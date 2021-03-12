Newton County Jail Log, March 12, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Todd Andrew, 53, 1837 Access Rd Apt A, Covington, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with Probation Violation

Tandi Nicole Basham, 31, 711 Lackey Road, Covington, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to Children

Miguel Angel Chamorro, 32, 1662 Idlewood Road, Tucker, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with Battery, Cruelty to Children, Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats and Act, Theft by Taking

Johnathan James Clark, 23, 65 Cornish Drive, Covington, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with Receipt, Possession or Transport of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Natashia Lynette Dyte, 36, 652 Club Land Circle, Conyers was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Ryan Lamont Fisher, 23, 30 Rolling Ridge Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with Possession Of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana

Marcus Clyde Freeman, 35, 26 Ivy St. Porterdale, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with Battery and Probation Violation

Ernest Lamar Graves, 57, 315 Glynnshire Court, Covington was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with Criminal Trespass.

Brandon Tyler Gray, 30, 270 Dallas Trail, Covington was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with duty to report accident, following too closely, Probation Violation, Theft by taking, Escape, failure to appear for fingerprintable charges.

Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 19, 10 Clover Valley Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 3 and Court sentenced

Michelle Leigh Hamilton, 50, 474 County Line Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 10 and Court sentenced

Keywanna Nicole Horton, 37, 3126 Bohannon St, Covington was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Probation Violation

Joshua Lloyd Havener, 38, 5411 Hwy 212, Covington was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with Possession And use of drug related object and Possession Of Methamphetamine.

Joshua Ray Hutcheson, 26, 101 Valley Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Interstate interference with custody.

Lois Louise Kimball, 26, 2570 John Stowe Rd, Monroe was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Aggravated assault, Entering automobile or other motor vehicle, Tampering with evidence and Theft by receiving stolen property

Edna Rachel King, 41, 5411 Hwy 212, Covington was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with Possession And use of drug related object, Poss. Of Methamphetamine

Jimmy Douglas Little, 43, 52 Moss Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with Criminal Trespass, DUI and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

James Dell Read, 45, 3532 Hwy 11 South, Mansfield was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with Theft by Conversion

Lori Jean Read, 44, 3532 Hwy 11 South, Mansfield was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with Theft by conversion.

Vanessa Lawanda Sanchez, 33, 9284 Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with Theft by taking

Donald Joshua Schellinger, 41, Homeless, Covington was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with Arson, Burglary and Criminal Trespass

Trevor Augustus Thompson, Jr, 28, 1051 Buckhorn Bend, Locus Grove was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Receipt, Possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon, Reckless driving and Speeding 25 to 34 over

Devonnte Dalton Tucker, 28, 5115 West St, Covington was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with Failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Robert Lamont Wells, 65, 9230 Spillers Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Criminal Trespass

Robert Lamont Wells, Jr, 34, 9230 Spiller Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Interference with Government property and Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Brian Christopher Whitmire, 39, 125 Oak Valley Drive, Oxford was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with Child Support arrest order and Probation Violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kyle Joseph Harding, 32, 7107 Gieger St, Covington was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to children.

Shayne Alexander Ingram, 21, 863 Squirel Hollow, Covington was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving without headlights and DUI

Michqual Jeremy Paige, 25, 171 Parkside Drive, Stockbridge was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Battery, Hit and Run resulting in serious injury or death, Probation Violation, Reckless Driving and Simple Assault.

Nicole Lynn Sales, 45, 40 Wexford way, Covington was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with DUI, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hold for other agency, Improper lane usage and Open container

Joshua Davon Slaton, 21, 8104 Spillers Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Battery, Criminal damage to property and Cruelty to children

Tommy Lemartin Thomas, 23, 120 Franklin Rd, Madison was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with Theft by receiving stolen property.

Sara Brittany Thompson, 33, 2173 Anderson Ave, Covington was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Battery

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Maurice Lorenzo Lawson, 25, 1102 Garden Wood Drive, College Park was arrested Feb. 8 and held for other agency (Probation Violation)

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Robert Vincent Phillips, Jr, 41, 2857 Cimmaron Ct, Conyers was arrested Feb. 10 and Held for other agency.