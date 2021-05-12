Newton County Jail Log, May 12, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Alexis Edgardo Guzman-Aguilar, 24, 6348 Turner Lake Road, Covington, was arrested May 10 and charged with Failure to appear for finger printable charges

Eric Robert Bowens, Jr, 29, 836 Joe Lane, Savannah, was arrested May 6 and charged with Probation Violation

Ectaviea Semaj Tayone Bryant, 21, 1000 Pine Tree Circle, Madison, was arrested May 10 and charged with Back for court (Possession Meth, TXR, DWOL, Possession of Firearm)

Jai-Lyric Quin-Yvon Clements, 19, 7126 Greenacres Court, Covington, was arrested May 10 and charged with Failure to appear

Tyler Jordan Copeland, 20, 30 Ann Ct, Covington, was arrested May 11 and charged with Probation Violation

April Mary Davis, 44, 8142 Moon Circle, Covington, was arrested May 11 and charged with Probation Violation

Clifton Charles Davis, 22, 4511 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was arrested May 6 and Court Sentence

Lisa Michelle Davis, 50, 10920 Covington Bypass, Covington, was arrested May 7 and charged with Probation Violation, Terroristic threats and acts

Ousmane Dogo, 25, 105 Shiver Blvd, Covington, was arrested May 11 and charged with Probation Violation

D’Erica Dayshawn Farley, 21, 35 Creek Bottom Drive, Covington, was arrested May 8 and charged with Criminal Trespass

Ariana Alejanra Zarate-Fernandez, 26, 25 Dunning Keep, Covington, was arrested May 11 and charged with Theft by shoplifting

Pascal Jerlon Gaither, 31, 514 Green St #B, Monroe was arrested May 7 and charged with Probation Violation

Jelisa Carlotta Greene, 29, 104 Sidney Lanier Drive, Oxford, was arrested May 9 and charged with DUI and Open container

Isaiah Mckester Gilbert, 20, 435 Mincy Way, Covington, was arrested May 5 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain

Jose Manuel Alverio Gonzalez, 38, 1299 South Hicks Circle, Conyers, was arrested May 5 and charged with Superior court arrest order

Marquavion Antoniub Grier, 39, 9145 Bent Pine Court, Covington, was arrested May 7 and charged with Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charges

Richard Timothy Hall, 59, 4540 Jersey Road, Covington, was arrested May 6 and charged with DUI

Andrew Allen Hendry, 24, 16 Ammor Road, Conyers was arrested May 11 and charged with Terroristic Threats and acts

Syreeta Monique Hicks, 40, 3204 Beulah Way, Covington, was arrested May 10 and charged with Theft by Shoplifting, Failure to Appear, False Statement or Writings, Conceal Facts or Fraudulent Documents in Matter, Forgery

Tony Morgan Hunt, 58, 2213 Morning Dew, Conyers, was arrested May 11 and charged with Failure to appear, Probation Violation

Adamah Helbert Jalieba, 38, 1371 Tumblerock Court, Loganville, was arrested May 9 and charged with Disorderly conduct, DUI, Open container

Sylevester Kanard Johnson, 260 Covington, was arrested May 5 and charged with Probation Violation

Byron Christopher Jordan, 47, Forsyth, was arrested May 10 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Public indecency

Genevieve Samantha Joseph, 31, 501 King St, Monroe, was arrested May 11 and charged with Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Melissa Alana Joseph, 30, 8131 People St, Covington, was arrested May 9 and charged with Battery on a Peace Officer, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer by Use of Threats or Violence, Probation Violation

Jeremy Lee Knittel, 39, 3006 Granite Drive, Conyers, was arrested May 10 and charged with Probation Violation

Nathaniel Lankford, 55, 2444 Christian Circle, Covington, was arrested May 9 and charged with Crossing State/county Guard Lines with Weapons, Intoxicants, Drugs Without Consent, Driving Without a Valid License, Dui, Improper Lane Usage, Marijuana-Possessionss Less Than 1 Ounce, Reckless Driving, Speeding

Kasandra Celeste Lewis, 34, 160 Ridge Pointe Drive, Covington, was arrested May 5 and charged with Theft by receiving stolen property

Damion Patrick Lofton, 21, 80 Walnut Ridge Ct, Covington, was arrested May 11 and charged with Probation Violation

