Newton County Jail Log, Nov. 3, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Lasan Lee Boyd, 46, Odyssey Turn, Conyers, was arrested November 2 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation
Christopher Lance Cook, 23, Higdon St, Augusta, was arrested November 2 and charged with probation violation
Leorris Culbreath, 35, Atlanta, was arrested November 2 and charged with failure to appear
Alante Monrico Donnell, 32, Woodhaven Drive, Covington, was arrested October 29 and charged with Superior Court arrest order
Miranda Nichole Gore, 24, Pickens Rd, Covington, was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation
Stantavious Morreunta Hillman, 24, Fields Creek Way, Covington, was arrested November 1 and charged with incarceration for drug
Jaquavia Devente Jackson, 28, Windcrest Drive, Covington, was arrested October 29 and charged with aggravated assault, murder and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain
Phillip Anthony Johnson, 59, Midway Drive, Covington, was arrested October 28 and charged with incarceration order
Justin Octavious Jones, 25, Aughton Ct, Conyers, was arrested October 28 and charged with aggravated stalking
Larry James Mason, 35, Bell Street, Covington, was arrested November 2 and charged with probation violation
George Robert Meldrum, 36, Campdown Circle, Decatur, was arrested October 28 and charged with probation violation
Daniel D Nicholson, Ivans Circle, Covington, was arrested November 1 and charged with failure to appear
Cassidi Autum Porter, 23, homeless, was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation
Jeffrey Brent Ray, 39, Johnson St, Newborn, was arrested October 28 and sentenced 60 days
Amanda Shea Rombough, 42, Laredo Drive, Baldwin, was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation
Joshua Jeffrey Shull, 33, Pickens Rd, Covington, was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation
Rashad Jovon Smith, 33, Golfbrook Ct, Stone Mountain, was arrested October 29 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon
Jacob Harrison Swain, 33, Alexander Rd, Atlanta, was arrested October 28 and court sentenced 15 days
Kentavis Calvin Terrell, 23, Fowler Court, Covington, was arrested October 29 and court sentenced 15 days
Natasha Michelle Thomas, Tinsley Drive, Conyers, was arrested October 26 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Reggie Deyuntaye Weems, 29, Dahlia Ave, Atlanta, was arrested October 29 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, purchase , possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana
Douglas Walker Whitten, 32, Pickens Rd, Covington, was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation
Allan Michael Bailey, 23, Bluesprings Rd, Covington, was arrested October 29 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Thiland Wynter Delay, 22, Green Leaf Rd, Covington, was arrested October 30 and charged with simple battery
Dwight Anthony Hall, 44, Baltusrol Way, Covington, was arrested October 29 and charged with simple battery
Dymyn Tykeria Jefferson, 23, Fieldscreek Way, Covington, was arrested October 30 and charged with simple battery
Valencia Shonte Lee, 31, Wellington Drive, Covington, was arrested October 31 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery
Carl Moreland, 19, McGiboney Place, Covington, was arrested November 1 and charged with failure to appear
Jeffery Lenardo Page, 49, Hwy 45, Scooba, Mississippi, was arrested October 31 and charged with DUI, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following to close, hit and run, improper lane usage and stop signs and yield signs
Adam Paul, 29, Cedar Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, was arrested October 30 and charged with harassing phone calls, terroristic threats and acts
Claudine Noella Sinclair, 47, River North, Covington, was arrested October 28 and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Christy Michelle Anglin, 40, Hazel Street, Porterdale, was arrested October 28 and charged with failure to appear
ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Terrance Bernard Blackwell, 34, Ellis Trail, Covington, was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sarai Cortez Aguilar, 37, Access Road, Covington, was arrested October 28 and charged with battery
Devorn Cook, 43, South River Rd, Covington, was arrested October 31 and charged with DUI
Brian Eugene Farrell, 34, Lucas Drive, Covington, was arrested November 2 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Scottie Lee Hamilton, 44, Bear Cub Path, Social Circle, was arrested October 31 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Tonya Cheri Hardeman, 44, Green Acre Drive, Covington, was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation
Latorris Jarrod Newberry, 31, Stoney Point, Covington, was arrested October 28 and charged with failure to appear, no proof of insurance
Christopher Mario Norwood, 37, Windchester Drive, Covington, was arrested October 30 and charged with DUI and open container
Angelica Michelle Nolley, 34, homeless, was arrested October 29 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Carlos Ranger Quinones, 46, Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested October 28 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property
Amar Ramkison, 23, Panama City, Florida, was arrested November 2 and charged with disorderly conduct
Ivey Brooke White, 27, Laurel Way, Covington, was arrested November 2 and charged failure to appear for fingerprintable charges