was arrested November 23 driving while license suspended and no seat belt
Jasman C. Loyal, 33, Mills Creek Ln, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance
Jeremy L. McArthur, 43, Homeless was arrested November 26 and charged failure to appear for finger printable charge, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule ii controlled
Travarus D. McCollum, 25, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested November 22 and charged with driving while license suspended
Myron B. Newton, 30, Logans Run, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Cutberto G. Rivera, 34, Peggy Ln, Conyers was arrested November 20 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Daniel Rodriguez, 40, Sylvan St, Sugar Hill was arrested November 26 and charged with hold for another agency
Ricky L. Smith, Jr, 30, Spring Valley, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with aggravated stalking, dui open container and simple battery
Brandy L. Simmons, 42, Francis Rd, Conyers was arrested November 26 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Herman Tuggle, III, 31, Rogers Ln, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with possession of fire arm or knife during commission and probation violation
Robert L. Tyson, 37, Caney Fork Circle, Braselton was arrested November 21 and charged with failure to appear
Aaron J. Wilcox, 31, Collins St, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with probation violation
Gerod A. Wilson, 27, Spring Lake, Covington was arrested November 22 and charged with hold for another agency
PTS
Paula C. Beachum, 65, Bellamy Trail, Sebastin, Fl was arrested November 22 and charged with failure to appear
Edwar A. Carroll, 41, West Florissant Ave, St. Louis, Mo was arrested November 21 and charged with probation violation
Jimarcus J. Mattress, 23, George Albert Lake, Anderson, SC was arrested November 21 and charged with electronic transmission of video depicting nudity
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Brandon J. Champion, 37, Walker Church Rd, Greensboro was arrested November 22 and hold for another agency
George R. Harper, 42, Cindy Ct, Oxford was arrested November 24 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Matthew L. Hudson, 42, Jackie Circle, Rochester, NY was arrested November 24 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding
Christina D. Jennings, 43, Hwy 11, Social Circle was arrested November 23 and charged with driver to use due care, dui and open container
Richard K. Ford, 51, Winds cape Dr, Covington was arrested November 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
David T. Mathis, 42, Spring St, Social Circle was arrested November 25 and charged with dui, improper lane usage
Kareem J. O’Neal, 36, Cherohala Ct, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark, dui
JASPER CO. SHERIFF OFFICE
Jennifer M. Joyner, Monticello was arrested November 22 and charged with housed for other agency