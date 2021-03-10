Newton County Jail Log, March 10, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Samantha Zee Adams, 42, 90 Orchard Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with DUI, Improper lane usage

Erick Jon Anderson, 34, 100 Berkshire Ln, Covington was arrested Feb. 27 and court sentenced

Anthony Duane Anderson Jr., 17, 135 Riverstone Drive, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with Terroristic Threats/ Acts

Suhaila Donee’ Ash, 18, 195 Wisteria Drive, Oxford, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with Marijuana- Poss. Less than 1 ounce.

Tandi Nicole Basham, 31, 711 Lackey Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to Children.

Matthew Thomas Bartmess, 42, 3127 Floyd St., Covington was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with DUI - Driving under the influence of alcohol, Homicide by vehicle in 1st Degree, Improper Lane Usage, Probation Violation, for fingerprintable charges.

Orin Andrew Baveghems, 60, 3400 Salem Rd, Covington, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with DUI, duty upon striking unattended vehicle and open container.

Donna Marie Blackstock, 51, 255 Laurel Way, Covington, was arrested March 3 and court sentenced.

Melody Nicole Bloodworth, 38, 2148 Clanton Terrace, Decatur was arrested Feb. 23, back for court.

Keyonest Rontae Brown, 39, 889 Venettaq Place, Atlanta was arrested March 2 and charged with Probation Violation

Cody Lee Burns, 32, 50 West Lake Drive, Oxford was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with Probation Violation

Andrew Brady-Mitchell Bussey, 18, 13546 Hwy 36 Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with Theft by Shoplifting

Larry Granger Christmas, 36, 6720 Bostwick Hwy, Bostwick was arrested March 5 and charged with Escape.

Debra Michelle Clark, 47, 50 Benedict Drive, Covington was arrested March 3 and court sentenced 30 days.

Colin Michael Clarke Jr, 46, 50 Bendict Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Financial Transaction Card Fraud

Frederic Jamil Colin, 43, 95 Sammy Court, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with Interstate interference with custody, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Amanda Lynn Craton, 28, 165 David Rd, Hampton was arrested March 3 and charged with Failure to appear for finger printable charges, Giving false name, address or birthday, Hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, Identity theft fraud when using/possession ident info concerning a person, Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officer.

Jed Dasher, 39, 2161 Brannen Rd, Atlanta was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with Theft by shoplifting

Sarah Jewell Dean, 25, 107 Charles Hart Rd, Colbert was arrested March 3 and charged with Probation Violation

Terry Paul Duren, 40, 972 Carl Bethlehem Rd, Winder was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Probation Violation

Kerri Dawn Dysart, 22, 90 Buck Trail, Social Circle, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Simple Battery

Kevin Lee Faber, 40, 1840 Francis Rd, Conyers was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with Probation Violation

Iesha Lashawnda Freeman, 31, 1005 Harvest Grove Ln, Conyers was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Criminal damage to property and Harassing Phone calls

Terica Ranee Freeman, 32, 1005 Harvest Grove Ln, Conyers was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Criminal damage to property and Harassing phone calls

Ryan Lamont Fisher, 23, 30 Rolling Ridge Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with Possession Of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Roderick Dewayne Gainey, 33, 125 Lakeside Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with Simple Battery

Ernest Lamar Graves, 57, 315 Glynnshire Court, Covington was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Poss. And use of drug related objects.

Alexander Dennis Greene, 32, 1753 W Forrest Ave, East Point was arrested March 4 and charged with Ankle Monitor Violation.

Kevin Ray Greenway, 36, 4 Hwy 162, Covington was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with DUI and Improper lane usage

Michelle Leigh Hamilton, 50, 474 County Line Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 10 and court sentenced.

Jesse Colt Hannah, 26, 125 Raby Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with Forgery first and second degree, Possession And use of drug related objects and Possession Of Methamphetamine



Hannah Rose Hardy, 19, 24 Elcar Way, Conyers was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with Criminal attempt to commit influencing a witness.

Jerry Bernard Holland, 62, 277 Peachtree St, Atlanta was arrested March 2 and charged with Probation Violation

Keywanna Nicole Horton, 37, 3126 Bohannon St, Covington was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Probation Violation.

Joshua Ray Hutcheson, 26, 101 Valley Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Interstate interference with custody

Timothy Lydell Key Jr, 38, 9321 Settlers Grove Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with Failure to register as sex offender/ failure to comply with requirements provided

Jamari Terique King, 19, 15 Freeman Way, Covington was arrested Feb. 23 and court sentenced

Gregory Lenard Lockhart, 52, 14205 Saint James Drive, Conyers was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with DUI and Improper lane usage

Donovan Antonio Lopez, 60, 10148 Hidden Branch, Covington was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with Probation Violation for finger printable charges.

Scott Edward Lowes Jr, 32, 70 Falcon Ridge Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with Probation Violation.

