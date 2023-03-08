Newton County Jail Log, March 8, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mark A. Ambrose, 54, Macclesfield, North Carolina, was arrested March 2 and charged with failure to appear
Zechariah Anderson, 17, Hunter Keep, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with simple battery
Kiley E. Barnes, 44, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with theft by receiving
Anthony W. Barrow, 52, Gum Creek Road, Oxford was arrested March 4 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Nukemar A. Batten, 26, Kiwi Court, Monticello was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation
Roland B. Beatty, 44, Villa Rica was arrested March 4 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Anthony D. Bennett, 46, Nells Ridge, Monroe was arrested March 5 weekender
Angela M. Bogan, 52, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested March 2 and charged with false report of a crime
John D. Boling, 57, Ashland Farm Road, Oxford was arrested March 6 and charged with penalty for failure to appear
Jennifer E. Brooks, 48, Stoneview Drive, Covington was arrested March 4 and charged with battery
Sharmeka L. Brooks, 28, Gresham Ave, Atlanta was arrested March 3 and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and identity fraud
Nicholas D. Cammon, 28, Jackson Prison, was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation back for court
Vanessa D. Choice, 36, Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, was arrested March 6 and charged with court sentenced 9 days
Martell G. Christian, 32, Pucket Bridge, Covington was arrested March 7 and charged with simple battery
Tamekia L. Clarke, 23, Hillcrest Ave, Macon was arrested March 6 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Steven R. Dabney, 28, Rockingham Drive, Covington was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation
Terry D. Damron, 56, Peachtree St, Atlanta was arrested March 3 and charged with probation violation
Jaiden R. Davis, 17, Stone Creek Way, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with March 3 and charged with driving without a valid license
Curnelious L. Dorsey, 29, Hillside Oak, Covington was arrested March 6 back for court
Damian K. Dukes, 33, Plum Orchard Road, Covington was arrested March 2 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 ounce, open container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, probation violation
Terica R. Freeman, 34, Harvest Grove, Conyers was arrested March 3 and charged with weekenders
Quinasia U. Grace, 29, Lakeside Trail, Cumming was arrested March 7 and charged with failure to appear
Doulgas A. Green, 45, Washington Road, Augusta was arrested March and held for another agency
Lisa L. Greenlee, 56, Hillside Village Drive, Atlanta was arrested March 3 and charged with battery
Wakenya S. Harris, 39, Shadburn Ave. Buford was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation
Kasey B. Heath, 23, Taylor Road, Covington was arrested March 4 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Casha C. Henderson, 33, Browns Mill Road, Atlanta was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation
Tammy L. Hughes, 51, Brookshire Pass, Covington was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation
Parrish R. Jenkins, 34, King St, Monroe was arrested March 3 and charged with weekender
Edwin M. Johnson, 36, Dunning Keep, Covington was arrested March 2 and charged with cruelty to children
Emmanuel A. Kassim, 18, Heritage Way, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with battery
Jessica C. King, 37, Airport Road, Oxford was arrested March 2 and charged with battery and criminal trespass
Debra Y. Lackey, 59, Dylan Court, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device and DUI
William R. Lane, 47, Granite Drive, Conyers was arrested March 1 and charged with probation violation
Jayde M. Lewis, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested March 7 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Dominique S. Lewis, 36, Clairnbridge Parkway, Kennesaw was arrested March 6 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and identity theft
Cameron Louis, 18, Butler Bridge Circle, Covington was arrested March 1 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of marijuana and prohibited acts relating to tobacco products
Jacob L. McDonald, 32, Cypress Lane, Stockbridge was arrested March 5 and charged with possession of methamphetamine
Jason W. Meeler, 44, Stewart Hollow Lane, Covington was arrested March 3 weekender
Jeffery P. Miller, 38, Miller Lane, Covington was arrested March 2 and hold for another agency
Kiana N. Mullins, 28, River Walk, Covington was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation
Raymond H. Nunn, Jr, 40, Centennial Road, Rutledge was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation
Carrington J. O’Neal, 23, Brookwood Valley Circle, Atlanta was arrested March 3 weekender
Jack O. Pederson, Jr, 37, Guill St, Thomson was arrested March 1 and charged with probation violation
Nicholas D. Pierce, 40, Millcrest Drive, Covington was arrested March 1 and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, giving false name, address or birthdate, no seat belt, stalking and too fast for condition
Amy D. Rewis, 47, Bay Creek Church Road, Loganville was arrested March 3 and court sentenced
Timothy B. Sims, 59, Whites Mill Lane, Decatur was arrested March 7 and charged with brake lights and turn signals required, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug related objects and removing or affixing license plate
Gray R. Slone, 44, Walnut St, Porterdale was arrested March 4 and possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Ayanna A. Kelly-Smith, 19, Windcrest Keep, Covington was arrested March 7 court sentenced
Gerardo M. Suarez, 41, Rodgers State Prison, was arrested March 7 back for court
Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Drive, Oxford was arrested March 3 weekender
Yolanda C. Tittle, 47, Turner Lake Circle, Covington was arrested was arrested March 7 and charged with resource court incarnation order
Roderick O. Walker, 23, Yates Road, Atlanta was arrested March 1 and charged with theft by conversion
Robin L. Walker, Jr, 39, Seneca, South Carolina, was arrested March 4 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
David M. Ware, Jr, 33, Flowers Drive, Covington was arrested March 4 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Bakari D. Webster, 22, Lake Laurel Rd, Milledgeville was arrested March 1 hold for another agency
Lartes R. White, 45, Forrest Brook Drive, Covington was arrested March 1 and charged with magistrate bench warrant
Tony O. White, 48, homeless, was arrested March 6 and charged with probation violation
David N. Young, Jr, 26, Vista Drive, Covington was arrested March 5 weekender
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kobe M. Ancrum, 26, Wisteria Boulevard, Covington was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to sign, open container, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Sherida N. Blackman, 41, Oak Hill Road, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with no proof of insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement
Anthony A. Branch, 31, Old Covington Road, Conyers was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
James L. Bowen, 51, Bethany Church Road, Snellville was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, expired drivers license and following too close
Brielle R. Freeman, 18, Hazelnut Court, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with possession of a schedule iv-controlled substance
Aidan T. Gibson, 20, Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested March 7 and charged with speeding
Miranda C. Gray, 25, Meadowbrook Court, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance
Harvey L. Jones, 34, Palmer Road, Lithonia was arrested March 3 and charged with driver to use due care, d
John M. Lopez, 39, Grey Wolf Lane, Covington was arrested March 6 and charged with aggravate assault, aggravated stalking, disorderly conduct, interference with government property, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, knowingly making a false statement, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Brandon P. Pittman, 36, Jim Hester Road, Lagrange was arrested March 6 and charged with parole violation
Patricia M. Smith, 57, Mote Road, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate and probation violation
Serigo B. Sorto, 25, Alcovy, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with certificate of reg, replacement of lost reg certificate, driving w/o a valid license
Rachel L. Vawter, 48, Helen Road, Covington was arrested March 6 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, open container and turning movement
Lauryn E. Wheeler, 18, Bonnies Way, Jenkins burg was arrested March 5 and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Cordell D. Marks, 36, 5th Ave, Covington was arrested March 1 and charged with probation violation
Bernice Reid, 64, Social Circle Rd, Social Circle was arrested March 4 and charged with driving without a valid license, DUI, improper lane usage and open container
April L. Smith, 31, Bob O Link Drive, Monticello was arrested March 4 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and open container
Carlos D. Avila-Valecillos, 18, Hampton Square Drive, Lawrenceville was arrested March 6 and charged with driving without a valid license