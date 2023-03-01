Newton County Jail Log, March 1, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Jeronimo Badillo, 50, Julie Ln, Stockbridge was arrested February 25 and charged with DUI and open container
Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested February 25 weekender
Akiernea S. Barkley, 39, Lackey St, Covington was arrested February 23 and charged with child molestation
Devontae B. Barnes, 21, West St, Covington was arrested February 28 and charged with aggravated assault, burglary, fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, improper u turn, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. no seat belts and possession of a schedule I control substance
Roland B. Beatty, 44, Highway 61, Villa Rica was arrested February 27 and charged with probation violation
Edward W. Bell, 70, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with operation of vehicle w/o current plates
Lakisha D. Bidding, 44, Old Powder Springs, Mableton was arrested February 27 and charged with probation violation
John W. Blackwell, 30, Gum Tree Ct, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with probation violation
Theresa M. Bollinger, 56, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested February 24 weekender
Tirso Clavijo, 17, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with simple battery
Leon C. Conley. III, 43, Belair Trail, Stockbridge was arrested February 23 back for court
Sincere S. Davis, 20, Green St, Conyers was arrested February 22 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and improper passing
David L. Ewing, Jr, 42, McDonald Rd, Covington was arrested February 25 and charged with weekender
Anthony R. Foster, 40, Capeton Square, Covington was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation
Anica S. Freeman, 48, Elks Club Rd, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with probation violation
Jacob B. Freeman, 23, Field St, Newborn was arrested February 23 and charged with criminal trespass
Napoleon M. Freeman, 35, Old Woodville Rd, Union Point was arrested February 27 and charged with probation violation
Michael B. Hall, 32, Newton Factory Bridge, Covington was arrested February 27 back for court
Derio A. Harding, 41, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested February 22 and charged with probation violation
Erin N. Herron, 39, Highway 36, Covington was arrested February 24 weekender
Jennifer L. Holcombe, 37, Vinny’s Terrace, Covington was arrested February 24 and court sentenced 5 days
Michael D Hopkins, 33, Homeless was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation
Austin J. Huffman, 23, Fairway Tr, Covington was arrested February 23 and charged with battery
Cedric M. Hunter, 36, Chesapeake Chase, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with criminal trespass, loitering and theft by shoplifting
Sandra M. Johnson, 53, Millcrest Dr, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with theft by taking
Desiree S. King, 32, Glen Hollow Dr, Decatur was arrested February 23 and charged with theft by taking
Jessica C. King, 37, Airport Rd, Oxford was arrested February 26 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery
Jimmy D. Little, 45, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested February 23 and charged with probation violation
Richard C. Malone, 57, Spring Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage
Jeremy L. McKoon, 32, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Kevin P. McMonagle, 22, Vinson Hwy, Milledgeville was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation
Iaki J. O’Kelly, 17, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Carrington J. Oneal, 23, Brookwood Valley Cir, Atlanta was arrested February 24 weekender
Caltravious L. Parker, 18, Mary Jane Lane, Covington was arrested February 22 and charged with simple assault and theft by receiving stolen property
Amy D. Rewis, 47, Bay Creek Church Rd, Loganville was arrested February 24 court sentenced 24 hours
William A Shaidi, 40, Millstone Ct, Riverdale was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation
Hollie N. Simpson, 18, Magnolia St, Porterdale was arrested February 23 and charged with failure to appear
Bryston T. Smith, 27, Matts Dr, Dublin was arrested February 24 and charged with failure to appear
Phillip Spearman, 58, Branch Wood Dr, Covington was arrested February 28 and court sentenced 120 days
Samuel J. Strickland, 43, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged with DUI
Walaeyzha N. Swain, 21, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 weekender