Jeremy Dean Malcom, 30, 1938 HWY 212, Conyers was arrested March 3 and charged with Theft by Receiving stolen property

Courtney Catherine Maven, 36, 45 Beaver Run Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with Cruelty to Children

Tymeiko Lonyall Mcclendon, 38, 10 Saratoga Way, Covington was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with Cruelty to children

Aaron Quinn Mcneal, 47, 10 Charleston Ln, Covington was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with Computer invasion of privacy, computer trespass and stalking

Leon Carl Mincey, 33, 201 Wood Duck Way, Springfield was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with Probation Violation for finger printable charges.

Kentavious Dewayne Moss, 24, 1261 Millcrest Walk, Conyers was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Drugs not in original container, entering automobile with the intent to commit theft, giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer, loitering or prowling, marijuana possession less than 1 oz, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, possession of tools for commission of a crime and receipt possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.

Brent Alexander Nash, 30, 627 Factory Shoals Drive, Mableton was arrested March 3 and charged with Theft by Receiving stolen property.

Alfred Elias Nunez, 40, 5117 Old Monticello St, Covington was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with Contempt of Court, Probation Violation

Deede Marie Phelps, 32, 260 Anderson Circle, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with Battery and Probation Violation.

Charnita Lageane Pitts, 47, 2607 Fieldstone View Ln, Conyers was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with Harassing phone calls

Khalil Shariffe Posey, 19, 10159 Westview Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with Battery, Criminal Trespass and Cruelty to children

Angela Lauren Richardson, 37, 294 Salem Glen Way, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with Battery and Criminal Trespass

Howard Marlon Riley, 47, 10 Saratoga Way, Covington was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with Cruelty to children

Antwain D’Vonta Robbins, 29, 668 Huron Court, Conyers was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with Violation (of Bond order ankle monitor)

Reginald Edwin Robinson, 28, 957 Briar Creek Ct, Conyers was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with Failure to appear, Theft by shoplifting

Hugo Martinez Rufino, 24, 1675 Dykes Rd, Newborn was arrested March 6 and court sentenced

Jerimiah Montavis Russell, 26, 4566 Hwy 213, Newborn was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with Criminal attempt to commit a felony, giving false name, address or birthday and Reckless conduct.

Donald Joshua Schellinger, 41, homeless, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with Arson second degree, Burglary and Criminal Trespass

Keionia Tiana Seivright, 26, 275 Fieldview Ln, Covington was arrested March 5 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Probation Violation and Simple Battery

Thomas Edward Shelton, 59, 1950 Old Concord Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with Probation Violation.

Dexter Lamar Sims Jr, 30, 9133 Central Ave, Covington was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with Possession Of Marijuana less than one ounce and Poss. Of a schedule I controlled substance Ecstasy

Mary Jo Singleton, 60, 1749 Rocky Ridge Drive, Conyers was arrested March 5 and charged with Theft by Shoplifting

Deidra Clay Solomon, 22, 1261 Millcrest walk, Conyers was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft, knowingly providing a firearm to a felon, loitering or prowling, Marijuana-Poss. Less than 1oz and Poss. Of tools for commission of a crime.

Chrishod Malachi Stephens, 22, 70 Joshua Creek Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with Possession Of Schedule II controlled substance, Possession of schedule IV controlled substance, Possession Of Marijuana and Possession Of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Ashley Nicole Stevenson, 34, 213 Key Street, Monticello was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with Probation Violation

Trevor Augustus Thompson Jr, 28, 1051 Buckhorn Bend, Locust Grove was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Receipt Possession Or Transport of fire arm by convicted felon, Reckless Driving. Speeding 25 to 34 over limit

Courtney Linn Thurmond, 45, 10111 Old Atl hwy, Covington was arrested March 5 and court sentenced

Gabriel Deangelo Toney, 26, Rivulett, Lawrenceville was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with Certificate of reg, replacement of lost reg certificate, Poss. And use of drug related object, Poss. Of schedule I controlled substance and sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance

Johnny Robert Travis, 62, 250 Roseberry Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with Failure to register as a sex offender/ Failure to comply with requirement/provided

Casey Brook Tuck, 26, 1966 Hwy 11, Monroe was arrested March 5 and court sentence

Devonnte Dalton Tucker, 28, 5115 West St, Covington was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with Failure to appear for finger printable charges

Demetrius Lamond Victor, 36, 1980 Old Concord Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with Child Support default, Probation Violation

Briahna Kayla Volny, 20, 40 Lazy Hollow Ln, Covington was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with DUI, Homicide by vehicle and Improper lane usage

Keyonne Renee Walker, 30, 634 Rou Huie Rd, Riverdale was arrested March 4 and charged with Theft by Shoplifting

Paul Christopher Walsh, 61, 1481 Forest Hill Rd, Macon was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with DUI and importer stopping on highway

Brian Christopher Whitmire, 39, 125 Oak Valley Drive, Oxford was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with Child support arrest order and Probation Violation.

