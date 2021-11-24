Newton County Jail Log, Nov. 24, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Erick Andre Alvarado, 42, Cherry Creek Drive, Conyers, was arrested November 22 and charged with simple battery

Joey Christopher Autry, 62, Woodlawn Road, Mansfield, was arrested November 19 and charged with child molestation

Tracy Gene Baldwin, 54, Avery Street, Covington, was arrested November 19 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Joshua Matthew Benton, 32, Johnson Road, Oxford, was arrested November 18 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Justin Bernard Brooks, 26, Claywill Circle, Monroe, was arrested November 19 and charged with probation violation

Joshua Zane Campbell, Jr, 20, Willow Court, Stockbridge, was arrested November 19 and charge with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Matthew Williams Christy, 45, Helm Drive, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with criminal trespass

David Lamar Ewing Jr, 41, McDonald Road, Covington, was arrested November 19 and court sentenced 24 hours

Jamichael Jamari Franklin, 31, Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested November 20 and charged with battery

Darian Angelo Graziosi, 32, Wood Chase Drive, Monroe, was arrested November 18 and held for other agency

Rita Ann Greene, 53, Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested November 17 and court sentenced held until 12:00 pm

Tony Curtis Harris Jr, 33, Mountain Court, Covington, was arrested November 22 and back for court

Ann Renay Highsmith, 55, Trelawney, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with battery

Macario Laqventon Hudson, 22, Laurel Drive, Social Circle, was arrested November 20 and charged with battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children and simple battery

Khiri Devon Hull, 32, South Dinah, Covington, was arrested November 19 and charged with driving while suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance

Ahmad Mekhi Jones, 18, Coventry Green, Conyers, was arrested November 18 and driving while license suspended or revoked

Nicole Kenyata Justice, 43, Radcliffe Trace, Covington, was arrested November 20 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission and simple battery

Cameron Gabriel Kemp, 28, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with probation violation

Richard Theodore Lester, 23, Oakmont Lane, Covington, was arrested November 17 and charged with failure to appear

James Randall Lollis, 31, Harlin Court, Covington, was arrested November 20 and charged with dui

Charles Gregory Manuel, 38, Cedar Ridge, Covington, was arrested November 20 and charged with driving while license suspended, observance of stop sign at RR grade crossing, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, open container and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Larry Dean Morris, 60, Walton Co, was arrested November 19 and charged with burglary

Robert Marshall McCoy, 35, Davis Academy Road, Rutledge, was arrested November 18 and court sentenced

Alexis Morgan Proffitt, 24, Conner Court, Social Circle, was arrested November 18 and charged with probation violation

Willie Anthony Ragan, 37, Creek View, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with warrant for failure to appear speeding

Cody Levi Raper, 34, Sharon Church Road, Covington, was arrested November 19 and court sentenced to serve 48 hours

Kenyatta Leshawn Smith, 32, Chesterfield, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with aggravated stalking

Thomas David Smith, 33, Adams Circle, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with child support default

Robert Eugene Smith, 58, Dobbins Circle, Griffin, was arrested November 17 and charged with forgery and theft by deception

Thomas Andrew Stroud, 59, Danny Lane, Carrollton was arrested November 22 and charge with failure to appear

David Allen Snellgrove, 31, Fairway Trail, Covington, was arrested November 21 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Timmon Lee Stinchcomb, 44, Lakeview Drive, Covington, was arrested and court sentenced

Christopher Paul Summers, 31, Piper Road, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with probation violation

Brittney Elyse Walker, 31, Salem Road, Covington, was arrested November 17 and charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Ashley Kristen Walton, 29, Estes Road, Mansfield, was arrested November 18 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Cheyenne Javae Waters, 17, Trelawney Circle, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident stop signs and yield signs

Lee Leopoleon Whatley, 40, Harmony Place, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with burglary

Arlo Nigel Williams, 41, Ponderosa Drive, Valdosta, was arrested November 20 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Markelian Christopher Williams, 24, Tree Leaf, Conyers, was arrested November 17 and charged with probation violation

Sanchez Javoris Worthy, 24, RainTree Bend, Lithonia, was arrested November 18 and court sentenced

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kenesha Chatel Banks, 30, Womack Road, Covington, was arrested November 22 and charged with simple battery

Antarius Jonard Bates, 25, Oakridge Drive, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with affray and criminal trespass

Jamond Dionte Bloodsaw, 22, Greenview Ave, Conyers, was arrested November 17 and charged with aggravated assault

Clarence Clark, 61, Spring Valley, Covington, was arrested November 18 and charged with affray and criminal trespass

Deshawn Larry Grayson, 22, Linkmere Lane, Covington, was arrested November 17 and charged with aggravated assault

Frank Lynard Green, 33, Magnolia Height, Covington, was arrested November 19 and charged with driving while license suspended

Michael Scott Hooks, 51, MLK Drive, Eastman, was arrested November 16 and charged with parole violation

Shelly Leigh Leonard, 43, Eleton Road, Oxford, was arrested November 19 and charged with failure to appear for finger print charges

Keith Parker, 21, Puckett St, Covington, was arrested November 17 and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation

Christopher Ramon Smith, 34, Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested November 21 and aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission

Bianca Shunice Reed, 28, Villedge Road, Covington, was arrested November 17 and held for other agency

Christopher Daniel Walters, 38, Fleetwood TR, Jonesboro was arrested November 22 and charged with probation violation

ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kemberly Lytoria Chevers, 27, Marshall Lane, Covington, was arrested November 20 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Arthur O’Neal Hardeman, 50, Nature Trail, Covington, was arrest4ed November 18 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges