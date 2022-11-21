Newton County Jail Log, Nov. 21, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Justin F. Armour, 33, Cedar Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with driving while license suspended
Quandra L. Banks, 31, Saxony Dr, Conyers was arrested November 2 and charged with affray
Eric L. Baisden, 43, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with battery, cruelty to children
Billy R. Barnes, Jr, 31, Pine Oak Trail was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation
Donna M. Blackstock, 52, Cook Rd, Stockbridge was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation
Katie L. Booker, 37, Grosslake Pkwy, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with affray
Bryan T. Bruce, 47, Turner Lake Cir, Covington was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation
Dontavious L. Chancy, 33, Wildcat, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Kristina N. Cantu, 36, Park Pl, Covington was arrested November 6 and charged with duty of report accident
Dawayne M. Clark, 35, Jenna Lane, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with dui and no seat belt
Frederic J. Colin, 44, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested November 4 weekenders
Lenorris Culbreath, 36, Lakeside Dr, Hampton was arrested November 4 and probation violation
Augustus C. Curry, 54, Atha St, Monroe was arrested November 8 and theft by taking
John Dykes, 60, Maple Dr, Snellville was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and standards for brake lights and signal devices
Christian E. Evans, 29, Lassiter Dr, Covington was arrested November 4 and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation
Jeremiah A. Freeland, 21, Valley Brook Dr, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit
Harvey E. Grantham, Jr, 45, homeless was arrested November 7 and charged with failure to register as sex offender, marijuana-possess less than 1oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Vaneshia K. Grier, 34, Trent Walk Dr, Stonecrest was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation
Nathaniel D. Harvey, 42, Birdford Lake Rd, Glennville was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation
David F. Hawkins, 58, County Walk, Social Circle was arrested November 3 and court sentenced 5 years
Anthony L. Henderson, 32, Rogers Lake Rd, Lithonia was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation
Amanda M. Herrick, 34, Masters Dr, Monroe was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation
Sirnonte G. Hill, 21, Amberjack Trl, Covington was arrested November 6 and charged with probation violation
Niesha K. Johnson, 30, Anderson Cir, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with destroy/remove/conceal with property subject to security
Matthew Johnson, 42, Duke Ct, Jonesboro was arrested November 8 and charged with failure to appear
Charles M. Jones, 42, Dallas Trail, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation
Willie L. Kelley, 67, Pebble Creek, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with aggravated assault
Spendria T. Lester, 23, Berlin St, Athens was arrested November 8 and held for other agency
Christopher G. Little, 42, Vantage Point, Locus Grove was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation
Jaunte L. Lord, 22, Hernlen St, Augusta was arrested November 2 and court sentenced
Matthew T. Maddox, 39, Nancy Way, Loganville was arrested November 7 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle w/ intent to commit theft or felon
De’Anthony O. Maddox, 21, Ivy St, Porterdale was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation
Gabriel B. Mathis, 52, Flat Rock Rd, Oxford was arrested November 4 and charged with failure to appear
Bryant S. McDougal, 33, White Birch, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation
Brian H. Moon, 49, Little Haynes, Loganville was arrested November 7 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Taquilla L. Moore, 38, Randy Trace, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with affray
Michael A. Morris, 28, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 back for court
Kevin Ortiz-Nava, 26, Coke St, Oxford was arrested November 4 and charged with weekender
Edward L. Nolley, 64, Ivy Ridge Ct, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with failure to appear
Joshua D. Parrish, 28, Hancock Dr, Social Circle was arrested November 6 and charged with disobeying traffic device, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving and speeding
Sharon S. Pace, 50, Abbott Rd, Conyers was arrested November 4 and charged with failure to appear
Dallas A. Parks, 23, Riverbrook Trail, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with battery and criminal trespass
James S. Phillips, Forest Way, Oxford was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended, standard for brake lights and signal devices
William E. Reagin, 33, Flat Rock Rd, Oxford was arrested was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation
Nicole L. Sales, 46, Settler Grove Rd, Covington was arrested November 4 weekender
