Newton County Jail Log, March 1, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jeronimo Badillo, 50, Julie Ln, Stockbridge was arrested February 25 and charged with DUI and open container

Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested February 25 weekender

Akiernea S. Barkley, 39, Lackey St, Covington was arrested February 23 and charged with child molestation

Devontae B. Barnes, 21, West St, Covington was arrested February 28 and charged with aggravated assault, burglary, fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, improper u turn, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. no seat belts and possession of a schedule I control substance

Roland B. Beatty, 44, Highway 61, Villa Rica was arrested February 27 and charged with probation violation

Edward W. Bell, 70, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with operation of vehicle w/o current plates

Lakisha D. Bidding, 44, Old Powder Springs, Mableton was arrested February 27 and charged with probation violation

John W. Blackwell, 30, Gum Tree Ct, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with probation violation

Theresa M. Bollinger, 56, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested February 24 weekender

Tirso Clavijo, 17, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with simple battery

Leon C. Conley. III, 43, Belair Trail, Stockbridge was arrested February 23 back for court

Sincere S. Davis, 20, Green St, Conyers was arrested February 22 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and improper passing

David L. Ewing, Jr, 42, McDonald Rd, Covington was arrested February 25 and charged with weekender

Anthony R. Foster, 40, Capeton Square, Covington was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation

Anica S. Freeman, 48, Elks Club Rd, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with probation violation

Jacob B. Freeman, 23, Field St, Newborn was arrested February 23 and charged with criminal trespass

Napoleon M. Freeman, 35, Old Woodville Rd, Union Point was arrested February 27 and charged with probation violation

Michael B. Hall, 32, Newton Factory Bridge, Covington was arrested February 27 back for court

Derio A. Harding, 41, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested February 22 and charged with probation violation

Erin N. Herron, 39, Highway 36, Covington was arrested February 24 weekender

Jennifer L. Holcombe, 37, Vinny’s Terrace, Covington was arrested February 24 and court sentenced 5 days

Michael D Hopkins, 33, Homeless was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation

Austin J. Huffman, 23, Fairway Tr, Covington was arrested February 23 and charged with battery

Cedric M. Hunter, 36, Chesapeake Chase, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with criminal trespass, loitering and theft by shoplifting

Sandra M. Johnson, 53, Millcrest Dr, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with theft by taking

Desiree S. King, 32, Glen Hollow Dr, Decatur was arrested February 23 and charged with theft by taking

Jessica C. King, 37, Airport Rd, Oxford was arrested February 26 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery

Jimmy D. Little, 45, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested February 23 and charged with probation violation

Richard C. Malone, 57, Spring Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage

Jeremy L. McKoon, 32, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Kevin P. McMonagle, 22, Vinson Hwy, Milledgeville was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation

Iaki J. O’Kelly, 17, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Carrington J. Oneal, 23, Brookwood Valley Cir, Atlanta was arrested February 24 weekender

Caltravious L. Parker, 18, Mary Jane Lane, Covington was arrested February 22 and charged with simple assault and theft by receiving stolen property

Amy D. Rewis, 47, Bay Creek Church Rd, Loganville was arrested February 24 court sentenced 24 hours

William A Shaidi, 40, Millstone Ct, Riverdale was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation

Hollie N. Simpson, 18, Magnolia St, Porterdale was arrested February 23 and charged with failure to appear

Bryston T. Smith, 27, Matts Dr, Dublin was arrested February 24 and charged with failure to appear

Phillip Spearman, 58, Branch Wood Dr, Covington was arrested February 28 and court sentenced 120 days

Samuel J. Strickland, 43, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged with DUI

Walaeyzha N. Swain, 21, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 weekender

Frederick J. Thomas, 27, Lakeside Point, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged with criminal damage, cruelty to children, obstructing persons making emergency telephone call, simple battery

Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested February 24 and charged with weekender

