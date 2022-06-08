Newton County Jail Log, June 8, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Christopher T. Ashby, 40, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation

Melvin C. Belcher, 34, Usher Rd, Covington, was arrested May 27 and charged with back for court

Tiffany T. Boswell, 31, Arbor Crossing, Lithonia, was arrested May 25 and charged with probation violation

Tony M. Cafagno, 58, Merry Dr, Milledgeville, was arrested May 25 and held for other agency

Chad A. Caldwell, 20, Eastwood Forest, Covington, was arrested May 29 and charged with failure to appear

Danielle K. Capes, 33, Hollywood Dr, Rossville, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation

Joshua V. Christian, 26, Sandpaper Dr, Monticello, was arrested May 29 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

Cameron J. Cope, 28, Lee Street, Covington, was arrested May 27 and court sentenced 4 days

Jason L. Darnell, 44, Spence Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested May 25 and charged with child support arrest order, probation violation

Brad A. Davis, 41, Dove Landing, Social Circle, was arrested May 25 and charged with probation violation

Barbara L. Deboer, 56, Stag Run Dr, Mansfield, was arrested May 30 and charge with false report of a crime

David L. Ewing, Jr, 42, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested May 27 weekender

Cynthia L. Finley, 54, Shoals Creek, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with probation violation

Anthony R. Foster, 39, Wehunt Rd, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation

Chyna S. George, 32, Issac Head Rd, Jackson, was arrested May 25 and charged with criminal trespass

Brandon S. Goodman, 41, Berrywood Ct, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, open container and speeding 14 to 20 over

Akeem C. Graham, 26, Wedgewood Ct, Conyers, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no driver license on person

Ronnie L. Grier, 31, Bradley St, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with aggravated sexual battery and child molestation

Jaylen M. Heffernan, 21, Eastwood, Covington, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding 25 to 34 over

Danny Huff, 60, Arlington Dr, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with probation violation

Letitia A. Kraft, 42, North Lake Dr, Conyers, was arrested May 25 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Clifford N. Lankford, 60, Christian Circle, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with failure to register as sex offender

Heather H. Leon, 59, Elm St, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with simple battery

Alexander M. Marion, 33, North Holt Ct, Conyers, was arrested May 27, and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

John T. Mcelwaney, 44, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested May 26 and court sentenced

Sarah L. Moore, 40, Lewis Lane, Covington, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Allison W. Nichols, 57, Wellington Trail, Covington, was arrested May 30 and charged with DUI

John A. Norman, 50, Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with back for court and driving away without paying for gasoline

George W. Parks, 55, Pickens Rd, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Keith L. Roberson, 60, Rosewood Circle, was arrested May 29 and charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Todd M. Schwary, 54, Belgrave Ln, Tucker, was arrested May 27 weekender

Brian G. Stahl, 64, Railside Dr, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. Receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

Keenan M. Stephens, 42, Betty Anne Ln, Covington, was arrested May 30 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run, duty of driver to stop a return to scene of accident and improper lane usage

Jonathon M. Swearinger, 30, Pine Tree Cir, Madison, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation

Jeremy C. Tucker, 32, Pineneedle Dr, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation

Tiffany T. Walker, 27, Perry St, Monroe, was arrested May 27 and court sentenced 60 days

Reiko A. Wimby, 46, Monticello Way, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and improper lane usage

Cleus T. Wright, 40, Fairview Point, Ellenwood, was arrested May 27 and charged with probation violation

Drayson D. Young, 26, Cambridge Way, Covington, was arrested May 26 and charged with probation violation

Jennifer L. Young, 42, Blue Spring, Buckhead, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation

David N. Young, Jr, 25, Snapdragon Ln, Covington, was arrested May 28 weekender

David R. Alcantara, III, 22, Fleeta Dr, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with loitering or prowling and theft by taking

Jasmine J. Bell, 24, Nixon Cir, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and suspended revoked or canceled registration

Charles J. Bailey, 38, Quails Ct, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with probation violation

Theresa M. Bollinger, 55, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with theft by shoplifting

David K. Brooks, 52, Hwy 213, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with DUI

Randy S. Brown, 29, Jackson Prison, was arrested June 2 and charged with probation violation and back for court