Frederick J. Thomas, 27, Lakeside Point, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged with criminal damage, cruelty to children, obstructing persons making emergency telephone call, simple battery
Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested February 24 and charged with weekender
Joshua G. Toole, 40, State Rd 65, Hosford, FL was arrested February 24 and charged with parole violation
David N. Young, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged with weekender
Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested February 15 weekender
Khalil M. Bey, 25, East 46 Street, Chicago, IL, was arrested February 15 and held for another agency
Anthony J. Bender, 23, Oak Hill Circle, Covington was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation
Devonta A. Birmingham, 29, Salem Woods, Conyers was arrested February 18 and charged with probation violation
Kara T. Bowie, 29, Hometown& Inn, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with interference w/ government property, probation violation and simple battery
Shireka R. Brown, 40, Turner Lake Rd, Covington was arrested February 16 hold for another agency
Elijah R. Callender, 17, Woodland Ridge, Covington was arrested February 21 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Kendall J. Campbell, 24, February 20 and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children
Eddie J. Chavarria, 34, Scott Street, Conyers was arrested February 17 and charged with probation violation
Camry A. Clark, 25, Polar Rock Rd, Atlanta was arrested February 17 failure to appear
Darrell F. Dennis, 37, Champion Ln, Covington was arrested February 17 and charged with driving while license suspended or revokes, failure to appear for finger printable charged
Randy L. Duteau, 37, Crown Point Rd, Jacksonville, Fl was arrested February 19 and charged with disobeying a traffic control, failure to stop at sign, fleeing to elude police officer, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property, unlawful purchase and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway
Terica R. Freeman, 34, Harvest Grove, Conyers was arrested February 17 weekender
Christopher J. Gates, 34, Valley Brooks Dr, Covington was arrested February 20 and charged with forgery and theft by shoplifting
Lecchrsytorpher I. Gilbert, 33, Emerson Trail, Covington was arrested February 18 and charged with probation violation
Curtis L. Goss, Jr, 38, Homeless, was arrested February 17 and charged with failure to appear
Trovoche Q. Green, 44, Betty Ann Ln, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with aggravated assault
Erin N. Herron, 39, Duncan Rd, Oxford was arrested February 17 weekender
Chaucey X. Hill, 21, Common View, Snellville was arrested February 20 and charged with probation violation
Breyon K. Houston, 28, Mark Trail, Decatur was arrested February 17 and charged with theft by conversion
Justin A. Hughes, 32, Lilac Ln, Covington was arrested February 16 child support default
Robert l. Jackson, Christian Circle, Covington was arrested February 16 and charged with driving while license suspended
Nakia M. Jarrett, 42, Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington was arrested February 15 and charged with aggravated assault
Johnnyboy J. Johnnyboy, 30 Adams St, Covington was arrested February 15 and charged with driving while license suspended
Amos Johnson, 66, Temple Ln, Covington was arrested February 18 and charged with aggravated stalking
Amos Johnson,66, Temple Ln, Covington was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation
Jennifer Johnson, 35, Old Concord Dr, Covington was arrested February 18 and charged with cruelty to children
Santerian Q. Johnson, 21, Fannin Dr, Lithonia was arrested February 21 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, marijuana possess less than 1 oz., reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Torian A. Joiner, 35, Eagles Beek, Lithonia was arrested February 21 and charged with possess of arms by convicted felons
Leo L. King, 38, Syracuse Ln, Covington was arrested February 17 and weekender
Joshua L. Kuhl, 44, Holly Stand Ct, Loganville was arrested February 17 and court sentenced
Sherek A. Lake, 25, Shropshire Ln, Atlanta was arrested February 20 back for court
Austin M. Lassiter, 30, South Moore Circle, Stockbridge was arrested February 21 court sentenced probation
Tyree K. Lilly, 24, Coventry Dr, Augusta was arrested February 21 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Marvin O. Mcclendon, 20, Home Place Dr, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with duty upon striking unattended vehicle, improper lane usage, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana
Daniel K. Mcwilliams, 45, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested February 15 and charged with parole violation
