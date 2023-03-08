Newton County Jail Log, March 8, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Mark A. Ambrose, 54, Macclesfield, North Carolina, was arrested March 2 and charged with failure to appear

Zechariah Anderson, 17, Hunter Keep, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with simple battery

Kiley E. Barnes, 44, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with theft by receiving

Anthony W. Barrow, 52, Gum Creek Road, Oxford was arrested March 4 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Nukemar A. Batten, 26, Kiwi Court, Monticello was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation

Roland B. Beatty, 44, Villa Rica was arrested March 4 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Anthony D. Bennett, 46, Nells Ridge, Monroe was arrested March 5 weekender

Angela M. Bogan, 52, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested March 2 and charged with false report of a crime

John D. Boling, 57, Ashland Farm Road, Oxford was arrested March 6 and charged with penalty for failure to appear

Jennifer E. Brooks, 48, Stoneview Drive, Covington was arrested March 4 and charged with battery

Sharmeka L. Brooks, 28, Gresham Ave, Atlanta was arrested March 3 and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and identity fraud

Nicholas D. Cammon, 28, Jackson Prison, was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation back for court

Vanessa D. Choice, 36, Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, was arrested March 6 and charged with court sentenced 9 days

Martell G. Christian, 32, Pucket Bridge, Covington was arrested March 7 and charged with simple battery

Tamekia L. Clarke, 23, Hillcrest Ave, Macon was arrested March 6 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Steven R. Dabney, 28, Rockingham Drive, Covington was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation

Terry D. Damron, 56, Peachtree St, Atlanta was arrested March 3 and charged with probation violation

Jaiden R. Davis, 17, Stone Creek Way, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with March 3 and charged with driving without a valid license

Curnelious L. Dorsey, 29, Hillside Oak, Covington was arrested March 6 back for court

Damian K. Dukes, 33, Plum Orchard Road, Covington was arrested March 2 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 ounce, open container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, probation violation

Terica R. Freeman, 34, Harvest Grove, Conyers was arrested March 3 and charged with weekenders

Quinasia U. Grace, 29, Lakeside Trail, Cumming was arrested March 7 and charged with failure to appear

Doulgas A. Green, 45, Washington Road, Augusta was arrested March and held for another agency

Lisa L. Greenlee, 56, Hillside Village Drive, Atlanta was arrested March 3 and charged with battery

Wakenya S. Harris, 39, Shadburn Ave. Buford was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation

Kasey B. Heath, 23, Taylor Road, Covington was arrested March 4 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Casha C. Henderson, 33, Browns Mill Road, Atlanta was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation

Tammy L. Hughes, 51, Brookshire Pass, Covington was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation

Parrish R. Jenkins, 34, King St, Monroe was arrested March 3 and charged with weekender

Edwin M. Johnson, 36, Dunning Keep, Covington was arrested March 2 and charged with cruelty to children

Emmanuel A. Kassim, 18, Heritage Way, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with battery

Jessica C. King, 37, Airport Road, Oxford was arrested March 2 and charged with battery and criminal trespass

Debra Y. Lackey, 59, Dylan Court, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device and DUI

William R. Lane, 47, Granite Drive, Conyers was arrested March 1 and charged with probation violation

Jayde M. Lewis, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested March 7 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Dominique S. Lewis, 36, Clairnbridge Parkway, Kennesaw was arrested March 6 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and identity theft

Cameron Louis, 18, Butler Bridge Circle, Covington was arrested March 1 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of marijuana and prohibited acts relating to tobacco products

Jacob L. McDonald, 32, Cypress Lane, Stockbridge was arrested March 5 and charged with possession of methamphetamine

Jason W. Meeler, 44, Stewart Hollow Lane, Covington was arrested March 3 weekender

Jeffery P. Miller, 38, Miller Lane, Covington was arrested March 2 and hold for another agency

Kiana N. Mullins, 28, River Walk, Covington was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation

Raymond H. Nunn, Jr, 40, Centennial Road, Rutledge was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation

Carrington J. O’Neal, 23, Brookwood Valley Circle, Atlanta was arrested March 3 weekender

Jack O. Pederson, Jr, 37, Guill St, Thomson was arrested March 1 and charged with probation violation

Nicholas D. Pierce, 40, Millcrest Drive, Covington was arrested March 1 and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, giving false name, address or birthdate, no seat belt, stalking and too fast for condition

Amy D. Rewis, 47, Bay Creek Church Road, Loganville was arrested March 3 and court sentenced

Timothy B. Sims, 59, Whites Mill Lane, Decatur was arrested March 7 and charged with brake lights and turn signals required, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug related objects and removing or affixing license plate

Gray R. Slone, 44, Walnut St, Porterdale was arrested March 4 and possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Ayanna A. Kelly-Smith, 19, Windcrest Keep, Covington was arrested March 7 court sentenced

Gerardo M. Suarez, 41, Rodgers State Prison, was arrested March 7 back for court

Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Drive, Oxford was arrested March 3 weekender

Yolanda C. Tittle, 47, Turner Lake Circle, Covington was arrested was arrested March 7 and charged with resource court incarnation order

Roderick O. Walker, 23, Yates Road, Atlanta was arrested March 1 and charged with theft by conversion

Robin L. Walker, Jr, 39, Seneca, South Carolina, was arrested March 4 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

David M. Ware, Jr, 33, Flowers Drive, Covington was arrested March 4 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Bakari D. Webster, 22, Lake Laurel Rd, Milledgeville was arrested March 1 hold for another agency

Lartes R. White, 45, Forrest Brook Drive, Covington was arrested March 1 and charged with magistrate bench warrant

Tony O. White, 48, homeless, was arrested March 6 and charged with probation violation

David N. Young, Jr, 26, Vista Drive, Covington was arrested March 5 weekender

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kobe M. Ancrum, 26, Wisteria Boulevard, Covington was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to sign, open container, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Sherida N. Blackman, 41, Oak Hill Road, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with no proof of insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement

Anthony A. Branch, 31, Old Covington Road, Conyers was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

James L. Bowen, 51, Bethany Church Road, Snellville was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, expired drivers license and following too close

Brielle R. Freeman, 18, Hazelnut Court, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with possession of a schedule iv-controlled substance

Aidan T. Gibson, 20, Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested March 7 and charged with speeding

Miranda C. Gray, 25, Meadowbrook Court, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance

Harvey L. Jones, 34, Palmer Road, Lithonia was arrested March 3 and charged with driver to use due care, d

John M. Lopez, 39, Grey Wolf Lane, Covington was arrested March 6 and charged with aggravate assault, aggravated stalking, disorderly conduct, interference with government property, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, knowingly making a false statement, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Brandon P. Pittman, 36, Jim Hester Road, Lagrange was arrested March 6 and charged with parole violation

Patricia M. Smith, 57, Mote Road, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate and probation violation

Serigo B. Sorto, 25, Alcovy, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with certificate of reg, replacement of lost reg certificate, driving w/o a valid license

Rachel L. Vawter, 48, Helen Road, Covington was arrested March 6 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, open container and turning movement

Lauryn E. Wheeler, 18, Bonnies Way, Jenkins burg was arrested March 5 and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Cordell D. Marks, 36, 5th Ave, Covington was arrested March 1 and charged with probation violation

Bernice Reid, 64, Social Circle Rd, Social Circle was arrested March 4 and charged with driving without a valid license, DUI, improper lane usage and open container

April L. Smith, 31, Bob O Link Drive, Monticello was arrested March 4 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and open container

Carlos D. Avila-Valecillos, 18, Hampton Square Drive, Lawrenceville was arrested March 6 and charged with driving without a valid license