Joshua G. Toole, 40, State Rd 65, Hosford, FL was arrested February 24 and charged with parole violation

David N. Young, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged with weekender

Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested February 15 weekender

Khalil M. Bey, 25, East 46 Street, Chicago, IL, was arrested February 15 and held for another agency

Anthony J. Bender, 23, Oak Hill Circle, Covington was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation

Devonta A. Birmingham, 29, Salem Woods, Conyers was arrested February 18 and charged with probation violation

Kara T. Bowie, 29, Hometown& Inn, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with interference w/ government property, probation violation and simple battery

Shireka R. Brown, 40, Turner Lake Rd, Covington was arrested February 16 hold for another agency

Elijah R. Callender, 17, Woodland Ridge, Covington was arrested February 21 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Kendall J. Campbell, 24, February 20 and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children

Eddie J. Chavarria, 34, Scott Street, Conyers was arrested February 17 and charged with probation violation

Camry A. Clark, 25, Polar Rock Rd, Atlanta was arrested February 17 failure to appear

Darrell F. Dennis, 37, Champion Ln, Covington was arrested February 17 and charged with driving while license suspended or revokes, failure to appear for finger printable charged

Randy L. Duteau, 37, Crown Point Rd, Jacksonville, Fl was arrested February 19 and charged with disobeying a traffic control, failure to stop at sign, fleeing to elude police officer, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property, unlawful purchase and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway

Terica R. Freeman, 34, Harvest Grove, Conyers was arrested February 17 weekender

Christopher J. Gates, 34, Valley Brooks Dr, Covington was arrested February 20 and charged with forgery and theft by shoplifting

Lecchrsytorpher I. Gilbert, 33, Emerson Trail, Covington was arrested February 18 and charged with probation violation

Curtis L. Goss, Jr, 38, Homeless, was arrested February 17 and charged with failure to appear

Trovoche Q. Green, 44, Betty Ann Ln, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with aggravated assault

Erin N. Herron, 39, Duncan Rd, Oxford was arrested February 17 weekender

Chaucey X. Hill, 21, Common View, Snellville was arrested February 20 and charged with probation violation

Breyon K. Houston, 28, Mark Trail, Decatur was arrested February 17 and charged with theft by conversion

Justin A. Hughes, 32, Lilac Ln, Covington was arrested February 16 child support default

Robert l. Jackson, Christian Circle, Covington was arrested February 16 and charged with driving while license suspended

Nakia M. Jarrett, 42, Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington was arrested February 15 and charged with aggravated assault

Johnnyboy J. Johnnyboy, 30 Adams St, Covington was arrested February 15 and charged with driving while license suspended

Amos Johnson, 66, Temple Ln, Covington was arrested February 18 and charged with aggravated stalking

Amos Johnson,66, Temple Ln, Covington was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation

Jennifer Johnson, 35, Old Concord Dr, Covington was arrested February 18 and charged with cruelty to children

Santerian Q. Johnson, 21, Fannin Dr, Lithonia was arrested February 21 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, marijuana possess less than 1 oz., reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Torian A. Joiner, 35, Eagles Beek, Lithonia was arrested February 21 and charged with possess of arms by convicted felons

Leo L. King, 38, Syracuse Ln, Covington was arrested February 17 and weekender

Joshua L. Kuhl, 44, Holly Stand Ct, Loganville was arrested February 17 and court sentenced

Sherek A. Lake, 25, Shropshire Ln, Atlanta was arrested February 20 back for court

Austin M. Lassiter, 30, South Moore Circle, Stockbridge was arrested February 21 court sentenced probation

Tyree K. Lilly, 24, Coventry Dr, Augusta was arrested February 21 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Marvin O. Mcclendon, 20, Home Place Dr, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with duty upon striking unattended vehicle, improper lane usage, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana

Daniel K. Mcwilliams, 45, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested February 15 and charged with parole violation