Jason W. Meeler, 44, Stewart Hollow Ln, Covington was arrested February 17 and charged with weekender
Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with weekender
Kristina E. Moore, 45, Butler Bridge, Covington was arrested February 20 and charged with probation violation
Jermaine D. Moss, 41, Central Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested February 21 and back for court
Joshua L. Nelson, 41, New Frankland Rd, Lagrange was arrested February 20 and charged with probation violation
Michqual J. Paige, 27, Chimney Rock Ln, Conyers was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation
Gerard M. Parks, 40, Clanton Terrace, Decatur was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation
Jeffery S. Partain, 38, Hwy 42, Rex was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation
Aaliyah L. Roach, 28, Holy Hill Dr, Covington was arrested February 16 and charged with battery, terroristic threats and acts
Trevor A. Rowell, 31, Hwy 7 North, Hot Spring, AR was arrested February 15 and charged with driving under influence of alcohol or drug, driving while license suspended and speeding
Gregory A. Rumble,18, Salem Glen Way, Covington was arrested February 21 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Quentin J. Shelton, 43, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested February 17 weekender
Joe D. Simmons, 48, Bostwick Rd, Madison was arrested February 19 and charged with probation violation
Jayden I. Slaughter, 17, Stone Creek Dr, Covington was arrested February 17 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone
Austin S. Taylor, 28, Clearmont Dr, Covington was arrested February 20 and court 3 days
Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested February 17 weekender
Mario A. Villavicencio, 53, Access Rd, Covington was arrested February 18 and court sentenced 8 days
John P. Wallace, 53, Highway 142, Newborn was arrested February 16 and charged with battery
Zachary T. Wilson, 26, Millwood Rd, Concord was arrested February 17 weekender
Gary B. Wilson, 63, Hickory Point Dr, Buckhead was arrested February 21 and charged with probation violation
David N. Young, Jr, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested February 19 weekender
Andrew W. Zamor, 35, Delawaer Ave, Atlanta was arrested February 16 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Kuan J. Zheng, 64, Revere Ct, Atlanta was arrested February 21 and charged with failure to maintain lane, homicide by vehicle and improper lane usage
Julian C. Alford, 23, Farrington Rd, Lithonia was arrested February 14 and charged with probation violation
Faith H. Allen, 17, Long Creek Dr, Covington was arrested February 8 back for court
Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested February 10 weekender
Tyren D. Brooks, 25, Virginia St, Covington was arrested February 10 hold for another agency
Jerry H. Brown, 41, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with probation violation
Don E. Casper, Jr, 43, Dogwood Dell Dr, Loganville was arrested February 12 and charged with probation violation
Clayton A. Christian, 38, Oconee Circle, Eatonton was arrested February 10 and court sentenced
Miguel A. Cosme, 23, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested February 13 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding
Gerry W. Drake, 55, Hwy 142 N, Covington was arrested February 8 and court sentenced
Lisa G. Epps, 61, Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur was arrested February 10 and charged with probation violation
Eric J. Erb, 49, Bradly Dr, Snellville was arrested February 9 and charged with failure to register as sex offender
Terica R. Freeman, 34, Harvest Grove, Conyers was arrested February 10 weekender
Ieisha M. Harden, 31, Briar Creek, Conyers was arrested February 13 and charged with failure to appear
Kevon J. Hatfield, 22, Heritage Villa Dr, Lithonia was arrested February 13 and charged with probation violation
Jeremy D. Henderson, 35, Auburn Ave, Atlanta was arrested February 11 and charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving stolen property
Timothy R. Hilton, 30, Orchard Dr, Covington was arrested February 8 and charged with probation violation
Parrish R. Jenkins, 34, King St, Monroe was arrested February 10 weekender
Justice J. Johnson, 40, Templeton Way, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with violation of Georgia employment security law
Joel A. Johnson, 42, White Birch Dr, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with failure to appear
Joshua R. Johnson, 41, Atkinson Rd, Loganville was arrested February 8 court sentenced
Haesus Joseph, 29, Jenna Ln, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with driver to use due care, driving while license suspended, DUI, improper stopping on highway and no seat belt
