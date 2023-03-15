Newton County Jail Log, March 15, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jennifer M. Anderson, 43, Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested March 10 and charged with driving while license suspended

Robbie D. Avery, 31, Old River Rd, Covington was arrested March 12 and charged with burglary, terroristic threats and acts

Dustin J. Barker, 50, Alcovy Trestle Rd, Social Circle was arrested March 10 and charged with criminal trespass

Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender

Ledrew J. Bigby, 52, Stokes wood Ave, Atlanta was arrested March 10 weekender

Michael B. Brooks, 64, Holland Dr, Snellville was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation

Ajashia C. Brown, 24, Clark Cir, Hull was arrested March 10 court sentenced

Tyrese C. Brumfield, 22, Russwood, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with probation violation

Latrice D. Bryant, 49, Washington St, Atlanta was arrested March 13 and charged with probation violation

Sharon M. Cain, 52, Hampton Ct, Covington was arrested March 12 and charged with battery and violation of family order

Terrence B. Clark, 33, Bridgmill Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with cruelty to children

Zakery A. Collier, 27, Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested March 12 and charged with DUI and improper stopping on highway

Shana A. Cox, 24, Brookstone Ct, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with defective equipment, display of license plates and driving while license suspended

Lori A. Dameron, 51, Centipeded Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with battery, possession and use of drug related object, possession of methamphetamine

Kyrah I. Davis, 24, Saddlebrook Ln, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with DUI and open container

William D. Edwards, 63, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with court sentenced weekender

David L. Ewing, Jr, 42, McDonald Rd, Covington was arrested March 11 weekender

Bobby C. Evans, Jr, Jackson Prison was arrested March 9 and charged with back for court

Johnny J. Farino, 66, Covered Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested March 14 back for court

Lyzzet T. Felix, 24, Flagstaff Walk, McDonough was arrested March 10 weekender

Jose J. Gomez, 41, Helen Rd, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with driver to use due carE, driving w/o a valid license

Mario A. Gregory, 26, Brighton Circle, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Jerry L. Grier, 47, Birch St, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender

Timothy D. Gifford, 42, Tullahoma, Tennessee, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear

Marcus W. Hall, Jr, 21, Century Cir, Atlanta was arrested March 13 and charged with probation violation

Michael B. Hall, 32, Walton County Jail was arrested March 13 back for court

Bobby D. Hardeman, 28, Shenandoah Dr, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with criminal use of an article with altered id mark

Kenya M. Hardeman, 26, Shenandoah Dr, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with probation violation

Christopher Hart, 51, Turner Rd, Conyers was arrested March 8 and charged with theft by conversion

Grant A. Hargett, 39, Grosslake Pkwy, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Ronnie L. Head Jr, 44, Vaughn Rd, Griffin was arrested March 10 and charged with criminal trespass, driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, no seat belts, reckless driving, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Stantavious M. Hillman, 26, Fields Creek Way, Covington was arrested March 8 court order

Antwone D. Hooks, 28, County Woods Dr, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass

Cody S. Hopkins, 32, Delta Dr, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear

Wayne A. Hughes, 58, Philoma Rd, Rayle was arrested March 14 and charged with probation violation

Michael I. Ifebi, 36, Mill Lake Way, Morrow was arrested March 8 and court sentenced

Charisma T. Johnson, 43, Parkview Trail, Lithonia was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear

Christina M. Johnson, 35, Dresden Dr, Brookhaven was arrested March 8 and charged with driving license suspended

Keziah A. Karriem, 28, Barber Rd, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with failure to appear

Lara B. Keene, 53, Jacksonville Rd, Covington was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation

Helena M. Martin, 32, Whippowill Rd, Eatonton was arrested March 10 and charged with driving while license suspended

Jason W. Meeler, 44, Stewart Hollow Ln, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender

Reeja C. Mithchell, 36, Smithson Cove, Lithonia was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear

Oni C. Montes, 28, Northeast Express, Atlanta was arrested March 9 and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding

Aliyah A. Nabors, 21, Willow Tree Terrace, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with theft by taking

Carrington J. Oneal, 23, Brookwood Valley Cir, Atlanta was arrested March 10 weekender

Deena N. Lugo-Palacios, 44, Conyers was arrested March 8 housed for another agency

Charles D. Palmer, 43, Newton Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested March 14 and charged with back for court

Kenthrol D. Price, 50, Covington Bypass, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with probation violation

Warren K. Price, 54, Smyrna Rd, Conyers was arrested March 8 and charged with probation violation

Travis K. Rawlins, 33, Alcovy Tresle, Social Circle was arrested March 10 weekender

Tychiana N. Reed, 28, Glen Hollow Dr, Rex, was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation

Bernice Reid, 64, Social Circle Rd, Social Circle was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation

Robert T. Reid, 22, Collier St, Covington was arrested March 14 and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation

Bianca M. Russell, 18, Hampton Ct, Covington was arrested March 12 and charged with battery and violation of family violence order

Melody D. Sanders, 54, Aiken Way, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Crystal J. Sargent, 48, Mimosa Rd, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with DUI and driving without valid license

Quentin J. Shelton, 43, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender

Angelo B. Shipman, 50, Silver Willow Way, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and terroristic threats and acts

Eric C. Simpson, 45, Cedar Ridge, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with DUI

Akiliou D. Smith, 35, Rex Ridge, Rex, was arrested March 13 and court sentenced

Milton Smith, Jr, 35, Braselton Hwy, Lawrenceville was arrested March 8 and charged with probation violation

Marquez R. Smith, 35, Wheeler State Prison, was arrested March 14 back for court

Luis F. Solis, 27, Villa Rica Rd, Villa Rica was arrested March 14 driver to use due care and driving without a valid license

Joshua J. Sorrells, 36, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with battery and hold for another agency

Charles D. Strickland, 48, Centipede Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession or sale of marijuana

Ashley M. Taylor, 30, Sable Cir, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender

Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested March 10 weekender

Tommy L. Valles, 40, Bramble Brush Trl, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with aggressive driving, reckless driving and speeding

James Waters, Jr, 62, Bethany Rd, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender

Mcstanley D. Watson, 24, Saratoga Ct, Covington was arrested March 14 and charged with failure to appear, hold for another agency

Imani R. Webb, 24, Harmony Hills Dr, Lithonia was arrested March 10 driver to use due care, driving while license suspended and giving false name, address or birthdate

Nyaja L. Whitaker, 23, Whitehead Dr, Covington was arrested March 8 hold for another agency

Richard A. White, 58, Hwy 81 North, Oxford was arrested March 14 and charged with aggravated stalking

Rameya S. Wilson, 24, Bunker Ln, Covington was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear

David N. Young Jr, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested March 12 weekender

Kelvin L. Young, 45, Parkview Trail, Covington was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Evelyn G. Angel, 20, Hidden Branches, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with driving while license suspended and stop signs and yield signs

Dalehia T. Bolden, 22, Smith Store Rd, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Jae Cameron, 51, Kingston, Tennessee, was arrested March 14 and charged with violate family order

Javier Conado, 23, Presidential Cir, Conyers was arrested March 12 and charged with failure to appear

Tyler E. Dungey, 28, Jacksonville Rd, Buchanan was arrested March 11 and held for another agency

Jason C. Eaton, 47, First St, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with probation violation

William F. Holmes, 63, Henderson Mill Rd, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with DUI and driving without headlight when raining

Vittorio A. Huber, 44, Glen Ridge Ave, Temple Terrace, Florida, was arrested March 11 and charged with disorderly conduct

Bryan R. Jenkins, 31, King St, Covington was arrested March 12 and charged with probation violation

Deborah S. Knight, 64, Rebecca St, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while license suspended

Kevin L. Lester, 42, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested March 9 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement

Jamarcus R. Liegey, 25, Wrexham Dr, Snellville was arrested March 11 and charged with failure to appear

Charles Little, 68, Green Acres Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation

Kerry J. Moten, 33, Mountain Dr, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while license suspended and operation of vehicle without current plate

Melissa C. Nelson, 32, Ponderosa Dr, Covington was arrested March 14 and charged with failure to appear

Ledrakeous D. Nunn, 31, Windridge Dr, Covington was arrested March 9 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Zanoah C. Saunders, 23, Lake Valley Dr, Loganville was arrested March 9 and charged with disorderly conduct

Antonie E. Smith, 22, Highgrove Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery

Willie L. Smith, 53, Straphinge Trail, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with driving without a valid license and knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration

Jerrell A. Stubbs, 37, Lake Dr, Milledgeville was arrested March 8 and held for another agency

Steven L. Teague Jr, 30, Dally Rd, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with DUI, improper exhaust system and no driver’s license on person

Samuel A. Weatherspoon, 24, Reserve Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding

Essence M. Webb, 23, McGiboney Place, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with driver to use due care and driving while license suspended

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Joseph L. Bradshaw, 31, County Line Rd, Mansfield was arrested March 11 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and open container

Jennifer E. Brooks, 48, Stoneview Dr, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with DUI and following too closely

Monteia F. Haralson, 61, Alcovy Station Rd, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with DUI

Clifton D. Lowe, 44, Beech Ave, Social Circle was arrested March 10 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Jeremiah C. Staples, 42, Heather Acres Dr, Alto was arrested March 12 and held for another agency

Stephen Williams, Jr, 33, Claremont Dr, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with DUI.

ROCKDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

David M. Lawson, 24, Nurney Dr, Monticello was arrested March 11 and charged with theft by taking

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Lyzzet T. Felix, 24, Flagstaff Walk, McDonough was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear

John T. Johnson, 38, Scott Dr, Winder was arrested March 12 and charged with loitering or prowling and theft by taking