Jason W. Meeler, 44, Stewart Hollow Ln, Covington was arrested February 17 and charged with weekender

Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with weekender

Kristina E. Moore, 45, Butler Bridge, Covington was arrested February 20 and charged with probation violation

Jermaine D. Moss, 41, Central Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested February 21 and back for court

Joshua L. Nelson, 41, New Frankland Rd, Lagrange was arrested February 20 and charged with probation violation

Michqual J. Paige, 27, Chimney Rock Ln, Conyers was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation

Gerard M. Parks, 40, Clanton Terrace, Decatur was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation

Jeffery S. Partain, 38, Hwy 42, Rex was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation

Aaliyah L. Roach, 28, Holy Hill Dr, Covington was arrested February 16 and charged with battery, terroristic threats and acts

Trevor A. Rowell, 31, Hwy 7 North, Hot Spring, AR was arrested February 15 and charged with driving under influence of alcohol or drug, driving while license suspended and speeding

Gregory A. Rumble,18, Salem Glen Way, Covington was arrested February 21 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Quentin J. Shelton, 43, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested February 17 weekender

Joe D. Simmons, 48, Bostwick Rd, Madison was arrested February 19 and charged with probation violation

Jayden I. Slaughter, 17, Stone Creek Dr, Covington was arrested February 17 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone

Austin S. Taylor, 28, Clearmont Dr, Covington was arrested February 20 and court 3 days

Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested February 17 weekender

Mario A. Villavicencio, 53, Access Rd, Covington was arrested February 18 and court sentenced 8 days

John P. Wallace, 53, Highway 142, Newborn was arrested February 16 and charged with battery

Zachary T. Wilson, 26, Millwood Rd, Concord was arrested February 17 weekender

Gary B. Wilson, 63, Hickory Point Dr, Buckhead was arrested February 21 and charged with probation violation

David N. Young, Jr, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested February 19 weekender

Andrew W. Zamor, 35, Delawaer Ave, Atlanta was arrested February 16 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Kuan J. Zheng, 64, Revere Ct, Atlanta was arrested February 21 and charged with failure to maintain lane, homicide by vehicle and improper lane usage

Julian C. Alford, 23, Farrington Rd, Lithonia was arrested February 14 and charged with probation violation

Faith H. Allen, 17, Long Creek Dr, Covington was arrested February 8 back for court

Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested February 10 weekender

Tyren D. Brooks, 25, Virginia St, Covington was arrested February 10 hold for another agency

Jerry H. Brown, 41, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with probation violation

Don E. Casper, Jr, 43, Dogwood Dell Dr, Loganville was arrested February 12 and charged with probation violation

Clayton A. Christian, 38, Oconee Circle, Eatonton was arrested February 10 and court sentenced

Miguel A. Cosme, 23, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested February 13 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding

Gerry W. Drake, 55, Hwy 142 N, Covington was arrested February 8 and court sentenced

Lisa G. Epps, 61, Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur was arrested February 10 and charged with probation violation

Eric J. Erb, 49, Bradly Dr, Snellville was arrested February 9 and charged with failure to register as sex offender

Terica R. Freeman, 34, Harvest Grove, Conyers was arrested February 10 weekender

Ieisha M. Harden, 31, Briar Creek, Conyers was arrested February 13 and charged with failure to appear

Kevon J. Hatfield, 22, Heritage Villa Dr, Lithonia was arrested February 13 and charged with probation violation

Jeremy D. Henderson, 35, Auburn Ave, Atlanta was arrested February 11 and charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving stolen property

Timothy R. Hilton, 30, Orchard Dr, Covington was arrested February 8 and charged with probation violation

Parrish R. Jenkins, 34, King St, Monroe was arrested February 10 weekender

Justice J. Johnson, 40, Templeton Way, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with violation of Georgia employment security law

Joel A. Johnson, 42, White Birch Dr, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with failure to appear