Christopher D. Joslin, 47, Woodland Cir, Conyers was arrested February 10 court sentenced
Vickie M. Ledbetter, 62, Hightower Trl, Oxford was arrested February 10 and charged with failure to appear
Jaiden V. Long, 20, Wellbrook Dr, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with incarceration order
Terrance O. Mathis, 37, Shady Oak Trl, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with probation violation
Veronica L. Mccann, 49, Eastwood Terrace, Covington was arrested February 9 and charged with public indecency
Jason W. Meeler, 44, Stewart Hollow, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with weekenders
Ikuree M. Mercury, 25, Clake Co. Athens was arrested February 14 and charged with failure to appear
Lisa B. Pate, 65, Brandy Shoals Dr, Conyers was arrested February 9 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Kenneth V. Pate, Jr, 29, Neal St, Atlanta was arrested February 14 and charged with probation violation
Dalton R. Patrick, 22, Robin Rd, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with DUI and open container
Christopher L. Petty, 43, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested February 13 and charged with probation violation
Sierra T. Ray, 22, Butler Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Jaron C. Ray, 37, Homeless was arrested February 8 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation
Larry W. Reynolds, Jr, 61, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation
Lisa A. Sanders, 31, Belmont Trail, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, improper lane usage, no driver license and no seat belt
Quentin J. Shelton, 42, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with weekender
Rodney M. Smith, 18, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and failure to yields when entering highway
Christine M. Sparks, 39, Stark Rd, Jackson was arrested February 10 and charged with DUI
Jimmy Sterlin, 38, Windy Ct, Covington was arrested February 12 and charged with criminal damage to property and cruelty to children
Gavyn S. Swale, 37, Windermere Dr, Loganville was arrested February 11 and court sentenced
Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested February 10 and charged with weekender
Jarqavous S. Washington, 24, Ardella Dr, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with simple assault
Zachary T. Wilson, 26, Millwood Rd, Concord was arrested February 10 weekender
Herman T. Wright, 32, 9th North St, Summerville, SC was arrested February 11 and charged with hold for another agency
David N. Young, Jr, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested February 11 weekender
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tyrel D. Banks, 19, Lone Oak, Covington was arrested February 22 and charged with probation violation
Carlos E. Blackwell, 31, Chestnut Lake Ave, Stonecrest was arrested February 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and speeding
Gayona P. Blake, 42, Amaryllis Way, Riverdale was arrested February 25 and charged with DUI
Dalehia T. Bolden, 22, Smith Store Rd, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement
Aaron M. Bryant, 27, Oxford North, Oxford was arrested February 23 and charged with DUI and open container
Darold L. Brown, 57, Bohannon St, Covington was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation
Tyler W. Campbell, 17, Jackson Lake Rd, Mansfield was arrested February 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Mickey B. Craig, 31, Plantation Trace, Covington was arrested February 22 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Jacquelyn J. Dillard, 58, Long Creek Dr, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Keith D. Foster, 45, Lark Spur St, Lithonia was arrested February 22 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate, probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property
Aaron A. Gadsden, 21, Lisa Dr, Summerville, SC was arrested February 28 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding
Jeffery L. George, 57, Hamilton St, Dalton was arrested February 26 and charged with hold for other agency and theft of lost/mislaid property
Francisco J. Gonzalez, 29, Alcovy Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Britanna C. Hall, 27, Wydmont Way, Covington was arrested February 22 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding
Amy M. Herring, 40, Cedar Ridge, Covington was arrest4d February 24 and charged with driving while license suspended
Rickey J. Horton, Jr, 43, Oak St, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, failure to appear and improper solicitation of money