Rashawn C. Sibbley, 28, Pebble Creek Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with terroristic and acts
Bobby L. Smith, 18, Dry Pond Rd Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with aggravated assault
Brandon S. Smith, 23, Riverbrook Trail, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with battery
Natassjeana D. Spencer, 24, Shenadoah Dr, Riverdale was arrested November 3 and charged with cruelty to children
Mario L. Stodghill, 47, Lindsey Dr, Decatur was arrested November 4 weekender
James W. Sykes, 33, Snapdragon Ln, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with dui, marijuana possess less than 1 oz and speeding 14 to 24 over
Yordi Soto, 18, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested November 5 and probation violation
Frankie Sutton, Jr, 45, Creekway Crossing, Smyrna was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation
Timothy J. Thornton, 39, Cornell Ct, Villa Rica was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation
Sean M. Watts, 51, Old Mill Rd, Carterville was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation
Ikal E. White, 22, Elkhorn Dr, Decatur was arrested November 6 and charged with marijuana possession less than 1 oz. terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Shawn W. White, 55, Elkhorn Dr, Decatur was arrested November 6 and charged with terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Charles C. Williams, 35, Conyers St, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation
Francho K. Williams, 51, Newcastle Rd, Covington was arrested November 4 weekender
Lareace M. Wilson, 47, Radcliff Trace, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with disorderly conduct
Jerry L. Wiley, 34, 1st Ave, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, probation violation and registration and license requirement
Gian O. Windham, 36, Forrest Brook Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation
Lizzie V. Wise, 54, Lockwood St, Milledgeville was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation
Robert E. Wisner, Jr, 31, Rosser Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with battery
Kelvin L. Young, 44, Homeless was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation
Kaleb L. Aaron, 19, Hunters Trace, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Stanquethia D. Anderson, 33, Main St, Lithonia was arrested October 20 and charged with probation violation
Richard L. Autry, 33, Spring Ct, Newborn was arrested October 25 and charged with probation violation
Rebecca K. Bales, 47, Columbia was arrested October 24 back for court
Tabatha L. Bell, 42, Classic Dr, Conyers was arrested October 19 and charged with forgery
Tonya R. Benn, 54, Cutlers Mill Dr, Lithonia was arrested October 19 held for other agency
Gary L. Blackmon, 47, Fair Ln, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with simple battery
Phillip B. Blackstock, 42, Dearing Wood, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with contempt of superior court for finger printable charges
Kristen S. Blake, 32, Salem Glen Way, Conyers was arrested October 22 and charged with criminal damage to property
Kodi D. Brown, 43, Shepherd Rd, Conyers was arrested October 21 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
James T. Childers, 49, Carole Dr, Oxford was arrested October 24 and charged with probation violation
Joshua B. Cochran, 39, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with criminal trespass
John L. Cook, 39, Red Oak Rd, Maysville was arrested October 21 and charged with affray
Don’ta A. Dabney, 33, Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Deshundrick A. Dennis, 22, Rosewood Cir, Covington was arrested October 19 and charged with simple battery
Jerel B. Dickens, 50, Grier Dr, McDonough was arrested October 24 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to appear
Jason E. Dunlap, 45, Patrol Rd, Forsyth was arrested October 25 and charged with criminal trespass
Antonio D. Elam, 28, Meadow Creek, Norcross was arrested October 20 and charged with probation violation
Jaysee A. Fallin, 28, Jackson Lake Rd, Mansfield was arrested October 21 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear
Kenneth L. Farrow, 32, Forrest Lake, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with false report of a crime, insurance fraud, theft by conversion
Sir-Anthony M. Ferrell, 32, Hwy 212 Eatonton was arrested October 25 court sentenced
Sir D. Fowler, 19, Windsong Dr, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with criminal trespass and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call
Ava M. Garmen, 17, Summer Ln, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with battery and disrupting public school
Sedric D. Green, 52, Forray Dr, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with battery and violate family order
Wendell L. Grier, 49, Cane Ave, Social Circle was arrested October 25 and court sentence
Rockell L. Hardy, 44, Windgate St, Selma, AL, was arrested October 20 held for other agency
Crissy A. Harrison, 46, Ben Circle, Douglas was arrested October 25 and court sentenced