Joshua R. Johnson, 41, Atkinson Rd, Loganville was arrested February 8 court sentenced

Haesus Joseph, 29, Jenna Ln, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with driver to use due care, driving while license suspended, DUI, improper stopping on highway and no seat belt

Christopher D. Joslin, 47, Woodland Cir, Conyers was arrested February 10 court sentenced

Vickie M. Ledbetter, 62, Hightower Trl, Oxford was arrested February 10 and charged with failure to appear

Jaiden V. Long, 20, Wellbrook Dr, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with incarceration order

Terrance O. Mathis, 37, Shady Oak Trl, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with probation violation

Veronica L. Mccann, 49, Eastwood Terrace, Covington was arrested February 9 and charged with public indecency

Jason W. Meeler, 44, Stewart Hollow, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with weekenders

Ikuree M. Mercury, 25, Clake Co. Athens was arrested February 14 and charged with failure to appear

Lisa B. Pate, 65, Brandy Shoals Dr, Conyers was arrested February 9 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Kenneth V. Pate, Jr, 29, Neal St, Atlanta was arrested February 14 and charged with probation violation

Dalton R. Patrick, 22, Robin Rd, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with DUI and open container

Christopher L. Petty, 43, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested February 13 and charged with probation violation

Sierra T. Ray, 22, Butler Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Jaron C. Ray, 37, Homeless was arrested February 8 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation

Larry W. Reynolds, Jr, 61, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation

Lisa A. Sanders, 31, Belmont Trail, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, improper lane usage, no driver license and no seat belt

Quentin J. Shelton, 42, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with weekender

Rodney M. Smith, 18, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and failure to yields when entering highway

Christine M. Sparks, 39, Stark Rd, Jackson was arrested February 10 and charged with DUI

Jimmy Sterlin, 38, Windy Ct, Covington was arrested February 12 and charged with criminal damage to property and cruelty to children

Gavyn S. Swale, 37, Windermere Dr, Loganville was arrested February 11 and court sentenced

Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested February 10 and charged with weekender

Jarqavous S. Washington, 24, Ardella Dr, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with simple assault

Zachary T. Wilson, 26, Millwood Rd, Concord was arrested February 10 weekender

Herman T. Wright, 32, 9th North St, Summerville, SC was arrested February 11 and charged with hold for another agency

David N. Young, Jr, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested February 11 weekender

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



Tyrel D. Banks, 19, Lone Oak, Covington was arrested February 22 and charged with probation violation

Carlos E. Blackwell, 31, Chestnut Lake Ave, Stonecrest was arrested February 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and speeding

Gayona P. Blake, 42, Amaryllis Way, Riverdale was arrested February 25 and charged with DUI

Dalehia T. Bolden, 22, Smith Store Rd, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement

Aaron M. Bryant, 27, Oxford North, Oxford was arrested February 23 and charged with DUI and open container

Darold L. Brown, 57, Bohannon St, Covington was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation

Tyler W. Campbell, 17, Jackson Lake Rd, Mansfield was arrested February 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Mickey B. Craig, 31, Plantation Trace, Covington was arrested February 22 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Jacquelyn J. Dillard, 58, Long Creek Dr, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Keith D. Foster, 45, Lark Spur St, Lithonia was arrested February 22 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate, probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property

Aaron A. Gadsden, 21, Lisa Dr, Summerville, SC was arrested February 28 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding

Jeffery L. George, 57, Hamilton St, Dalton was arrested February 26 and charged with hold for other agency and theft of lost/mislaid property

Francisco J. Gonzalez, 29, Alcovy Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Britanna C. Hall, 27, Wydmont Way, Covington was arrested February 22 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding

Amy M. Herring, 40, Cedar Ridge, Covington was arrest4d February 24 and charged with driving while license suspended

Rickey J. Horton, Jr, 43, Oak St, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, failure to appear and improper solicitation of money