Andrew J. Johnson, 35, Golf View Trace, Conyers was arrested February 23 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Tone L. Smith-Johnson, 32, Wellington Dr, Covington was arrested February 27 and charged with driving while license suspended and reckless driving
Domicus Q. Jones, 42, Geiger St, Covington was arrested February 25 and charged with open container
Michale L. Jordan, 41, Elliot Rd, Mansfield was arrested February 25 and charged with disorderly conduct
Brandon J. Keitt, 29, Clane Dr, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged child molestation
Lucy GE. Lansing, 33, Shadowbrook Dr, Roswell was arrested February 21 and charged with public indecency
Ashanti J. Padget, 20, Hull Rd, Conyers was arrested February 24 and charged with no seat belt
Luz S. Rodriguez, 25, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Jasmine B. Smith, 26, Green Acres Dr, Covington was arrested February 26 and charged with driver to use du care, driving while license suspended or revoked
Marquis T. Smith, 41, Wynfield Way, Jonesboro was arrested February 26 and charged with driving with headphones, no tail lights, open container and possession of firearm or knife during commission
Treavor M. Stanley, 30, Brickstone Pwy, Covington was arrested February 24 and charged with probation violation
Jamie L. Thomas, 48, Homeless was arrested February 28 and charged with probation violation
Keven B. Walker, 45, Fleeta Dr, Covington was arrested February 25 and charged with hold for another agency
Termicia S. Bradley, 25, Keel St, Oxford was arrested February 18 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Gary C. Davenport, 52, Spillers Dr, Covington was arrested February 18 and charged with probation violation
Shantavious N. Derricho, 37, Johnson Drive, Covington was arrested February 17 and charged with sexual assault and terroristic threats and acts
Dillon D. Downs, 31, River Watch Pkwy, Martinez was arrested February 17 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property
Eugene Durham, 57, Pine Street, Porterdale was arrested February 18 and charged with possession of cocaine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Curtis M. Epps, 55, Turner St, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with affixing tint and driving while license suspended
Brandon S. Goodman, 41, Berrywood Ct, Covington was arrested February 18 and held for another agency
Lauren E. Haymore, 36, Wilshire Dr, Greensboro, NC was arrested February 19 and charged with DUI and operation of vehicle w/o current plates
Davion A. Harper, 21, Sterling Ln, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission, probation violation, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana and theft by receiving stolen property
Kelli L. Helderbrand, 32, Bleu Heron Dr, Monticello was arrested February 16 and charged with probation violation
Sean A. Hill, 39, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested February 15 and charged with probation violation
Kevin L. Holmes, 27, West Lake Dr, Covington was arrested February 16 and charged with driving while license suspended, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Aaron S. Humphries, 22, Cobblestone Ln, McDonough was arrested February 17 and charged with DUI
Grant G. Jonas, Jr, 41, Michael Circle, Monroe was arrested February 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration, knowingly making false statement pertaining to motor insurance
Torian A. Joiner, 35, Eagles Breek Circle, Lithonia was arrested February 21 and charged with possession of arms by convicted felon
Scott E. Lowes Sr, 61, Porterdale was arrested February 20 and charged with failure to appear
Consuelo S. Mendoza, 24, Washington St, Covington was arrested February 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding 15to20 over
Jonna S. Smith, 35, Grayling Ct, Augusta was arrested February 17 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects
Tristian A. Stover, 26, Freeman Dr, Covington was arrested February 20 and charged with probation violation
Otis L. Avery, Jr, 63, Stone Mountain St, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with public drunkenness
Jerricas Q. Benton, 31, Beaverdam Ln, Covington was arrested February 13 and charged with DUI
Larry O. Benton, 62, February 14 and charged with public drunkenness
Anthony M. Copeland, 36, Cowan Ridge, Covington was arrested February 12 and hold for another agency
Jennifer S. Cooper, 41, Johnson Dr, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Amber N. Crowder, 39, Lassiter Dr, Covington was arrested February 8 and charged with failure to appear
Evin L. Cox, 33, Brookwood Cir, Covington was arrested February 9 and charged with public drunkenness