Quintonio D. Head, 44, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested October 21 and serve 2 days weekender
Conner W. Hobbs, 25, Idlewood Dr, Covington was arrested October 19 and charged with driving while license suspended and no seat belt
Lyric D. Holloway, 27, Genesis Pkwy, McDonough was arrested October 21 and charged with affray and disorderly conduct
Terrica S. Johnson, 29, Sheppard Rd, Stone Mountain was arrested October 24 and charged with dui
Jimmy L. Jones, 30, Lumby Dr, Decatur was arrested October 20 and charged with failure to appear
Ronald L. Kendall, Jr, 47, McDonald Rd, Covington was arrested October 21 court sent serve 3 days
Cassius A. Lampley, 30, Flower Dr, Covington was arrested October 19 and court sentenced
Javarrius D. Legarde, 19, Bowen Way, Porterdale was arrested October 24 and charged with failure to appear
Howell C. McKenzey, 85, Johnson St, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with criminal damage to property
Damontre R. McKnight, 24, Justin Ct, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with criminal damage to property, willful obstruction of law enforcement
Christopher F. Moon, 49, Mountain Ct, Covington was arrested October 21 held for other agency
Michael B. Morgan, 26, Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 oz. and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Constance L. Morgan, 63, Surrey Trail, Conyers was arrested October 24 and charged with pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another and simple battery
Jamar Q. Patterson, 27, Mancy Way, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with probation violation
Mar’kecia D. People, 17, Bradford Ct, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with battery and disrupting public school
Lamar W. Phillips, 37, Wilshire Walk, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with probation violation
Carlos R. Quinones, 47, Avery St, Covington was arrested October 24 court sentenced incarceration order
Anthony R. Raybourne, 53, Cranbrook Way, Covington was arrested October 24 and charged with speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Nedege Raybourne, 52, Cranbrook Way, Covington was arrested October 24 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Quintavious D. Reed, 19, Avonlea Dr, Covington was arrested October 19 and charged with aggravated assault, aggressive driving, armed robbery, duty to report accident, fleeting or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana-possess less than 1oz. possession of firearm or knife during commission, reckless driving, speeding in school zone and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Tamya S. Robinson, 18, Greenway Dr, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with affray
Isaias A. Samayoa, 36, West St, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes
Kenyatta L. Smith, 33, Ember Dr, Decatur was arrested October 20 and charged with probation violation
Mark D. Smith, 58, Access Rd, Covington was arrested October 19 and charged with battery
Phillip J. Snow, 50, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with child molestation
Donna M. Thomas, 58, Greenway Dr, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with affray
Jimmy J. Thomas, 47, Lester Rd, Conyers was charged with October 19 and charged with probation violation
Johnny M. Brocklin-Van, 23, Ellen Ct, Covington was arrested October 21 weekender
Michael A. Vales, 30, Lindsey Way, Social Circle was arrested October 23 and charged with battery and criminal trespass
Donnie L. Ware, 29, Arrowhead Blvd, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with dui and open container
Christine J. Whiting, 57, David Ln, Conyers was arrested October 24 and charged with simple battery
Daniel O. Wilson, 27, Glen Echo Dr, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Quincy J. White, 19, Gum Tree Ct, Covington was arrested October 19 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission and unauthorized of firearms within 50 yards of public Hwy
Stephen C. Adams, 29, Kristen Pl, Covington was arrested October 11 and criminal trespass
Loyd F. Avant, III, 55, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with possession of a scheduled I or ii controlled substance, purchase, possession manufacture sale of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana and methamphetamine
Keith L. Baisden, 42, Green Acres Dr, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with weekenders
Frank J. Bryant, IV, 31, Behlman Meadows, Florissant, MO, was arrested October 12 back for court
Earl Bastian, 40, Briar Knoll Rd, Lithonia was arrested October 16 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, terroristic threat and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence
Leah R. Calhoun, 43, Kirkland Ct, Covington was arrested October 16 and charged with reckless conduct
Jarone F. Clay, 36, Staffordshire, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with criminal trespass
Christopher S. Carroll, 40, Helen Rd, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with probation violation
Douglas G. Charping, 49, Eleanor Dr, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with magistrate bench warrant