Andrew J. Johnson, 35, Golf View Trace, Conyers was arrested February 23 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Tone L. Smith-Johnson, 32, Wellington Dr, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with driving while license suspended and reckless driving

Domicus Q. Jones, 42, Geiger St, Covington was arrested February 25 and charged with open container

Michale L. Jordan, 41, Elliot Rd, Mansfield was arrested February 25 and charged with disorderly conduct

Brandon J. Keitt, 29, Clane Dr, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged child molestation

Lucy GE. Lansing, 33, Shadowbrook Dr, Roswell was arrested February 21 and charged with public indecency

Ashanti J. Padget, 20, Hull Rd, Conyers was arrested February 24 and charged with no seat belt

Luz S. Rodriguez, 25, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Jasmine B. Smith, 26, Green Acres Dr, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged with driver to use du care, driving while license suspended or revoked

Marquis T. Smith, 41, Wynfield Way, Jonesboro was arrested February 26 and charged with driving with headphones, no tail lights, open container and possession of firearm or knife during commission

Treavor M. Stanley, 30, Brickstone Pwy, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with probation violation

Jamie L. Thomas, 48, Homeless was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation

Keven B. Walker, 45, Fleeta Dr, Covington was arrested February 25 and charged with hold for another agency

Termicia S. Bradley, 25, Keel St, Oxford was arrested February 18 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked



Gary C. Davenport, 52, Spillers Dr, Covington was arrested February 18 and charged with probation violation

Shantavious N. Derricho, 37, Johnson Drive, Covington was arrested February 17 and charged with sexual assault and terroristic threats and acts

Dillon D. Downs, 31, River Watch Pkwy, Martinez was arrested February 17 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property

Eugene Durham, 57, Pine Street, Porterdale was arrested February 18 and charged with possession of cocaine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Curtis M. Epps, 55, Turner St, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with affixing tint and driving while license suspended

Brandon S. Goodman, 41, Berrywood Ct, Covington was arrested February 18 and held for another agency

Lauren E. Haymore, 36, Wilshire Dr, Greensboro, NC was arrested February 19 and charged with DUI and operation of vehicle w/o current plates

Davion A. Harper, 21, Sterling Ln, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission, probation violation, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana and theft by receiving stolen property

Kelli L. Helderbrand, 32, Bleu Heron Dr, Monticello was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation

Sean A. Hill, 39, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested February 15 and charged with probation violation

Kevin L. Holmes, 27, West Lake Dr, Covington was arrested February 16 and charged with driving while license suspended, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Aaron S. Humphries, 22, Cobblestone Ln, McDonough was arrested February 17 and charged with DUI

Grant G. Jonas, Jr, 41, Michael Circle, Monroe was arrested February 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration, knowingly making false statement pertaining to motor insurance

Torian A. Joiner, 35, Eagles Breek Circle, Lithonia was arrested February 21 and charged with possession of arms by convicted felon

Scott E. Lowes Sr, 61, Porterdale was arrested February 20 and charged with failure to appear

Consuelo S. Mendoza, 24, Washington St, Covington was arrested February 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding 15to20 over

Jonna S. Smith, 35, Grayling Ct, Augusta was arrested February 17 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects

Tristian A. Stover, 26, Freeman Dr, Covington was arrested February 20 and charged with probation violation

Otis L. Avery, Jr, 63, Stone Mountain St, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with public drunkenness

Jerricas Q. Benton, 31, Beaverdam Ln, Covington was arrested February 13 and charged with DUI

Larry O. Benton, 62, February 14 and charged with public drunkenness

Anthony M. Copeland, 36, Cowan Ridge, Covington was arrested February 12 and hold for another agency

Jennifer S. Cooper, 41, Johnson Dr, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Amber N. Crowder, 39, Lassiter Dr, Covington was arrested February 8 and charged with failure to appear

Evin L. Cox, 33, Brookwood Cir, Covington was arrested February 9 and charged with public drunkenness

