Newton County Jail Log, November 30, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Michael S. Baker, 49, Pitts Chapel Rd, Newborn was arrested November 20 and charged with probation violation

Jonathan R. Brown, 34, Tree Mountain Pkwy, Stone Mountain was arrested November 22 failure to appear

Jacquez T. Brown, 26, Rexford Ct, Santee, Sc was arrested November 24 and charged with theft by conversion

Tyron R. Brunson, 35, Dunwoody Crossing, Dunwoody was arrested November 20 and charged with probation violation

Gregory A. Byrd, 56, Sampson Ct, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with dui, impeding traffic flow, open container

Cedric M. Caldwell, 61 Homeless was arrested November 20 and charged with probation violation

James E. Colas, 41, Fieldstone View, Conyers was arrested November 25 and charged with cpd court sentenced

Marquavius T. Curtis, 18, Forsyth Dr, Forsyth was arrested November 21 and charged with create visual medium depicting minor in sexually explicit

Timari L. Fears, 29, Granada Trl, Locust Grove, was arrested November 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Solomon C. Gilbert, 25, Privy Ln, Stone Mountain was arrested November 22 and charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving stolen property

Kalib S. Johnson, 25, Bridge mill Dr, Covington was arrested November 23 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Ryan K. Kemp, 46, Thompson Ave, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with hold for another agency

Alvin Lambert, 42, Kingston Dr, Waynesboro was arrested November 22 and charged with court sentenced

Dakota R. Lewis, 21, Hallmark Ln, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with exploit/ inflict pain to disable person

Lisa H. Ligon, 56, Panola Valley Dr, Lithonia was arrested November 25 and charged with criminal trespass, interference with government property, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement office

Jeremiah J. Marshall, 33, Macon St Prison was arrested November 21 back for court

Frederick B. Moore, 50, Randy Trace, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with false statement and interference with custody

Sadiq A. Muhammad, 38, Morosgo Dr, Atlanta was arrested November 24 and charged with probation violation

Dennis R. Patrick, 65, Valley Rd, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark and driving while license suspended

Jeremy L. Simmons, 44, Hicks Ave, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with probation violation

Jephthah D. Thomas, 41, East 40th St, Brooklyn, NY was arrested November 24 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Frederick J. Thomas, Jr, 27, Lakeside Point, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with violate family order

Courtaviah D. Tukes, 25, Bridgeville Rd, Covington was arrested November 23 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Shedrick L. Vason, Jr, 21, Lester Rd, Conyers was arrested November 22 and charged with probation violation

Ariyal L. Walls, 27, Lazy Hollow Ln, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with battery

Ivory S. Watson, 29, Woodbridge Dr, Snellville was arrested November 20 and charged with probation violation

Yun X. Zheng, 47, Greenwich Ave, Duluth was arrested November 23 and charged with hold for another agency





COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Arlene M. Adorno, 55, Robinhood Rd, Covington was arrested November 22 and charged with driving while license suspended

Samuel D. Austin, 58, Grouse Ln, Riverdale was arrested November 23 and charged with dui

Kenneth L. Baynes, 66, Brown St, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children and simple battery

Melik Baldwin, 27, Bourdon Bell, Conyers was arrested November 21 and charged with hold of another agency

Otis J. Bruce, 34, Crossing Bld, McDonogh was arrested November 21 and charged with probation violation

Michael S. Buckley, 40, Neely Hammonds Rd, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with parole violation, simple battery, willful interference w/ emergency call and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Sarah C. Cave, 26, Tussahaw Point, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with dui and open container

Michael E. Couch, 48, Haygood Ave, Oxford was arrested November 20 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and open container

Michell S. Crandall, 36, Laboon Rd, Monroe was arrested November 19 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and improper stopping on highway

Isiah C. Gates, 35, Access Rd, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with failure to appear

Crystal C. Glass, 42, River shoals Ct, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with failure to appear

Kaley A. Greenway, 18, Trotter Walk, Covington was arrested November 22 and charged with dui and wrong class of driver license

Kelli L. Helderbrand, 33, Tempie Rd, Covington was arrested November 24 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation

Tiara M. Hill, 29, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested November 22 and charged with battery

Glendell A. Hodge, 27, Still Water, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with possession of sawed off shotgun

Billy W. Lackey, 49, Grandview Rd, Mansfield was arrested November 23 driving while license suspended and no seat belt

Jasman C. Loyal, 33, Mills Creek Ln, Covington was arrested November 21 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance

Jeremy L. McArthur, 43, Homeless was arrested November 26 and charged failure to appear for finger printable charge, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule ii controlled

Travarus D. McCollum, 25, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested November 22 and charged with driving while license suspended

Myron B. Newton, 30, Logans Run, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Cutberto G. Rivera, 34, Peggy Ln, Conyers was arrested November 20 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Daniel Rodriguez, 40, Sylvan St, Sugar Hill was arrested November 26 and charged with hold for another agency

Ricky L. Smith, Jr, 30, Spring Valley, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with aggravated stalking, dui open container and simple battery

Brandy L. Simmons, 42, Francis Rd, Conyers was arrested November 26 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Herman Tuggle, III, 31, Rogers Ln, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with possession of fire arm or knife during commission and probation violation

Robert L. Tyson, 37, Caney Fork Circle, Braselton was arrested November 21 and charged with failure to appear

Aaron J. Wilcox, 31, Collins St, Covington was arrested November 20 and charged with probation violation

Gerod A. Wilson, 27, Spring Lake, Covington was arrested November 22 and charged with hold for another agency





PTS

Paula C. Beachum, 65, Bellamy Trail, Sebastin, Fl was arrested November 22 and charged with failure to appear

Edwar A. Carroll, 41, West Florissant Ave, St. Louis, Mo was arrested November 21 and charged with probation violation

Jimarcus J. Mattress, 23, George Albert Lake, Anderson, SC was arrested November 21 and charged with electronic transmission of video depicting nudity

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Brandon J. Champion, 37, Walker Church Rd, Greensboro was arrested November 22 and hold for another agency

George R. Harper, 42, Cindy Ct, Oxford was arrested November 24 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Matthew L. Hudson, 42, Jackie Circle, Rochester, NY was arrested November 24 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding

Christina D. Jennings, 43, Hwy 11, Social Circle was arrested November 23 and charged with driver to use due care, dui and open container

Richard K. Ford, 51, Winds cape Dr, Covington was arrested November 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

David T. Mathis, 42, Spring St, Social Circle was arrested November 25 and charged with dui, improper lane usage

Kareem J. O’Neal, 36, Cherohala Ct, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark, dui

JASPER CO. SHERIFF OFFICE

Jennifer M. Joyner, Monticello was arrested November 22 and charged with housed for other agency