Kieontae K. Carter, 17, River North, Covington, was arrested June 1 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement

Haley L. Cline, 27, Capes Dr, Covington, was arrested June 1 and court sentenced 48 hours

Ronnie A. Cook, 26, Wapakonata, Oxford, was arrested June 6 and court sentenced 10 days

Edward H. Crawford, 63, Indian Cir, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violation

Gary S. Daniels, 37, Hamlet Walk, Conyers, was arrested June 7 and charged with failure to appear

Wayne A. Bell-Davis, 28, Fairing Village Dr, Stonecrest, was arrested June 2 and charged with probation violation

Alton P. Decquir III, 20, Creekview Blvd, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charge with driving w/o a valid license and failure to signal

William C. Dimsdale, 51, Alcovy Way, Covington, was arrested June 4 and court sentenced

Ismael V. Dominguez, 19, Edinburg Drive, Tucker, was arrested June 1 and driving w/o a valid license and speeding 15 to 24 over

Levi M. Eidson, 34, Avery Drive, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation and rape

Quinton L. England, 38, Rolling Ridge, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of knife or firearm during commission, receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

David L. Ewin, Jr, 42, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested June 3 weekender

Lawanda N. Floyd, 33, Factory Street, Evergreen, Ala., was arrested June 7 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Kyilann Q. Frierson, 21, Oak Meadow Place, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects

Christopher M. Garner, 49, Skyland Cove, Snellville, was arrested June 2 and charged with probation violation

Roderick D. Gainey, 34, Lakeside Cir, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with theft by deception

Katorey N. Giles, 27, Chandler Trace, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation

James F. Grotheer, 42, Nease Rd, Gayton, was arrested June 3 and charge with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Kameron I. Harris, 21, Dove Point, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with battery

Bobby D. Hardeman, 27, Shenandoah Dr, Covington, was arrested June 3 and court sentenced

Derio A. Harding, 40, Villa Rose Lane, Douglasville, was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violation

Deahon D. Henry, 46, Diane Trail, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with battery and terroristic threats and acts

Amy M. Hill, 42, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested June 7 and held for other agency

Trayvon E. Hollinger, 21, Gresham Rd, Decatur, was arrested June 7 and charged with failure to appear

Takelah M. Hughes, 23, Summerwalk Dr, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with simple battery, simple battery against police officer, terroristic threats and acts

James E. Jenkins, 54, Wuthering Way, Norcross, was arrested June 2 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Darius J. Johnson, 28, Lamb Ave, Union Point, was arrested June 2 and charged with harassing phone calls

Deja Y. Kelley, 26, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with probation violation

Cassius A. Lampley, 30, Flowers Drive, Covington, was arrested June 1 back for court

Jacquelyn M. Lau, 59, Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with probation violation

Anthony M. Lester, 53, Green Valley, Conyers, was arrested June 5 and charge with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Seonna R. Lewis, 26, Tree Mountain, Stone Mountain, was arrested June 5 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Kareem A. Lewis, 24, Westchester Pkwy, Conyers, was arrested June 6 and charged with probation violation

John B. Light, 50, Jackson Prison was arrested June 2 and back for court

Scott E. Lowes, Jr, 33, Falcon Ridge, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with failure to appear and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Luis Maradiga, 36, Henderson Dr, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, DUI and following too closely

John T. Mcelwaney, 45, Roscoe David, Monroe, was arrested June 3 and court sentenced 2 days

Jody C. Meek, 49, Stone Creek Bend, Monroe, was arrested June 3 and court sentenced probation

Kenneth S. Milbourne, 34, Clay Ct, Conyers, was arrested June 4 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no seat belt

L’Fredrick R. Miller, 33, Station Club, Marietta, was arrested June 6 and charged with probation violation

Quentavious D. Monts, 29, Creekview Ct, Covington, was arrested June 5 and held for other agency

Todd M. Schwary, 54, Belgrave Ln, Tucker, was arrested June 3 and charged with weekender

Jonathon J. Scarberry, 48, Jackson Lake, Jackson, was arrested June 6 and charged back for court

Jeremy A. Smarr, 29, York Place, Decatur, was arrested June 3 and charged with probation violation