Gayla Mclendon Wiley, 49, 194 Channing Cope Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with DUI, Improper stopping on highway and Open container

Morris Jerome Williams, 34, 1244 Madison Rd lot #1, Eatonton was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with Disobeying a traffic control device, DUI and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Kaleb Alexander Dye-Williams, 22, 240 River Cove Meadow, Social Circle was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with Simple Battery

Zachary Tyler Wilson, 24, 464 Mill Wood Rd, Concord was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with DUI

Jaron Kyle Yates, 29, 3435 Deer Field Rd, Loganville was arrested March 1 and Court sentenced

Darius Antoinne Young, 34, 743 Applewood St, Macon was arrested March 1 and charged with Probation Violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Michelle Piercette Arnolds, 54, 8103 Spillers Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with Disorderly Conduct and maintaining a disorderly house

William Clay Barrett, 49, Homeless was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with Probation Violation

Vachel Lavon Black, 25, 10133 Settlers Grove Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with Simple Battery



Shaguye Jamon Colbert, 46, 7131 Harmony Place, Covington was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with Battery

Emmanuel Jacques Guerrier, 39, 150 Stephanie Ln, Covington was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Driving without valid license and DUI

Andrew Eugene Haywood, 21, 460 Hwy 142 lot 72, Covington was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with Failure to appear or finger printable charges.

Christopher Lakel Horton, 35, 105 Wynfield Keep, Covington was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Simple Battery and Terroristic Threats and Acts

William Lanier Hayes, 56, 174 Oak Valley Drive, Oxford was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with Theft by Receiving stolen property

Christopher Ray Hunter, 28, 2196 Lanier Place, Morrow was arrested March 1 and charged with DUI, Hit and run

Douglas Murry, 36, Homeless, Covington was arrested Feb. 19 and is being held for other agency.

Jesse Logan Parr, 36, 12930 Hwy 36, Covington was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with Burglary first degree.

Diann Patricia Parris, 47, 3210 West Street, Covington was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Laquintin Lushan Peeples, 34, 9161 City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested Feb. 26 and was charged with Theft by Taking.

Nicole Lynn Sales, 45, 40 Wexford Way, Covington was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with DUI, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hold for other agency, improper lane usage and Open container.

Joshua Davon Slaton, 21, 8104 Spiller Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Battery, Criminal damage to property and Cruelty to children

Terry Duntrell Smith Jr, 22, 9121 Morris Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with Possession Of firearm by a convicted felon and Probation Violation

Gary Lamont Stevenson, 58, 8146 Woodland Ave, Covington was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with Defective Equipment and DUI

Jenny Marie Stewart, 42, Lee Arrendale Prison, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with Public Drunkenness

Tommy Lemartin Thomas, 23, 120 Franklin Rd, Madison was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with Theft by receiving stolen property

Laterrance Sharod Troutman, 20, 7134 Pine Needle Drive, Covington was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, Probation Violation, Theft by taking and Theft by receiving stolen property

Courtland Markel Wills, 20, 2991 Davis Ln, Covington was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Terroristic threats

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Joshua Alexander Collins, 27, 120 Snipe Ct, Monticello was arrested March 2 and charged with Possession And use of drug related object and Poss. Of Methamphetamine

Tonya Jean Livingston, 30, 75 Belmont Cir, Covington was arrested March 2 and charged with Aggravated assault. Possession And use of drug related object and Possession Of Methamphetamine

Nicholas Ryan Martin, 26, 10 Elm St, Porterdale was arrested March 2 and charged with Possession And use of drug related object and Possession Of Methamphetamine

Amberly Sharie Woellert, 43, homeless, Covington was arrested March 3 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession And use of drug related object and Possession Of Methamphetamine

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Robert Vincent Phillips Jr, 41, 2857 Cimmaron Ct, Conyers was arrested Feb. 10 and held for other agency

WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tony Lee Johnson, Jr, 34, 1296 Magnolia Ridge, Monroe, was arrested March 4 and charged with Probation Violation

Kenneth Dale Teets, 53, 1088 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with Probation Violation

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Maurice Lorenzo Lawson, 25, 1102 Gardner Wood, College Park was arrested Feb. 8 and held for other agency

Professor Clement Magagula, 28, 711 Elm St, Lake Delta, Wisconsin, was arrested March 7 and charged with DUI, Reckless driving and Speeding 35 to 44 over limit

Trayvious Allen Price, 23, 439 Sweetgum St, Social Circle was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked, Possession Of firearm or knife during commission to attempt certain, purchase, poss., manufacture, distribution or sale of Marijuana

Ennis Mcauthur Woolfolk, 21, 626 Dove Cove, Social Circle was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with DUI

Javier Najera Zapata, 36, 705 Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with Driving without a valid license and DUI

BALDWIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Dequanis Jamon Parks, 20, 195 Brickstone Parkway, Covington was arrested Feb. 26 and held for other agency