Johnny James Lummus, Jr, 42, 38 Stephenson Road, Covington, was arrested May 7 and charged with Receipt, Possession or Transport of Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony, Theft by Deception

Jeffery Paul Parker, 55, 35 High Point Forest Drive, Covington, was arrested May 7 and charged with Financial Transaction Card Fraud

Shalayla Letear Peeples, 20, 1007 Green St PO Box 176, Conyers, was arrested May 5 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal

David Howard Pitts, 57, 101 S. Fulton St, Newborn, was arrested May 7 and charged with Failure to appear for finger printable charge

Andrew Jay Prince, 44, 4895 Ga Hwy 20, Covington, was arrested May 7 and charged with Driving Without a Valid License, Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charges, Open Container, Operation of Vehicle Without Current Plate/expired Plate 1st Offense, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Probation Violation, Speeding

Cory Matthew Profitt, 29, Snellville, was arrested May 7 and charged with Forgery

Obrain Keith Robinson, 39, 5202 Reserve Drive, Brookhaven, was arrested May 7 and charged with Failure to appear

James Ashely Smith, 42, 1710 County Line Road, Covington, was arrested May 7 and charged with Simple Assault

Casey Rhodes Sealy, 31, 1237 Grady Lemonds Road, Social Circle, was arrested May 7 and charged with Probation Violation

Horace Rocklin Shelton, 49, 2205 Fairmount Road, Conyers, was arrested May 8 and Court Sentenced

Brittney Lashell Taylor, 31, Covington, was arrested May 11 and charged with financial transaction card fraud, Forgery

Travis Dylan Taylor, 31, 242 Abbot Road, Conyers, was arrested May 5 and charged with Probation Violation

Vonangelo Stylus Thompson, 43, 2512 Waterford Club Drive, Lithia Springs, was arrested May 5 and Court Sentenced

Jakari J. Watson, 21, 60 E Covington, was arrested May 11 and charged with Aggravated Assault

Thomas Franklin White, 49, 335 Long Creek Drive, Covington, was arrested May 10 and charged with Child Support Default, Criminal Trespass, Forgery and Probation Violation

Joshua Isaiah Williams, 18, 100 Willshire Walk, Covington, was arrested May 6 and charged with Theft by deception and Theft by taking

Tammy Renae Wilson, 52, 1618 Beechland Place #1, Dalton, was arrested May 5 and charged with Probation Violation

Leon Desmond Wright, 31, 55 Railside Drive, Covington, was arrested May 5 and charged with Theft by taking

Timothy Beshay Wynn, 37, 5120 Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested May 5 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked and Terroristic threats and acts

Kennie Dwayne Young, 38, 190 Dairyland Drive, Covington, was arrested May 6 and charged with Terroristic Threats and acts

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



Eden Abate Beshah, 36, 4465 Watson Ridge Drive, Stone Mountain, was arrested May 7 and charged with Theft by conversion

Jessica Michelle Brinkley, 36, 166 VFW Drive 2A, Watkinsville, was arrested May 5 and charged with Theft by shoplifting

Ladarious Quintrell Boswell, 28, 8195 Puckett St, Covington, was arrested May 7 and charged with Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana

Bradley Joesph Donaldson, 137 Helen Road, Covington, was arrested May 9 and charged with reckless driving

Branden Joshua Donaldson, 173 Helen Road, Covington, was arrested May 9 and charged with Reckless Driving

William Seth Lansburg, 32, 55 Millers Lane, Covington, was arrested May 6 and charged with Hold for parole warrant, Theft by shoplifting

Sandra Vinta Lalshay Parker, 25, Homeless, Covington, was arrested May 7 and charged with Probation Violation

Andrew Lane Phillips, 20, 29 Helen Road, Covington, was arrested May 9 and charged with reckless driving

Leslie Marlyn Simpson, 31, 7138 West St, Covington, was arrested April 6 and charged with Terroristic Threats and acts

Jamie Lee Thomas, 46, 120 Bennett Road, Covington, was arrested May 7 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Open container

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT



William Harry Weaver, 70, 90 Austin Terrace, Porterdale, was arrested May 10 and charged with Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, reckless conduct

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Kenneth Lester Fullerton, 55, 125 Knight Circle, Covington, was arrested May 10 and charged with DUI, Improper lane usage