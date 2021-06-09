Newton County Jail Log, June 9, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Barry Ray Arnold Jr, 35, 183 Nunnelly St., Rutledge, was arrested June 3 and charged with Burglary

Tarvis Keith Arnold, 51, 115 Prince Edward Way, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to children

Christopher Wayne Basden, 23, 136 Fieldcrest Drive, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with Battery

Octavius Quintaurius Baccus, 41, 1720 Druids Crossing, Conyers, was arrested June 7 and charged with Probation Violation

Alvin Adonis Bailey, 32, 3432 Chelsea Park Lane, Norcross, was arrested June 8 and charged with Destructive, Removal, Etc., of Property Subject to Security

Donna Marie Blackstock, 51, 7133 Turner Lake Road, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with Incarceration order

Eliott Matthew Brumlow, 22, 2265 Kings Forreset Drive, Conyers, was arrested June 4 and charged with DUI and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Bobby Clifton Bradley Jr, 37, 3000 Continental Colony, Atlanta, was arrested June 8 and charged Superior Court Arrest Order.

Vincent Bernard Brown, 49, 10101 Alcovy Road, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with Probation Violation

Ectaviea Semaj Tayone Bryant, 21, 1000 Pine Tree Circle, Madison, was arrested June 7 Back for court

Anthony Lamont Bryant, 27, 2612 Winding Creek Drive, Lithia Springs, was arrested June 2 and charged with Failure to appear

Michael Angelo Burney, 55, 2213 Parkland Way, Decatur, was arrested June 8 and Court sentenced

Danny Vincent Clark, 55, 10 Windsong Drive, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with Child support default

Brandon Antony Cook, 25, 15 Harvey Wood Drive, Covington, was arrested June 6 and held for other agency (DeKalb County)

Bobby Chad Evans, 38, 3248 Arbor Drive, Gainesville, was arrested June 3 and charged with Burglary

Marcus Andrew Fambrough, 36, 211 E Sorrell St., Monroe, was arrested June 3 and charged with Probation Violation

Johnny Terence Grier, 43, 40 Cinamon Oak Circle, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with Financial Transaction, Probation Violation

Stacey Renee Haymore, 44, 1861 Old Mill Road, Rutledge, was arrested June 4 and charged with Probation Violation

Tabitha Evonne Height, 47, 1980 Old Concord Drive, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts

Crystal Shampane Hunter, 26, 65 Landon Way, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with Battery

Marcus Tyrek Johnson, 22, 4892 Oak Side Drive, Stone Mountain, was arrested June 3 and charged with Failure to Appear

Antonio Mantrell McCrary, 38, Hancock Jail was arrested June 7, Back for Court

Christopher Jarrell McKibben, 29, 35 Stephanie Lane, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with Probation Violation

Zhane Aaliyah Mcallister, 22, 591 Brantley Cove Circle, Grovetown, was arrested June 2 and charged with Failure to Appear

Robert Marshall McCoy, 34, 3001 Davis Academy Road, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with DUI, IMproper Lane Usage and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

William Zachary Moore, 34, Homeless was arrested June3 and charged with Certificate of Registration; Replacement of Lost Registration Certification, No Proof of Insurance, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Methamphetamine

Dalandian Dandrel Nolley, 34, 190 Willow Shoals Drive, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Battery and Cruelty to Children

Bruce Smith Perry, 29, 11481 Hwy 142, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with Probation Violation

Clarence Marcell Purofoy, 47, 755 Lakeside Circle, Covington, was arrested June 3 and held for other agency

Stanley Ambrose Reed, 62, 75 Oteillia Lane, Covington, was arrested June 5 and charged with Giving False Name or Birthday to Law Enforcement Officer

Andrew Scott Rogers, 38, 110 East Wade St, Oxford, was arrested June 3 and charged with Battery

Corey Joseph Shuman, 38, 8560 Jackson Lake Road, Monticello, was arrested June 8 and Court sentenced

Joesi Bleu Simpson, 27, 111 Utopia Road, Greenville, was arrested June 8 and charged with Parole Violation

Catherine Brooke Spears, 41, 45 Mountain View Terrace, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault

Hayly Marie Spence, 17, 350 Cambridge Way, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats and Acts

Quinmorris Andtrell Tate, 36, 458 Smith Store Road, Covington, was arrested June 8 and charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass and Probation Violation

Deamonte Darrell Thomas, 29, 3141 Hurst Road, Conyers, was arrested June 2 and charged with Probation Violation

Tyrus Rashad Thompson, 34, 351 Fieldview Lane, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with Probation Violation

Robert Raymond Torrence III, 31, 1350 Compton Wood Drive, Loganville, was arrested June 7 and charged with Probation Violation

Michael Anthony Tucker, 26, 185 Stone Ridge Way, Covington, was arrested June 2 on an Incarceration Order

James Lee Walker, 58, 55 Shadowbrook Court, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with Reckless Conduct-HIV infected person

Donald George Waite, 58, 2751 Wellington Way, Conyers, was arrested June 3 and charged with Parole Violation

Tavon Rashad Williams, 27, 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins, was arrested June 3 and charged with Theft by taking

Jalil Amir Young, 27, 4095 Dunmore Road, Decatur, was arrested June 7 and charged with Forgery

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jessica Martina Beckford, 29, 15 Maxie Court, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Emma Jean Smith, 67, 8 Mulberry St., Porterdale, was arrested June 4 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Drugs and Reckless Conduct

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Natasha Octavia Clark, 31, 7138 Holmes Court, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with Driving Without Valid License, Stop Signs and Yield Signs

Jadyn Mone’t Gaither, 23, 578 Orchard Court, Atlanta, was arrested June 4 and charged with Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Ulysses Howard, 52, 7177 Fowler Court, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony

Danny Huff, 59, 30 Arlington Drive, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct

Kristopher Mark Hunt, 43, 7133 Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with Burglary, Theft by taking and Probation Violation

Cleveland Boyd Kemp, 31, 2358 Brianna Ave, Conyers, was arrested June 6 and charged with Aggravated Battery, Kidnapping and Marijuana-possession less than 1 ounce

Deontay Dennis Pullen, 31, 37 Edgefield, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with Criminal Use of an Article with Altered ID Mark, Receipt, Possession or Transport of Fire Arm by Convicted Felon or Felony First

Mario Andris Smith, 40, 1022 Ashton Park Drive, Lawrenceville, was arrested June 8 and charged with Stalking and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Christopher Demetrius Stodghill, 44, 5584 Hwy 162, Covington, was arrested June 5 and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Theft by Shoplifting

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Terrence Decarlos Bailey, 37, 35 Stone Ridge Way, Covington, was arrested June 5 and charged with DUI, Hit and Run, Improper Lane Usage, Open Container, Reckless Driving and Vehicle to Drive on Right Side of Roadway

Alexacia Jennifer Jones, 24, 1604 Callaway Loop, Conyers, was arrested June 6 and charged with Operation of Vehicle without Current Plate, Speeding 10-14 Over.