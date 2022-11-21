Newton County Jail Log, Nov. 21, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Justin F. Armour, 33, Cedar Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with driving while license suspended

Quandra L. Banks, 31, Saxony Dr, Conyers was arrested November 2 and charged with affray

Eric L. Baisden, 43, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with battery, cruelty to children

Billy R. Barnes, Jr, 31, Pine Oak Trail was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation

Donna M. Blackstock, 52, Cook Rd, Stockbridge was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation

Katie L. Booker, 37, Grosslake Pkwy, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with affray

Bryan T. Bruce, 47, Turner Lake Cir, Covington was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation

Dontavious L. Chancy, 33, Wildcat, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Kristina N. Cantu, 36, Park Pl, Covington was arrested November 6 and charged with duty of report accident

Dawayne M. Clark, 35, Jenna Lane, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with dui and no seat belt

Frederic J. Colin, 44, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested November 4 weekenders

Lenorris Culbreath, 36, Lakeside Dr, Hampton was arrested November 4 and probation violation

Augustus C. Curry, 54, Atha St, Monroe was arrested November 8 and theft by taking

John Dykes, 60, Maple Dr, Snellville was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and standards for brake lights and signal devices

Christian E. Evans, 29, Lassiter Dr, Covington was arrested November 4 and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation

Jeremiah A. Freeland, 21, Valley Brook Dr, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit

Harvey E. Grantham, Jr, 45, homeless was arrested November 7 and charged with failure to register as sex offender, marijuana-possess less than 1oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Vaneshia K. Grier, 34, Trent Walk Dr, Stonecrest was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation

Nathaniel D. Harvey, 42, Birdford Lake Rd, Glennville was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation

David F. Hawkins, 58, County Walk, Social Circle was arrested November 3 and court sentenced 5 years

Anthony L. Henderson, 32, Rogers Lake Rd, Lithonia was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation

Amanda M. Herrick, 34, Masters Dr, Monroe was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation

Sirnonte G. Hill, 21, Amberjack Trl, Covington was arrested November 6 and charged with probation violation

Niesha K. Johnson, 30, Anderson Cir, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with destroy/remove/conceal with property subject to security

Matthew Johnson, 42, Duke Ct, Jonesboro was arrested November 8 and charged with failure to appear

Charles M. Jones, 42, Dallas Trail, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation

Willie L. Kelley, 67, Pebble Creek, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with aggravated assault

Spendria T. Lester, 23, Berlin St, Athens was arrested November 8 and held for other agency

Christopher G. Little, 42, Vantage Point, Locus Grove was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation

Jaunte L. Lord, 22, Hernlen St, Augusta was arrested November 2 and court sentenced

Matthew T. Maddox, 39, Nancy Way, Loganville was arrested November 7 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle w/ intent to commit theft or felon

De’Anthony O. Maddox, 21, Ivy St, Porterdale was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation

Gabriel B. Mathis, 52, Flat Rock Rd, Oxford was arrested November 4 and charged with failure to appear

Bryant S. McDougal, 33, White Birch, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation

Brian H. Moon, 49, Little Haynes, Loganville was arrested November 7 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Taquilla L. Moore, 38, Randy Trace, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with affray

Michael A. Morris, 28, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 back for court

Kevin Ortiz-Nava, 26, Coke St, Oxford was arrested November 4 and charged with weekender

Edward L. Nolley, 64, Ivy Ridge Ct, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with failure to appear

Joshua D. Parrish, 28, Hancock Dr, Social Circle was arrested November 6 and charged with disobeying traffic device, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving and speeding

Sharon S. Pace, 50, Abbott Rd, Conyers was arrested November 4 and charged with failure to appear

Dallas A. Parks, 23, Riverbrook Trail, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with battery and criminal trespass

James S. Phillips, Forest Way, Oxford was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended, standard for brake lights and signal devices

William E. Reagin, 33, Flat Rock Rd, Oxford was arrested was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation

Nicole L. Sales, 46, Settler Grove Rd, Covington was arrested November 4 weekender

Rashawn C. Sibbley, 28, Pebble Creek Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with terroristic and acts

