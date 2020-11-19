Newton County Jail Log, Nov. 18, 2020

Covington Police Department

Rommie Marcel Belcher, 30, 40 Perry Circle, Oxford, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with battery-family violence.

Jonah Demar Coleman, 21, 1493 Cherry Hill Lane, Conyers, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with aggravated battery-family violence and criminal damage to property.

Quantarius Lamarco Howard, 27, 9160 Gallitin Drive, Covington, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with burglary, false imprisonment, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts.

Brandon K. Ledbetter, 23, 4549 Jersey Covington Road, Covington, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with DUI-drugs, improper lane usage, marijuana possession less than 1 oz. and open container.

Henry Antwon Thomas, 41, 35 Cedar Creek Drive, Covington, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Richard Austin White, 55, 3482 Highway 81 North, Oxford, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with violation of bond conditions.

McDuffie County

Braxton Rashiek Hobbs, 21, 419 Jackson St., Thomson, was housed for McDuffie County (charge of murder).

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Kareem Dimitri Binder, 47, 85 Mountain View Circle, Covington, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Destin Anthony Lee Breaux, 26, 130 Hunters Ridge Drive, Monticello, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with aggravated assault-family violence, battery-family violence and criminal trespass.

Noel C. Hernandez, 25, 207 Bay Creek Cove, Loganville, was court sentenced Nov. 11.

D’Andre Cortez Mason, 30, Homeless, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with criminal damage to property.

LaTanjaa Nichelle Mitchell, 48, 115 East Lawn Way, Covington, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with battery-family violence.

Shiquita Nakest Shockley, 34, 7258 Parks Trail, Fairburn, was court sentenced to serve 10 days Nov. 17.

Andre Oneal Smith, 40, 961 GA Highway 11, Lot 55, Covington, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts.

Herman Lewis Smith, 39, 961 GA Highway 11, Covington, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with battery-family violence.

Cedrick Sherrod Wise, 43, 1441 Boxwood Blvd., Columbus, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with aggravated stalking, battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts and theft by taking.

Stacy Patterson Alvarez, 48, 100 Smith Store Road, Covington, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with leaving the scene of accident, DUI-Alcohol and open container.

Andrea Helen Haney, 28, 115 Conley Ditch Road, Covington, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with DUI-drugs.

Juwan Ericas Leslie, 39, 750 Pebble Blvd, Covington, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery against police officer/LE dog/corrections or detention officer.

Delbert Wayne Williams, 34, 10171 Fieldcrest Walk, Covington, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with DUI-alcohol, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Porterdale Police Department

Khllaia Shanese Williams, 27, 3414 4th Ave., Sacramento, California, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with criminal trespass-family violence.