Christopher E. Crawford, 20, Falcon Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with driving while license suspended
Danny L. Criswell, 22, Ridge Way, Mansfield was arrested October 14 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charged, held for other agency
Josiah J. Cromity, 20, Balboa Ct, Norcross was arrested October 16 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark and driving while licenses suspended or revoked
Niamonay Dean, 18, Old Salem Rd, Conyers was arrested October 14 and charged with failure to appear
Allan F Palma-Diaz, 27, Waterbury Dr, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding
Christopher L. Dispain, 53, County Line Rd, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with court pre-sentenced
Adam D. Durden, 43, Meadow Dr, Loganville was arrested October 13 and charged with failure to appear
Alton Gary, 44, Collier St, Covington was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation
Marcus M. Gray, 36, Fairview Rd, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with abandonment of a dead animal and aggravated cruelty to animals
Patrick J. Griffin, 34, Kestrel Cir, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with driving while licenses suspended or revoked and speeding
Doylmarrian S. Hardeman, 37, Ware Prison, was arrested October 13 back for court
Leigh A. Hatfield, 50, Richardson Rd, Stockbridge was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation
Quintonio D. Head, 44, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with weekenders
Carl A. Hepburn, 53, Oakwood Dr, Covington was arrested October 12 and charged with failure to register as sex offender
Jaylen M. Heffernan, 21, Eastwood Forest, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation
Shikina N. Henderson, 46, Hendrix Cir, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation
Brittney R. Hill, 25, Chester Piper Rd, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with probation violation
Donte’ D. Wilson-Hunte, 31, High Brook Way, Conyers was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation
Lee E. Jefferson, 31, Tamalynn Trl, Covington was arrested October 17 and charged with rape
Derrick T. Johnson, 31, Ashland Way, Kennesaw was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation
Darrielle N. Jones, 23, Mountain View, Covington was arrested October 18 court sentenced 24 hours
Tanya D. Lewis, 50, Equestrian Ct, Covington was arrested October 17 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charge
Kelli N. McMillin, 30, Lyda Sue Ln, Covington was arrested October 12 and theft by shoplifting
Jose Chavez-Melendrez, 19, Hwy 77, Union Point was arrested October 12 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Denia I. Middleton, 35, summer stone Trace, Austell was arrested October 15 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, speeding and violate family violence
Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested was arrested October 14 and was charged with weekender
Rochelle Y. Moore, 49, Mountain Ln, Covington was arrested October 17 and charged with battery
Bayanna M. Montalvo, 37, Lynxs Cir, Covington was arrested was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation
Fajr A. Muhammad, 23, Harrison Cir, Covington was arrested October 17 and charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Kevin Ortiz-Nava, 26, Coke St, Oxford was arrested October 14 weekenders
Crystal L. Nkwocha, 38, Falls Xing, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged simple battery
Fredy A. Perez, 17, Sycamore St, Social Circle was arrested October 14 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding
Dalton L. Reid, 20, Concord Rd, Shady Dale was arrested October 12 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charge and theft by shoplifting
Dominque I. Rosenau, 32, Crabapple Ridge Dr, Oxford was arrested October 14 and charged with simple battery
Nicole L. Sales, 46, Settlers Grove Rd, Covington was arrested October 14 weekenders
John R. Sandry, 36, Pebble Creek Dr, Norcross was arrested October 17 and charged with probation violation
Joshua B. Scott, 36, Bentley Place Way, Covington was arrested October 11 and charged with criminal trespass
Elizabeth B. Lester-Showers, 37, Lake Rockaway Rd, Conyers was arrested October 14 and charged with theft by conversion
Shannon S. Silvery, 38, Timberlake Terrace, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with financial transaction card fraud
Mario L. Stodghill, 47, Lindsey Dr, Decatur was arrested October 14 weekenders
Christopher J. Taylor, 45, Riverbend Dr, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation
Aliyah M. Terrell, 20, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested October 12 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Davion Y. Thompson, 22, Woodfield, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation
Robby D. Thomas, 44, Fawn Cir, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and false imprisonment
William J. Toath, 42, Pinelog, Conyers was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation
Johnny M. Brocklin-Van, 23, Ellen Court, Covington was arrested October 14 weekender
Richie V. Vazquez, 23, Piper Rd, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Terri C. Veal, 28, Cameron Way, Covington was arrested October 17 and court sentenced
Royrecia A. Walker, 27, Zack St, Waynesboro was arrested October 14 and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit certain
Clarence W. Williams, 55, Channing Chope Rd, Covington was arrested October 15 and held for other agency
Jason R. Wooley, 40, Mission Pointe Ln, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jacob E. Blankenship, 26, Double Bridge Rd, Madison was arrested November 8 and charged with possession of methamphetamine probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Trent L. Bogan, 53, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested November 4 and charged with violation of family order
Jason C. Bryant, 30, Houston Lake, Warner Robins was arrested November 7 and charged with parole violation
Brionna A. Curry, 28, Jefferson Village, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Cavonte J. Durden, 29, Countyline, Mansfield was arrested November 8 and charged with porterdale bench warrant
Marcus A. Eaddy, 28, Cheyenne Dr, Covington was arrested November 5 held for other agency
Kevin E. Elsey, Moore St, Oxford was arrested November 7 and charged with driving license suspended, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Estuardo M. Francisco, 30, Sunset Dr, Canton was arrested November 3 and driving w/o license and giving false name, address or birthdate
Arnithal Freeman, 70, Homeless was arrested November 5 and charged with aggravated assault
Javar D. Greene, 27, White Plains was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation
Cicely L. Jeff, 43, Browning Ln, Conyers was arrested November 6 and charged with open container, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and probation violation
Marcus D. Kemp, 48, Wood Bend Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested November 6 and charged with failure to appear, probation violation
Maria M. Ketchum, 52, Concord Rd, Shadydale was arrested November 8 and charged with driving while license suspended, drug related object and possession of methamphetamine
Cynthia R. Lee, 49, Woodfield Rd, Covington was arrested November 4 and charged with failure to appear
Sonja P. Lundy, 48, Westview Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with failure to appear
Erica M. Mechor, 20, Baker Rd, Oxford was arrested November 7 and charged with w/o driving license, improper lane usage, knowingly making false statement pertaining to vehicle insurance, suspended revoked or canceled
Jose M. Melendrez, 34, Pommel, Conyers was arrested November 6 and charged with dui, mover over law and open container
Taniya M. Mitchell, 20, Colonial South Dr, Conyers was arrested November 2 held for other agency
Ramzy F. Mohammed, 25, Willow Trail Dr, Norcross was arrested November 8 and charged with dui and no tail light
Estella D. Muenchow, 21, Settler Trl, Conyers was arrested November 5 and held for other agency
Gerald D. Rivers, Magolia Heights, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Maria D. Rodriguez, 23, Willow St, Saint Pauls, NC was arrested November 5 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding
Shatamara L. Smith, 39, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with driving while license suspended
Natassjeana D. Spencer, 24, Shenadoah Dr, Riverdale was arrested November 3 and charged with cruelty to children
Zakiyah H. Ali, 27, Meadow Brook, Covington was arrested October 18 held for other agency
Alexander L. Belcher, 33, US 278, Social Circle was arrested October 19 and charged with criminal trespass, entering automobile or other motor vehicle
Christopher L. Bernal, 55, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with aggravated assault
Kenneth J. Blash, 33, Allenwood Rd, Milledgeville was arrested October 19 and charged with probation violation
Qualatheum J. Lackey, 18, Ridge Ave, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with aggravated assault
Quinece M. Lockwood, 32, West St, Covington was arrested October 22 and charged with disorderly conduct
Chad D. Maughon, 34, Spring Ct, Newborn was arrested October 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Vanisa Mayers, 35, Turner Lake, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with public drunkenness
Jonathan D. Morehead, 34, Hank Aaron Dr, Atlanta was arrested October 24 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate
Naiem J. Negron, 24, Kensington Trail, Lithonia was arrested October 19 and held for other agency
Erin F. Raatz, 51, Kinnett Rd, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Daniel R. Seay, 37, Mote Crossing, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Wesley D. Stephens, III, 31, First, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Justin L. Toath, 27, First Street, Covington was arrested October 19 and held for other agency
Zachary A. Vaught, 36, Homeless was arrested October 19 and charged with vandalism to a place of worship
Anderw L. Wellmaker, 26, Mccrary Rd, Molena was arrested October 20 and held for other agency
Jerry L. Wiley, 34, 1st Ave, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and removing or affixing license plate w/intent to conceal
Jamal A. Williams, 25, Pittston Farm Rd, Lithonia was arrested October 24 and held for other agency
Stephen M. Williams, 37, Wellington Way, Jonesboro was arrested October 19 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Anthony A. Aberdeen-Branch, 31, Old Covington Hwy, Conyers was arrested October 18 and charged with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Mark W. Britt, Jr, 33, 2nd St, Griffin was arrested October 12 and charged with disorderly conduct
Dakippie A. Brown, 46, North Dogwood, Social Circle was arrested October 12 and charged with disorderly conduct
Jarkel D. Fanning, 31, Parkway Dr, Atlanta was arrested October 16 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, dui, hit and run
Marlon K. Franklin, 28, Day Dr, Duluth was arrested October 14 and charged with failure to appear
Camron L. Hayes, 19, Stone Mountain, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark, driving w/o a valid license
Ralph M. Herring, 65, Cedar Ridge, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with probation violation
Jennifer L. Holcombe, 36, Chimney Ct, Covington was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation
Jacovin I. Jackson, 19, Bede Dr, Covington was arrested October 16 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Christopher M. Killingham, 57, Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta was arrested October 12 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Cecil C. Lewis, 60, South Brown St, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, giving false name, address or birthdate, probation violation and standards for brake lights and signal devices
Ledarrius D. Nelson, 27, Flat Shore Rd, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with battery
Cameron J. Nunley, 25, Collingwood Landing, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with disorderly conduct
Vincent J. Pellegrini, 45, Emerald Point, Dr, and Winder was arrested October 18 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges theft by shoplifting
Alexis L. Stanley, 24, Johnson Dr, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct
Monteiro Tillman, 41, Forset Villa Dr, Conyers was arrested October 15 and charged with dui, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Deborah L. Smith, 50, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested November 8 and charged with driving while license suspended and knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
Douglas M. Parker, 36, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with failure to appear
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jason L. Driver, 43, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with failure to register as sex offender and probation violation
Melissa L. Loggins, 42, Hwy 81 South, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation
Adrian Q. Russell, 43, Homeless was arrested October 18 and charged with criminal trespass
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Latanya M. Bell, 46, Hopewell Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested November 7 and charged with held for other agency
Jessie L. Hardeman, 43, Twin Oak Dr, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification, driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no proof of insurance, probation violation, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Imani T. Willingham, 20, Fairington Rd, Lithonia was arrested November 4 and charged with held for other agency
Jorge A. Gomez-Bocanegra, 40, San Jose Trail, Jonesboro was arrested October 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, notice of change of address or name and speeding
Khalil M. Jackson, 27, Tamers Ct, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, interference with government property, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt, reckless driving and speeding
Ryan L. Cook, 41, Bachelor Rd, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with dui and speeding
Tyron D. Green, 52, Bereckenwoods Dr, Rock Hill, and SC was arrested October 14 and charged with dui and speeding
Tiffany D. Hand, Meadowview Terrace, Oxford was arrested October 15 and charged with probation violation
Darius G. Hall, 48, Stoney Pointe, Covington was arrested October 16 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
David D. Hamilton, 29, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested October 15 and charge with dui, open container and speeding
Michael T. McGordon, 33, Carlton Trl, Covington was arrested October 16 and driving while license suspended and receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon
Titus D. Wood, 50, Upland Ridge, Conyers was arrested October 16 and charged with dui and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Joseph L. Andrew-Miller, 22, Montgomery Ct, Covington was arrested November 2 housed for other agency
Destiny S. Peter, 30, Oglesby Bridge Rd, Conyers was arrested November 4 and charged with court sentenced 180 sus gran recovery