Bobby L. Smith, 18, Dry Pond Rd Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with aggravated assault

Brandon S. Smith, 23, Riverbrook Trail, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with battery

Natassjeana D. Spencer, 24, Shenadoah Dr, Riverdale was arrested November 3 and charged with cruelty to children

Mario L. Stodghill, 47, Lindsey Dr, Decatur was arrested November 4 weekender

James W. Sykes, 33, Snapdragon Ln, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with dui, marijuana possess less than 1 oz and speeding 14 to 24 over

Yordi Soto, 18, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested November 5 and probation violation

Frankie Sutton, Jr, 45, Creekway Crossing, Smyrna was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation

Timothy J. Thornton, 39, Cornell Ct, Villa Rica was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation

Sean M. Watts, 51, Old Mill Rd, Carterville was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation

Ikal E. White, 22, Elkhorn Dr, Decatur was arrested November 6 and charged with marijuana possession less than 1 oz. terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Shawn W. White, 55, Elkhorn Dr, Decatur was arrested November 6 and charged with terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Charles C. Williams, 35, Conyers St, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation

Francho K. Williams, 51, Newcastle Rd, Covington was arrested November 4 weekender

Lareace M. Wilson, 47, Radcliff Trace, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with disorderly conduct

Jerry L. Wiley, 34, 1st Ave, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, probation violation and registration and license requirement

Gian O. Windham, 36, Forrest Brook Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation

Lizzie V. Wise, 54, Lockwood St, Milledgeville was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation

Robert E. Wisner, Jr, 31, Rosser Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with battery

Kelvin L. Young, 44, Homeless was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation

Kaleb L. Aaron, 19, Hunters Trace, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Stanquethia D. Anderson, 33, Main St, Lithonia was arrested October 20 and charged with probation violation

Richard L. Autry, 33, Spring Ct, Newborn was arrested October 25 and charged with probation violation

Rebecca K. Bales, 47, Columbia was arrested October 24 back for court

Tabatha L. Bell, 42, Classic Dr, Conyers was arrested October 19 and charged with forgery

Tonya R. Benn, 54, Cutlers Mill Dr, Lithonia was arrested October 19 held for other agency

Gary L. Blackmon, 47, Fair Ln, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with simple battery

Phillip B. Blackstock, 42, Dearing Wood, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with contempt of superior court for finger printable charges

Kristen S. Blake, 32, Salem Glen Way, Conyers was arrested October 22 and charged with criminal damage to property

Kodi D. Brown, 43, Shepherd Rd, Conyers was arrested October 21 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

James T. Childers, 49, Carole Dr, Oxford was arrested October 24 and charged with probation violation

Joshua B. Cochran, 39, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with criminal trespass

John L. Cook, 39, Red Oak Rd, Maysville was arrested October 21 and charged with affray

Don’ta A. Dabney, 33, Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Deshundrick A. Dennis, 22, Rosewood Cir, Covington was arrested October 19 and charged with simple battery

Jerel B. Dickens, 50, Grier Dr, McDonough was arrested October 24 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to appear

Jason E. Dunlap, 45, Patrol Rd, Forsyth was arrested October 25 and charged with criminal trespass

Antonio D. Elam, 28, Meadow Creek, Norcross was arrested October 20 and charged with probation violation

Jaysee A. Fallin, 28, Jackson Lake Rd, Mansfield was arrested October 21 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear

Kenneth L. Farrow, 32, Forrest Lake, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with false report of a crime, insurance fraud, theft by conversion

Sir-Anthony M. Ferrell, 32, Hwy 212 Eatonton was arrested October 25 court sentenced

Sir D. Fowler, 19, Windsong Dr, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with criminal trespass and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call

Ava M. Garmen, 17, Summer Ln, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with battery and disrupting public school

Sedric D. Green, 52, Forray Dr, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with battery and violate family order

Wendell L. Grier, 49, Cane Ave, Social Circle was arrested October 25 and court sentence

Rockell L. Hardy, 44, Windgate St, Selma, AL, was arrested October 20 held for other agency

Crissy A. Harrison, 46, Ben Circle, Douglas was arrested October 25 and court sentenced

Quintonio D. Head, 44, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested October 21 and serve 2 days weekender

Conner W. Hobbs, 25, Idlewood Dr, Covington was arrested October 19 and charged with driving while license suspended and no seat belt

Lyric D. Holloway, 27, Genesis Pkwy, McDonough was arrested October 21 and charged with affray and disorderly conduct

Terrica S. Johnson, 29, Sheppard Rd, Stone Mountain was arrested October 24 and charged with dui

Jimmy L. Jones, 30, Lumby Dr, Decatur was arrested October 20 and charged with failure to appear

Ronald L. Kendall, Jr, 47, McDonald Rd, Covington was arrested October 21 court sent serve 3 days

Cassius A. Lampley, 30, Flower Dr, Covington was arrested October 19 and court sentenced

Javarrius D. Legarde, 19, Bowen Way, Porterdale was arrested October 24 and charged with failure to appear

Howell C. McKenzey, 85, Johnson St, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with criminal damage to property

Damontre R. McKnight, 24, Justin Ct, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with criminal damage to property, willful obstruction of law enforcement

Christopher F. Moon, 49, Mountain Ct, Covington was arrested October 21 held for other agency

Michael B. Morgan, 26, Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 oz. and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Constance L. Morgan, 63, Surrey Trail, Conyers was arrested October 24 and charged with pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another and simple battery

Jamar Q. Patterson, 27, Mancy Way, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with probation violation

Mar’kecia D. People, 17, Bradford Ct, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with battery and disrupting public school

Lamar W. Phillips, 37, Wilshire Walk, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with probation violation

Carlos R. Quinones, 47, Avery St, Covington was arrested October 24 court sentenced incarceration order

Anthony R. Raybourne, 53, Cranbrook Way, Covington was arrested October 24 and charged with speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Nedege Raybourne, 52, Cranbrook Way, Covington was arrested October 24 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Quintavious D. Reed, 19, Avonlea Dr, Covington was arrested October 19 and charged with aggravated assault, aggressive driving, armed robbery, duty to report accident, fleeting or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana-possess less than 1oz. possession of firearm or knife during commission, reckless driving, speeding in school zone and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Tamya S. Robinson, 18, Greenway Dr, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with affray

Isaias A. Samayoa, 36, West St, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes

Kenyatta L. Smith, 33, Ember Dr, Decatur was arrested October 20 and charged with probation violation

Mark D. Smith, 58, Access Rd, Covington was arrested October 19 and charged with battery

Phillip J. Snow, 50, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with child molestation

Donna M. Thomas, 58, Greenway Dr, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with affray

Jimmy J. Thomas, 47, Lester Rd, Conyers was charged with October 19 and charged with probation violation

Johnny M. Brocklin-Van, 23, Ellen Ct, Covington was arrested October 21 weekender

Michael A. Vales, 30, Lindsey Way, Social Circle was arrested October 23 and charged with battery and criminal trespass

Donnie L. Ware, 29, Arrowhead Blvd, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with dui and open container

Christine J. Whiting, 57, David Ln, Conyers was arrested October 24 and charged with simple battery

Daniel O. Wilson, 27, Glen Echo Dr, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Quincy J. White, 19, Gum Tree Ct, Covington was arrested October 19 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission and unauthorized of firearms within 50 yards of public Hwy

Stephen C. Adams, 29, Kristen Pl, Covington was arrested October 11 and criminal trespass

Loyd F. Avant, III, 55, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with possession of a scheduled I or ii controlled substance, purchase, possession manufacture sale of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana and methamphetamine

Keith L. Baisden, 42, Green Acres Dr, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with weekenders

Frank J. Bryant, IV, 31, Behlman Meadows, Florissant, MO, was arrested October 12 back for court

Earl Bastian, 40, Briar Knoll Rd, Lithonia was arrested October 16 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, terroristic threat and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence

Leah R. Calhoun, 43, Kirkland Ct, Covington was arrested October 16 and charged with reckless conduct

Jarone F. Clay, 36, Staffordshire, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with criminal trespass

Christopher S. Carroll, 40, Helen Rd, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with probation violation

Douglas G. Charping, 49, Eleanor Dr, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with magistrate bench warrant

Christopher E. Crawford, 20, Falcon Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with driving while license suspended

Danny L. Criswell, 22, Ridge Way, Mansfield was arrested October 14 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charged, held for other agency

Josiah J. Cromity, 20, Balboa Ct, Norcross was arrested October 16 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark and driving while licenses suspended or revoked

Niamonay Dean, 18, Old Salem Rd, Conyers was arrested October 14 and charged with failure to appear

Allan F Palma-Diaz, 27, Waterbury Dr, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding

Christopher L. Dispain, 53, County Line Rd, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with court pre-sentenced

Adam D. Durden, 43, Meadow Dr, Loganville was arrested October 13 and charged with failure to appear

Alton Gary, 44, Collier St, Covington was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation

Marcus M. Gray, 36, Fairview Rd, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with abandonment of a dead animal and aggravated cruelty to animals

Patrick J. Griffin, 34, Kestrel Cir, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with driving while licenses suspended or revoked and speeding

Doylmarrian S. Hardeman, 37, Ware Prison, was arrested October 13 back for court

Leigh A. Hatfield, 50, Richardson Rd, Stockbridge was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation

Quintonio D. Head, 44, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with weekenders

Carl A. Hepburn, 53, Oakwood Dr, Covington was arrested October 12 and charged with failure to register as sex offender

Jaylen M. Heffernan, 21, Eastwood Forest, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation

Shikina N. Henderson, 46, Hendrix Cir, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation

Brittney R. Hill, 25, Chester Piper Rd, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with probation violation

Donte’ D. Wilson-Hunte, 31, High Brook Way, Conyers was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation

Lee E. Jefferson, 31, Tamalynn Trl, Covington was arrested October 17 and charged with rape

Derrick T. Johnson, 31, Ashland Way, Kennesaw was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation

Darrielle N. Jones, 23, Mountain View, Covington was arrested October 18 court sentenced 24 hours

Tanya D. Lewis, 50, Equestrian Ct, Covington was arrested October 17 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charge

Kelli N. McMillin, 30, Lyda Sue Ln, Covington was arrested October 12 and theft by shoplifting

Jose Chavez-Melendrez, 19, Hwy 77, Union Point was arrested October 12 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Denia I. Middleton, 35, summer stone Trace, Austell was arrested October 15 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, speeding and violate family violence

Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested was arrested October 14 and was charged with weekender

Rochelle Y. Moore, 49, Mountain Ln, Covington was arrested October 17 and charged with battery

Bayanna M. Montalvo, 37, Lynxs Cir, Covington was arrested was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation

Fajr A. Muhammad, 23, Harrison Cir, Covington was arrested October 17 and charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Kevin Ortiz-Nava, 26, Coke St, Oxford was arrested October 14 weekenders

Crystal L. Nkwocha, 38, Falls Xing, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged simple battery

Fredy A. Perez, 17, Sycamore St, Social Circle was arrested October 14 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding

Dalton L. Reid, 20, Concord Rd, Shady Dale was arrested October 12 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charge and theft by shoplifting

Dominque I. Rosenau, 32, Crabapple Ridge Dr, Oxford was arrested October 14 and charged with simple battery

Nicole L. Sales, 46, Settlers Grove Rd, Covington was arrested October 14 weekenders

John R. Sandry, 36, Pebble Creek Dr, Norcross was arrested October 17 and charged with probation violation

Joshua B. Scott, 36, Bentley Place Way, Covington was arrested October 11 and charged with criminal trespass

Elizabeth B. Lester-Showers, 37, Lake Rockaway Rd, Conyers was arrested October 14 and charged with theft by conversion

Shannon S. Silvery, 38, Timberlake Terrace, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with financial transaction card fraud

Mario L. Stodghill, 47, Lindsey Dr, Decatur was arrested October 14 weekenders

Christopher J. Taylor, 45, Riverbend Dr, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation

Aliyah M. Terrell, 20, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested October 12 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Davion Y. Thompson, 22, Woodfield, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation

Robby D. Thomas, 44, Fawn Cir, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and false imprisonment

William J. Toath, 42, Pinelog, Conyers was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation

Johnny M. Brocklin-Van, 23, Ellen Court, Covington was arrested October 14 weekender

Richie V. Vazquez, 23, Piper Rd, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Terri C. Veal, 28, Cameron Way, Covington was arrested October 17 and court sentenced

Royrecia A. Walker, 27, Zack St, Waynesboro was arrested October 14 and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit certain

Clarence W. Williams, 55, Channing Chope Rd, Covington was arrested October 15 and held for other agency

Jason R. Wooley, 40, Mission Pointe Ln, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jacob E. Blankenship, 26, Double Bridge Rd, Madison was arrested November 8 and charged with possession of methamphetamine probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Trent L. Bogan, 53, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested November 4 and charged with violation of family order

Jason C. Bryant, 30, Houston Lake, Warner Robins was arrested November 7 and charged with parole violation

Brionna A. Curry, 28, Jefferson Village, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Cavonte J. Durden, 29, Countyline, Mansfield was arrested November 8 and charged with porterdale bench warrant

Marcus A. Eaddy, 28, Cheyenne Dr, Covington was arrested November 5 held for other agency

Kevin E. Elsey, Moore St, Oxford was arrested November 7 and charged with driving license suspended, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Estuardo M. Francisco, 30, Sunset Dr, Canton was arrested November 3 and driving w/o license and giving false name, address or birthdate

Arnithal Freeman, 70, Homeless was arrested November 5 and charged with aggravated assault

Javar D. Greene, 27, White Plains was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation

Cicely L. Jeff, 43, Browning Ln, Conyers was arrested November 6 and charged with open container, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and probation violation

Marcus D. Kemp, 48, Wood Bend Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested November 6 and charged with failure to appear, probation violation

Maria M. Ketchum, 52, Concord Rd, Shadydale was arrested November 8 and charged with driving while license suspended, drug related object and possession of methamphetamine

Cynthia R. Lee, 49, Woodfield Rd, Covington was arrested November 4 and charged with failure to appear

Sonja P. Lundy, 48, Westview Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with failure to appear

Erica M. Mechor, 20, Baker Rd, Oxford was arrested November 7 and charged with w/o driving license, improper lane usage, knowingly making false statement pertaining to vehicle insurance, suspended revoked or canceled

Jose M. Melendrez, 34, Pommel, Conyers was arrested November 6 and charged with dui, mover over law and open container

Taniya M. Mitchell, 20, Colonial South Dr, Conyers was arrested November 2 held for other agency

Ramzy F. Mohammed, 25, Willow Trail Dr, Norcross was arrested November 8 and charged with dui and no tail light

Estella D. Muenchow, 21, Settler Trl, Conyers was arrested November 5 and held for other agency

Gerald D. Rivers, Magolia Heights, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Maria D. Rodriguez, 23, Willow St, Saint Pauls, NC was arrested November 5 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding

Shatamara L. Smith, 39, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with driving while license suspended

Natassjeana D. Spencer, 24, Shenadoah Dr, Riverdale was arrested November 3 and charged with cruelty to children

Zakiyah H. Ali, 27, Meadow Brook, Covington was arrested October 18 held for other agency

Alexander L. Belcher, 33, US 278, Social Circle was arrested October 19 and charged with criminal trespass, entering automobile or other motor vehicle

Christopher L. Bernal, 55, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested October 20 and charged with aggravated assault

Kenneth J. Blash, 33, Allenwood Rd, Milledgeville was arrested October 19 and charged with probation violation

Qualatheum J. Lackey, 18, Ridge Ave, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with aggravated assault

Quinece M. Lockwood, 32, West St, Covington was arrested October 22 and charged with disorderly conduct

Chad D. Maughon, 34, Spring Ct, Newborn was arrested October 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Vanisa Mayers, 35, Turner Lake, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with public drunkenness

Jonathan D. Morehead, 34, Hank Aaron Dr, Atlanta was arrested October 24 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate

Naiem J. Negron, 24, Kensington Trail, Lithonia was arrested October 19 and held for other agency

Erin F. Raatz, 51, Kinnett Rd, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Daniel R. Seay, 37, Mote Crossing, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Wesley D. Stephens, III, 31, First, Covington was arrested October 21 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Justin L. Toath, 27, First Street, Covington was arrested October 19 and held for other agency

Zachary A. Vaught, 36, Homeless was arrested October 19 and charged with vandalism to a place of worship

Anderw L. Wellmaker, 26, Mccrary Rd, Molena was arrested October 20 and held for other agency

Jerry L. Wiley, 34, 1st Ave, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and removing or affixing license plate w/intent to conceal

Jamal A. Williams, 25, Pittston Farm Rd, Lithonia was arrested October 24 and held for other agency

Stephen M. Williams, 37, Wellington Way, Jonesboro was arrested October 19 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Anthony A. Aberdeen-Branch, 31, Old Covington Hwy, Conyers was arrested October 18 and charged with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Mark W. Britt, Jr, 33, 2nd St, Griffin was arrested October 12 and charged with disorderly conduct

Dakippie A. Brown, 46, North Dogwood, Social Circle was arrested October 12 and charged with disorderly conduct

Jarkel D. Fanning, 31, Parkway Dr, Atlanta was arrested October 16 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, dui, hit and run

Marlon K. Franklin, 28, Day Dr, Duluth was arrested October 14 and charged with failure to appear

Camron L. Hayes, 19, Stone Mountain, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark, driving w/o a valid license

Ralph M. Herring, 65, Cedar Ridge, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with probation violation

Jennifer L. Holcombe, 36, Chimney Ct, Covington was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation

Jacovin I. Jackson, 19, Bede Dr, Covington was arrested October 16 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Christopher M. Killingham, 57, Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta was arrested October 12 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Cecil C. Lewis, 60, South Brown St, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, giving false name, address or birthdate, probation violation and standards for brake lights and signal devices

Ledarrius D. Nelson, 27, Flat Shore Rd, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with battery

Cameron J. Nunley, 25, Collingwood Landing, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with disorderly conduct

Vincent J. Pellegrini, 45, Emerald Point, Dr, and Winder was arrested October 18 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges theft by shoplifting

Alexis L. Stanley, 24, Johnson Dr, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct

Monteiro Tillman, 41, Forset Villa Dr, Conyers was arrested October 15 and charged with dui, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Deborah L. Smith, 50, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested November 8 and charged with driving while license suspended and knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration

Douglas M. Parker, 36, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested October 13 and charged with failure to appear

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jason L. Driver, 43, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with failure to register as sex offender and probation violation

Melissa L. Loggins, 42, Hwy 81 South, Covington was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation

Adrian Q. Russell, 43, Homeless was arrested October 18 and charged with criminal trespass

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Latanya M. Bell, 46, Hopewell Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested November 7 and charged with held for other agency

Jessie L. Hardeman, 43, Twin Oak Dr, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification, driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no proof of insurance, probation violation, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Imani T. Willingham, 20, Fairington Rd, Lithonia was arrested November 4 and charged with held for other agency

Jorge A. Gomez-Bocanegra, 40, San Jose Trail, Jonesboro was arrested October 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, notice of change of address or name and speeding

Khalil M. Jackson, 27, Tamers Ct, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, interference with government property, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt, reckless driving and speeding

Ryan L. Cook, 41, Bachelor Rd, Covington was arrested October 15 and charged with dui and speeding

Tyron D. Green, 52, Bereckenwoods Dr, Rock Hill, and SC was arrested October 14 and charged with dui and speeding

Tiffany D. Hand, Meadowview Terrace, Oxford was arrested October 15 and charged with probation violation

Darius G. Hall, 48, Stoney Pointe, Covington was arrested October 16 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

David D. Hamilton, 29, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested October 15 and charge with dui, open container and speeding

Michael T. McGordon, 33, Carlton Trl, Covington was arrested October 16 and driving while license suspended and receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

Titus D. Wood, 50, Upland Ridge, Conyers was arrested October 16 and charged with dui and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Joseph L. Andrew-Miller, 22, Montgomery Ct, Covington was arrested November 2 housed for other agency

Destiny S. Peter, 30, Oglesby Bridge Rd, Conyers was arrested November 4 and charged with court sentenced 180 sus gran recovery