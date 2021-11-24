Newton County Jail Log, Nov. 24, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Erick Andre Alvarado, 42, Cherry Creek Drive, Conyers, was arrested November 22 and charged with simple battery
Joey Christopher Autry, 62, Woodlawn Road, Mansfield, was arrested November 19 and charged with child molestation
Tracy Gene Baldwin, 54, Avery Street, Covington, was arrested November 19 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Joshua Matthew Benton, 32, Johnson Road, Oxford, was arrested November 18 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Justin Bernard Brooks, 26, Claywill Circle, Monroe, was arrested November 19 and charged with probation violation
Joshua Zane Campbell, Jr, 20, Willow Court, Stockbridge, was arrested November 19 and charge with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Matthew Williams Christy, 45, Helm Drive, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with criminal trespass
David Lamar Ewing Jr, 41, McDonald Road, Covington, was arrested November 19 and court sentenced 24 hours
Jamichael Jamari Franklin, 31, Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested November 20 and charged with battery
Darian Angelo Graziosi, 32, Wood Chase Drive, Monroe, was arrested November 18 and held for other agency
Rita Ann Greene, 53, Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested November 17 and court sentenced held until 12:00 pm
Tony Curtis Harris Jr, 33, Mountain Court, Covington, was arrested November 22 and back for court
Ann Renay Highsmith, 55, Trelawney, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with battery
Macario Laqventon Hudson, 22, Laurel Drive, Social Circle, was arrested November 20 and charged with battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children and simple battery
Khiri Devon Hull, 32, South Dinah, Covington, was arrested November 19 and charged with driving while suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance
Ahmad Mekhi Jones, 18, Coventry Green, Conyers, was arrested November 18 and driving while license suspended or revoked
Nicole Kenyata Justice, 43, Radcliffe Trace, Covington, was arrested November 20 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission and simple battery
Cameron Gabriel Kemp, 28, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with probation violation
Richard Theodore Lester, 23, Oakmont Lane, Covington, was arrested November 17 and charged with failure to appear
James Randall Lollis, 31, Harlin Court, Covington, was arrested November 20 and charged with dui
Charles Gregory Manuel, 38, Cedar Ridge, Covington, was arrested November 20 and charged with driving while license suspended, observance of stop sign at RR grade crossing, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, open container and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Larry Dean Morris, 60, Walton Co, was arrested November 19 and charged with burglary
Robert Marshall McCoy, 35, Davis Academy Road, Rutledge, was arrested November 18 and court sentenced
Alexis Morgan Proffitt, 24, Conner Court, Social Circle, was arrested November 18 and charged with probation violation
Willie Anthony Ragan, 37, Creek View, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with warrant for failure to appear speeding
Cody Levi Raper, 34, Sharon Church Road, Covington, was arrested November 19 and court sentenced to serve 48 hours
Kenyatta Leshawn Smith, 32, Chesterfield, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with aggravated stalking
Thomas David Smith, 33, Adams Circle, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with child support default
Robert Eugene Smith, 58, Dobbins Circle, Griffin, was arrested November 17 and charged with forgery and theft by deception
Thomas Andrew Stroud, 59, Danny Lane, Carrollton was arrested November 22 and charge with failure to appear
David Allen Snellgrove, 31, Fairway Trail, Covington, was arrested November 21 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Timmon Lee Stinchcomb, 44, Lakeview Drive, Covington, was arrested and court sentenced
Christopher Paul Summers, 31, Piper Road, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with probation violation
Brittney Elyse Walker, 31, Salem Road, Covington, was arrested November 17 and charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Ashley Kristen Walton, 29, Estes Road, Mansfield, was arrested November 18 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Cheyenne Javae Waters, 17, Trelawney Circle, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident stop signs and yield signs
Lee Leopoleon Whatley, 40, Harmony Place, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with burglary
Arlo Nigel Williams, 41, Ponderosa Drive, Valdosta, was arrested November 20 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Markelian Christopher Williams, 24, Tree Leaf, Conyers, was arrested November 17 and charged with probation violation
Sanchez Javoris Worthy, 24, RainTree Bend, Lithonia, was arrested November 18 and court sentenced
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kenesha Chatel Banks, 30, Womack Road, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with simple battery
Antarius Jonard Bates, 25, Oakridge Drive, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with affray and criminal trespass
Jamond Dionte Bloodsaw, 22, Greenview Ave, Conyers, was arrested November 17 and charged with aggravated assault
Clarence Clark, 61, Spring Valley, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with affray and criminal trespass
Deshawn Larry Grayson, 22, Linkmere Lane, Covington, was arrested November 17 and charged with aggravated assault
Frank Lynard Green, 33, Magnolia Height, Covington, was arrested November 19 and charged with driving while license suspended
Michael Scott Hooks, 51, MLK Drive, Eastman, was arrested November 16 and charged with parole violation
Shelly Leigh Leonard, 43, Eleton Road, Oxford, was arrested November 19 and charged with failure to appear for finger print charges
Keith Parker, 21, Puckett St, Covington, was arrested November 17 and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation
Christopher Ramon Smith, 34, Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested November 21 and aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission
Bianca Shunice Reed, 28, Villedge Road, Covington, was arrested November 17 and held for other agency
Christopher Daniel Walters, 38, Fleetwood TR, Jonesboro was arrested November 22 and charged with probation violation
ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Kemberly Lytoria Chevers, 27, Marshall Lane, Covington, was arrested November 20 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Arthur O’Neal Hardeman, 50, Nature Trail, Covington, was arrest4ed November 18 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges