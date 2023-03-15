Newton County Jail Log, March 15, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Jennifer M. Anderson, 43, Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested March 10 and charged with driving while license suspended
Robbie D. Avery, 31, Old River Rd, Covington was arrested March 12 and charged with burglary, terroristic threats and acts
Dustin J. Barker, 50, Alcovy Trestle Rd, Social Circle was arrested March 10 and charged with criminal trespass
Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender
Ledrew J. Bigby, 52, Stokes wood Ave, Atlanta was arrested March 10 weekender
Michael B. Brooks, 64, Holland Dr, Snellville was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation
Ajashia C. Brown, 24, Clark Cir, Hull was arrested March 10 court sentenced
Tyrese C. Brumfield, 22, Russwood, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with probation violation
Latrice D. Bryant, 49, Washington St, Atlanta was arrested March 13 and charged with probation violation
Sharon M. Cain, 52, Hampton Ct, Covington was arrested March 12 and charged with battery and violation of family order
Terrence B. Clark, 33, Bridgmill Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with cruelty to children
Zakery A. Collier, 27, Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested March 12 and charged with DUI and improper stopping on highway
Shana A. Cox, 24, Brookstone Ct, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with defective equipment, display of license plates and driving while license suspended
Lori A. Dameron, 51, Centipeded Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with battery, possession and use of drug related object, possession of methamphetamine
Kyrah I. Davis, 24, Saddlebrook Ln, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with DUI and open container
William D. Edwards, 63, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with court sentenced weekender
David L. Ewing, Jr, 42, McDonald Rd, Covington was arrested March 11 weekender
Bobby C. Evans, Jr, Jackson Prison was arrested March 9 and charged with back for court
Johnny J. Farino, 66, Covered Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested March 14 back for court
Lyzzet T. Felix, 24, Flagstaff Walk, McDonough was arrested March 10 weekender
Jose J. Gomez, 41, Helen Rd, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with driver to use due carE, driving w/o a valid license
Mario A. Gregory, 26, Brighton Circle, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Jerry L. Grier, 47, Birch St, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender
Timothy D. Gifford, 42, Tullahoma, Tennessee, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear
Marcus W. Hall, Jr, 21, Century Cir, Atlanta was arrested March 13 and charged with probation violation
Michael B. Hall, 32, Walton County Jail was arrested March 13 back for court
Bobby D. Hardeman, 28, Shenandoah Dr, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with criminal use of an article with altered id mark
Kenya M. Hardeman, 26, Shenandoah Dr, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with probation violation
Christopher Hart, 51, Turner Rd, Conyers was arrested March 8 and charged with theft by conversion
Grant A. Hargett, 39, Grosslake Pkwy, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Ronnie L. Head Jr, 44, Vaughn Rd, Griffin was arrested March 10 and charged with criminal trespass, driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, no seat belts, reckless driving, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Stantavious M. Hillman, 26, Fields Creek Way, Covington was arrested March 8 court order
Antwone D. Hooks, 28, County Woods Dr, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass
Cody S. Hopkins, 32, Delta Dr, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear
Wayne A. Hughes, 58, Philoma Rd, Rayle was arrested March 14 and charged with probation violation
Michael I. Ifebi, 36, Mill Lake Way, Morrow was arrested March 8 and court sentenced
Charisma T. Johnson, 43, Parkview Trail, Lithonia was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear
Christina M. Johnson, 35, Dresden Dr, Brookhaven was arrested March 8 and charged with driving license suspended
Keziah A. Karriem, 28, Barber Rd, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with failure to appear
Lara B. Keene, 53, Jacksonville Rd, Covington was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation
Helena M. Martin, 32, Whippowill Rd, Eatonton was arrested March 10 and charged with driving while license suspended
Jason W. Meeler, 44, Stewart Hollow Ln, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender
Reeja C. Mithchell, 36, Smithson Cove, Lithonia was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear
Oni C. Montes, 28, Northeast Express, Atlanta was arrested March 9 and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding
Aliyah A. Nabors, 21, Willow Tree Terrace, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with theft by taking
Carrington J. Oneal, 23, Brookwood Valley Cir, Atlanta was arrested March 10 weekender
Deena N. Lugo-Palacios, 44, Conyers was arrested March 8 housed for another agency
Charles D. Palmer, 43, Newton Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested March 14 and charged with back for court
Kenthrol D. Price, 50, Covington Bypass, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with probation violation
Warren K. Price, 54, Smyrna Rd, Conyers was arrested March 8 and charged with probation violation
Travis K. Rawlins, 33, Alcovy Tresle, Social Circle was arrested March 10 weekender
Tychiana N. Reed, 28, Glen Hollow Dr, Rex, was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation
Bernice Reid, 64, Social Circle Rd, Social Circle was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation
Robert T. Reid, 22, Collier St, Covington was arrested March 14 and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation
Bianca M. Russell, 18, Hampton Ct, Covington was arrested March 12 and charged with battery and violation of family violence order
Melody D. Sanders, 54, Aiken Way, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Crystal J. Sargent, 48, Mimosa Rd, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with DUI and driving without valid license
Quentin J. Shelton, 43, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender
Angelo B. Shipman, 50, Silver Willow Way, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and terroristic threats and acts
Eric C. Simpson, 45, Cedar Ridge, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with DUI
Akiliou D. Smith, 35, Rex Ridge, Rex, was arrested March 13 and court sentenced
Milton Smith, Jr, 35, Braselton Hwy, Lawrenceville was arrested March 8 and charged with probation violation
Marquez R. Smith, 35, Wheeler State Prison, was arrested March 14 back for court
Luis F. Solis, 27, Villa Rica Rd, Villa Rica was arrested March 14 driver to use due care and driving without a valid license
Joshua J. Sorrells, 36, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with battery and hold for another agency
Charles D. Strickland, 48, Centipede Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession or sale of marijuana
Ashley M. Taylor, 30, Sable Cir, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender
Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested March 10 weekender
Tommy L. Valles, 40, Bramble Brush Trl, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with aggressive driving, reckless driving and speeding
James Waters, Jr, 62, Bethany Rd, Covington was arrested March 10 weekender
Mcstanley D. Watson, 24, Saratoga Ct, Covington was arrested March 14 and charged with failure to appear, hold for another agency
Imani R. Webb, 24, Harmony Hills Dr, Lithonia was arrested March 10 driver to use due care, driving while license suspended and giving false name, address or birthdate
Nyaja L. Whitaker, 23, Whitehead Dr, Covington was arrested March 8 hold for another agency
Richard A. White, 58, Hwy 81 North, Oxford was arrested March 14 and charged with aggravated stalking
Rameya S. Wilson, 24, Bunker Ln, Covington was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear
David N. Young Jr, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested March 12 weekender
Kelvin L. Young, 45, Parkview Trail, Covington was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Evelyn G. Angel, 20, Hidden Branches, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with driving while license suspended and stop signs and yield signs
Dalehia T. Bolden, 22, Smith Store Rd, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Jae Cameron, 51, Kingston, Tennessee, was arrested March 14 and charged with violate family order
Javier Conado, 23, Presidential Cir, Conyers was arrested March 12 and charged with failure to appear
Tyler E. Dungey, 28, Jacksonville Rd, Buchanan was arrested March 11 and held for another agency
Jason C. Eaton, 47, First St, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with probation violation
William F. Holmes, 63, Henderson Mill Rd, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with DUI and driving without headlight when raining
Vittorio A. Huber, 44, Glen Ridge Ave, Temple Terrace, Florida, was arrested March 11 and charged with disorderly conduct
Bryan R. Jenkins, 31, King St, Covington was arrested March 12 and charged with probation violation
Deborah S. Knight, 64, Rebecca St, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while license suspended
Kevin L. Lester, 42, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested March 9 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement
Jamarcus R. Liegey, 25, Wrexham Dr, Snellville was arrested March 11 and charged with failure to appear
Charles Little, 68, Green Acres Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation
Kerry J. Moten, 33, Mountain Dr, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while license suspended and operation of vehicle without current plate
Melissa C. Nelson, 32, Ponderosa Dr, Covington was arrested March 14 and charged with failure to appear
Ledrakeous D. Nunn, 31, Windridge Dr, Covington was arrested March 9 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Zanoah C. Saunders, 23, Lake Valley Dr, Loganville was arrested March 9 and charged with disorderly conduct
Antonie E. Smith, 22, Highgrove Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery
Willie L. Smith, 53, Straphinge Trail, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with driving without a valid license and knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
Jerrell A. Stubbs, 37, Lake Dr, Milledgeville was arrested March 8 and held for another agency
Steven L. Teague Jr, 30, Dally Rd, Covington was arrested March 13 and charged with DUI, improper exhaust system and no driver’s license on person
Samuel A. Weatherspoon, 24, Reserve Dr, Covington was arrested March 11 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding
Essence M. Webb, 23, McGiboney Place, Covington was arrested March 8 and charged with driver to use due care and driving while license suspended
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Joseph L. Bradshaw, 31, County Line Rd, Mansfield was arrested March 11 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and open container
Jennifer E. Brooks, 48, Stoneview Dr, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with DUI and following too closely
Monteia F. Haralson, 61, Alcovy Station Rd, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with DUI
Clifton D. Lowe, 44, Beech Ave, Social Circle was arrested March 10 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Jeremiah C. Staples, 42, Heather Acres Dr, Alto was arrested March 12 and held for another agency
Stephen Williams, Jr, 33, Claremont Dr, Covington was arrested March 10 and charged with DUI.
ROCKDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
David M. Lawson, 24, Nurney Dr, Monticello was arrested March 11 and charged with theft by taking
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Lyzzet T. Felix, 24, Flagstaff Walk, McDonough was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear
John T. Johnson, 38, Scott Dr, Winder was arrested March 12 and charged with loitering or prowling and theft by taking