Saniya A. Grant, 17, Sterling Ln, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Dedric O. Hardeman, 44, Hwy 162, Covington was arrested February 8 and hold for another agency

Jeremy D. Henderson, 35, Auburn Ave, Atlanta was arrested February 11 and charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving stolen property

Rickey J. Horton, Jr, 43, Oak St, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Dionne Y. Jones, Mountain Way, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with aggravated stalking

Deone Y. Jones, 38, Cannon St, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with aggravated assault

Charvez A. Keys, 46, Mill Crest Walk, Conyers was arrested February 13 and charged with sexual assault, sexual battery, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Terrence I. McGuire, 44, Young Rd, Lithonia was arrested February 8 and charged with proof of insurance and theft by taking

Adrian R. Mitchell, 35, Settler Grove Rd, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with theft of lost/mislaid property

Jessie L. Osborn, 17, Sockwell Ave, Covington was arrested February 9 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark, driving w/o a valid license

Kalisha N. Stephens, 33, West St, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with aggravated assault

Demarcus A. Sykes, 28, Waters Edge Ln, Covington was arrested February 9 and charged with driving while license suspended and passing on solid yellow line

Mary E. Snyder-White, 40, Woodfileld Rd, Covington was arrested February 14 hold for another agency

GEORGIA STATE PATROL



Nathan J. Andrews, 43, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested February 25 and charged with probation violation



Gilbert L. Jackson, 34, Ga Hwy 24, Milledgeville was arrested February 25 and charged with February 25 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

Samaria L. Pope, 39, Homeless was arrested February 23 and charged with DUI, no proof of insurance, suspended, revoked or canceled registration and windshield and windshield wipers

Donald F. Thomas, 55, Railside Dr, Covington was arrested February 23 and charged with DUI and driving under the influence of alcohol

Vernon V. Thomas, 52, Willow Shoals, Covington was arrested February 25 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 oz, no seat belt, no tail lights, open container, possession and use of drug related object and possession of a schedule ii-controlled substance

Christopher Williams, 33, Maria Terrace Head, East Point was arrested February 27 and charged with DUI, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission, possession of marijuana and speedingDestiny T. Davis, 26, Emporia Loop, McDonough was arrested February 19 and charged with DUI and speeding

Derling Mayrena-Escobar, 17, 28th Rd, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding

Joseph B. Nzidee, 23, Swabia Ct, Stone Mountain was arrested February 19 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., no proof of insurance, open container

Justice I. Smith, 28, Nixon Circle, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with DUI

Micah C. Case, 42, Townley Rd, Oxford was arrested February 9 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, DUI

Shawaunna S. Sand, 32, Belmont Trail, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, improper lane usage, no driver license on person and no seat belt

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT



Mellisa D. Mattheus, 42, Bonnell St, Oxford was arrested February 23 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects

ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE



Gregory U. Ducre, 30, Tree Mountain Pkwy, Stone Mountain was arrested February 15 housed for another agency

Oliver C. Taylor, 54, Adler Place, Covington was arrested February 9 and charged with aggravated stalking

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT



Malik K. Gary, 25, Elliott Rd, McDonough was arrested February 17 and held for another agency

Ashley M. Miller, 37, Magnolia St, Porterdale was arrested February 16 and charged with marijuana possesses less than 1 oz. and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Brianna R. Anderson, 23, Maple St, Porterdale was arrested February 7 and charged with disorderly conduct

Cetera C. Anderson, 25, Stoney Point Ter, Covington was arrested February 12 and charged with failure to appear

Walter N Britt, 44, Poplar St, Porterdale was arrested February 12 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1oz

Deshawn J. Lee, 28, Maple St, Porterdale was arrested February 7 and charged with disorderly conduct

PRISON TRANSPORT SERVICE



Alonzo E. Murray, Jr, 24, Willow Oak Way, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with probation violation