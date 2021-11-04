Newton County Jail Log, Nov. 3, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Lasan Lee Boyd, 46, Odyssey Turn, Conyers, was arrested November 2 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation

Christopher Lance Cook, 23, Higdon St, Augusta, was arrested November 2 and charged with probation violation

Leorris Culbreath, 35, Atlanta, was arrested November 2 and charged with failure to appear

Alante Monrico Donnell, 32, Woodhaven Drive, Covington, was arrested October 29 and charged with Superior Court arrest order

Miranda Nichole Gore, 24, Pickens Rd, Covington, was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation

Stantavious Morreunta Hillman, 24, Fields Creek Way, Covington, was arrested November 1 and charged with incarceration for drug

Jaquavia Devente Jackson, 28, Windcrest Drive, Covington, was arrested October 29 and charged with aggravated assault, murder and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain

Phillip Anthony Johnson, 59, Midway Drive, Covington, was arrested October 28 and charged with incarceration order

Justin Octavious Jones, 25, Aughton Ct, Conyers, was arrested October 28 and charged with aggravated stalking

Larry James Mason, 35, Bell Street, Covington, was arrested November 2 and charged with probation violation

George Robert Meldrum, 36, Campdown Circle, Decatur, was arrested October 28 and charged with probation violation

Daniel D Nicholson, Ivans Circle, Covington, was arrested November 1 and charged with failure to appear

Cassidi Autum Porter, 23, homeless, was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation

Jeffrey Brent Ray, 39, Johnson St, Newborn, was arrested October 28 and sentenced 60 days

Amanda Shea Rombough, 42, Laredo Drive, Baldwin, was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation

Joshua Jeffrey Shull, 33, Pickens Rd, Covington, was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation

Rashad Jovon Smith, 33, Golfbrook Ct, Stone Mountain, was arrested October 29 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon

Jacob Harrison Swain, 33, Alexander Rd, Atlanta, was arrested October 28 and court sentenced 15 days

Kentavis Calvin Terrell, 23, Fowler Court, Covington, was arrested October 29 and court sentenced 15 days

Natasha Michelle Thomas, Tinsley Drive, Conyers, was arrested October 26 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Reggie Deyuntaye Weems, 29, Dahlia Ave, Atlanta, was arrested October 29 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, purchase , possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana

Douglas Walker Whitten, 32, Pickens Rd, Covington, was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation

Allan Michael Bailey, 23, Bluesprings Rd, Covington, was arrested October 29 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Thiland Wynter Delay, 22, Green Leaf Rd, Covington, was arrested October 30 and charged with simple battery

Dwight Anthony Hall, 44, Baltusrol Way, Covington, was arrested October 29 and charged with simple battery

Dymyn Tykeria Jefferson, 23, Fieldscreek Way, Covington, was arrested October 30 and charged with simple battery

Valencia Shonte Lee, 31, Wellington Drive, Covington, was arrested October 31 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery

Carl Moreland, 19, McGiboney Place, Covington, was arrested November 1 and charged with failure to appear

Jeffery Lenardo Page, 49, Hwy 45, Scooba, Mississippi, was arrested October 31 and charged with DUI, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following to close, hit and run, improper lane usage and stop signs and yield signs

Adam Paul, 29, Cedar Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, was arrested October 30 and charged with harassing phone calls, terroristic threats and acts

Claudine Noella Sinclair, 47, River North, Covington, was arrested October 28 and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Christy Michelle Anglin, 40, Hazel Street, Porterdale, was arrested October 28 and charged with failure to appear

ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Terrance Bernard Blackwell, 34, Ellis Trail, Covington, was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sarai Cortez Aguilar, 37, Access Road, Covington, was arrested October 28 and charged with battery

Devorn Cook, 43, South River Rd, Covington, was arrested October 31 and charged with DUI

Brian Eugene Farrell, 34, Lucas Drive, Covington, was arrested November 2 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Scottie Lee Hamilton, 44, Bear Cub Path, Social Circle, was arrested October 31 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Tonya Cheri Hardeman, 44, Green Acre Drive, Covington, was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation

Latorris Jarrod Newberry, 31, Stoney Point, Covington, was arrested October 28 and charged with failure to appear, no proof of insurance

Christopher Mario Norwood, 37, Windchester Drive, Covington, was arrested October 30 and charged with DUI and open container

Angelica Michelle Nolley, 34, homeless, was arrested October 29 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Carlos Ranger Quinones, 46, Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested October 28 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property

Amar Ramkison, 23, Panama City, Florida, was arrested November 2 and charged with disorderly conduct

Ivey Brooke White, 27, Laurel Way, Covington, was arrested November 2 and charged failure to appear for fingerprintable charges