Saniya A. Grant, 17, Sterling Ln, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Dedric O. Hardeman, 44, Hwy 162, Covington was arrested February 8 and hold for another agency
Jeremy D. Henderson, 35, Auburn Ave, Atlanta was arrested February 11 and charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving stolen property
Rickey J. Horton, Jr, 43, Oak St, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Dionne Y. Jones, Mountain Way, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with aggravated stalking
Deone Y. Jones, 38, Cannon St, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with aggravated assault
Charvez A. Keys, 46, Mill Crest Walk, Conyers was arrested February 13 and charged with sexual assault, sexual battery, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Terrence I. McGuire, 44, Young Rd, Lithonia was arrested February 8 and charged with proof of insurance and theft by taking
Adrian R. Mitchell, 35, Settler Grove Rd, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with theft of lost/mislaid property
Jessie L. Osborn, 17, Sockwell Ave, Covington was arrested February 9 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark, driving w/o a valid license
Kalisha N. Stephens, 33, West St, Covington was arrested February 14 and charged with aggravated assault
Demarcus A. Sykes, 28, Waters Edge Ln, Covington was arrested February 9 and charged with driving while license suspended and passing on solid yellow line
Mary E. Snyder-White, 40, Woodfileld Rd, Covington was arrested February 14 hold for another agency
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Nathan J. Andrews, 43, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested February 25 and charged with probation violation
Gilbert L. Jackson, 34, Ga Hwy 24, Milledgeville was arrested February 25 and charged with February 25 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon
Samaria L. Pope, 39, Homeless was arrested February 23 and charged with DUI, no proof of insurance, suspended, revoked or canceled registration and windshield and windshield wipers
Donald F. Thomas, 55, Railside Dr, Covington was arrested February 23 and charged with DUI and driving under the influence of alcohol
Vernon V. Thomas, 52, Willow Shoals, Covington was arrested February 25 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 oz, no seat belt, no tail lights, open container, possession and use of drug related object and possession of a schedule ii-controlled substance
Christopher Williams, 33, Maria Terrace Head, East Point was arrested February 27 and charged with DUI, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission, possession of marijuana and speedingDestiny T. Davis, 26, Emporia Loop, McDonough was arrested February 19 and charged with DUI and speeding
Derling Mayrena-Escobar, 17, 28th Rd, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding
Joseph B. Nzidee, 23, Swabia Ct, Stone Mountain was arrested February 19 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., no proof of insurance, open container
Justice I. Smith, 28, Nixon Circle, Covington was arrested February 19 and charged with DUI
Micah C. Case, 42, Townley Rd, Oxford was arrested February 9 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, DUI
Shawaunna S. Sand, 32, Belmont Trail, Covington was arrested February 10 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, improper lane usage, no driver license on person and no seat belt
OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mellisa D. Mattheus, 42, Bonnell St, Oxford was arrested February 23 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects
ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Gregory U. Ducre, 30, Tree Mountain Pkwy, Stone Mountain was arrested February 15 housed for another agency
Oliver C. Taylor, 54, Adler Place, Covington was arrested February 9 and charged with aggravated stalking
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Malik K. Gary, 25, Elliott Rd, McDonough was arrested February 17 and held for another agency
Ashley M. Miller, 37, Magnolia St, Porterdale was arrested February 16 and charged with marijuana possesses less than 1 oz. and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Brianna R. Anderson, 23, Maple St, Porterdale was arrested February 7 and charged with disorderly conduct
Cetera C. Anderson, 25, Stoney Point Ter, Covington was arrested February 12 and charged with failure to appear
Walter N Britt, 44, Poplar St, Porterdale was arrested February 12 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1oz
Deshawn J. Lee, 28, Maple St, Porterdale was arrested February 7 and charged with disorderly conduct
PRISON TRANSPORT SERVICE
Alonzo E. Murray, Jr, 24, Willow Oak Way, Covington was arrested February 11 and charged with probation violation