Newton County Jail Log, March 17, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Camar Le’Andre Alcorn, 20, 455 Pebble Blvd., Covington, was arrested March 16 and court sentence 180 Days

Crystal Bowden, 33, 145 Plum Orchard Drive, Covington, was arrested March 12 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.

Gregory Dean Cade, 59, 2330 Deerfield Chase, Conyers, was arrested March 16 and charged with Theft by taking

Rebecca Angela Daniel, 43, 955 Stacia Drive, Covington, was arrested March 11 and charged with Battery

William Carl English III, 34, 530 Loyd Road, Covington, was arrested March 14 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer by use of threat or violence

Shaquille Meleek Evans, 26, 545 Wisteria Blvd., Covington, was arrested March 16 and charged with Harassing phone calls, Receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon, Theft by receiving stolen property.

Marlon Damion Green, 45, 85 Hinton Chase Parkway, Covington, was arrested March 12 and charged with Simple Battery.

Tarvaris O’Neal Heard, 36, 35 Pebble Drive, Covington, was arrested March 11 and charged with Probation Violation.

Tamara Louise Kyles, 51, 370 Oak Hill Circle, Covington, was arrested March 15 and charged with Aggravated Assault.

D’Andre Cortez Mason, 30, 90 Julia Ann Lane, Covington, was arrested March 10 and charged with Criminal damage to property

Melice Desiree Mikinka, 38, 240 S. Greenfield Circle, Covington, was arrested March 11 and charged with False statement or writing, conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matter, Fraud in obtaining public assistance, food stamps or Medicaid

Electa Janee Miller, 25, 220 Britley Terrace, Atlanta, was arrested March 15 and charged with DUI

Christina Maria Morales, 39, 1020 College Ave., Athens, was arrested March 12 and charged for failure to appear (Theft of Service)

Jonathan Crawford Phillips, 25, 165 Greenfield Way, Covington, was arrested March 10 and charged with Superior Court arrest order

Jonathan Edward Powell, 33, 622 Greenleaf Road, Conyers, was arrested March 10 and charged with DUI, Failure to dim bright lights

Lelin Jerrod Porter, 32, 105 Muirfield Drive, Covington, was arrested March 16 and Court sentenced.

Paul Fincher Sellars, 55, Homeless, Covington, was arrested March 12 and charged with Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements, Probation Violation

Austin James Stapp, 23, 325 Roseberry Road, Covington, was arrested March 12 and charged with Probation Violation

Michael Anthony Wilderness, 35, 1610 Marshall Lane, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with Probation Violation

Jacarius Girell Wise, 20, 85 Harville Road, Covington, was arrested March 16 and charged with Forgery and Theft by receiving stolen property

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

James Quntette Blocker Jr, 25, unknown address, Covington, was arrested March 13 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, possession Of fire arm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain and receipt, possession Or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

George Henry Roe Jr, 66, homeless, Covington, was arrested March 15 and charged with Drug related object, failure to appear, probation violation and theft by shoplifting

Anthony Sharpe, 50, 151 Flat Rock Road, Oxford, was arrested March 11 and charged with Cruelty to Children and Terroristic Threats and Acts

Trenton Charles Thompson, 24, 8201 N. Sterling Lakes Drive, Covington, was arrested March 15 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery

Montel Charles Wallace, 36, 20 Brunswick Court, Covington, was arrested March 11 and charged with Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply 2nd offense and Probation Violation

WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Johnny Wells Fontenot, 43, homeless, was arrested March 12 and charged with Probation Violation.