Kendall S. Smith, 21, Colley St, Grantville, was arrested June 2 and charged with theft by deception and theft by taking

Vickie R. Smith, 67, Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested June 3 and court sentenced 14 days

Hayl M. Spence, 18, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested June 1 and charged with flash incarceration order

Austin J. Teague, 21, Macadamia Ct, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charge with probation violation

Zantavious K. Timmons, 31, Sumit Heights Dr, Snellville, was arrested June 3 and charged with probation violation

Alain Toussaint, 35, Prince Edward Way, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with simple assault

Darricus T. Turner, 39, Big Valley Rd, Stone Mountain, was arrested June 1 and charged with abandonment of dependent child, criminal damage to property and violate family violence order

Alex R. Tuggle, 55, Sandford St, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violation

J’Hori R. Wade, 21, Salem Cove Trl, Conyers, was arrested June 2 and charged with probation violation

David N. Young, 25, Snapdragon Ln, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with weekender

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Edward D. Ballard, 44, Melody Ct, Covington, was arrested May 30 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

David P Baynes, 63, Green St, Covington, was arrested May 28, disorderly conduct

Christopher D. Brown, 31, East End, Covington, was arrested May 27 and held for other agency

Jalen I Brown, 21, Bradley St, Covington, was arrested May 29 and charged with aggravated assault and murder

Vanessa D. Choice, 35, Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, was arrested May 30 and charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and improper lane usage

Deontae D. Coles, 34, Oakmount Ln, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with access to controlled-access roadway restricted and driving while license suspended or revoked

Adonis D. Darty, 31, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with driving while license suspended

Jose V. Gamino, 21, David Circle, Covington, was arrested May 27 and charged with child molestation

David Hopson, 19, Trinity Pl, Covington, was arrested May 30 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Michael I. Ifebi, 35, Spring Lake Ct, Morrow, was arrested May 28 and charged with possession of fire arm or knife, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana

Michael A. Jones, 28, Winchester Dr, Covington, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and no proof of insurance

Devon A. Jones, 30, Long Drive, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Porter M. Lawrence, 35, Mize Ct, Greenboro, was arrested May 26 and charged with probation violation

Deangelo K. Little, 23, Westfield Way, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with driving without a valid license and probation violation

Debra D. Norton, 38, Dial Mill Rd, Oxford, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving while license suspended

Eleno Ramirez, 46, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charge with driving w/o a valid license

Robert T. Reid, 21, Collier St, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with disorderly conduct

Deonta L. Robinson, 28, Glenwood, Riverdale, was arrested May 30 and charged with probation violation

Anthony D. Simmons, 21, Pleasant Hill, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with disorderly conduct

Daniel C. Sproul, 45, homeless, was arrested May 24 and held for other agency

Brandy L. Alexander, 49, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested June 5 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Jacob D. Bell, 23, Burning Bush Ln, Conyers, was arrested June 6 and charged with hold of other agency

Travaris L. Baker, 36, Chaney Dr, Covington, was arrested June 5 and charged with battery and criminal trespass

James C. Brown, 35, College Walk, Oxford, was arrested June 1 and charged with simple battery

Alan M Booker, 46, Coldwater Canyon was arrested June 2 and charged with failure to appear

Kendrick C. Brinson, 32, Lazy Hollow, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with failure to appear

Sherome Darty, 45, Green Acres, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with probation violation

Johnny D. Farley, 62, Green Acres, Covington, was arrested and charged with the probation violation

David D. Hamilton, 29, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with simple battery and theft by shoplifting

John C. Lancaster, 55, Flat Shoals, Covington, was arrested June 5 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule ii controlled substance

Maxwell A. Moore, 23, Westview Dr, Covington, was arrested June 2 and driving while license suspended, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended canceled or revoked registration, no brake light and no proof of insurance

Keith A. Phillips, 54, Bar Bridge Rd, Shady Dale, was arrested June 2 and charged with loitering or prowling and theft by taking

Willie R. Pitts, 68, Jackson Hwy, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with littering, loitering or prowling and public drunkenness

Markus K. Reid, 52, Mote Rd, Covington, was arrested and charged with failure to appear

Ella J. Saye, 57, Frost Rd, Monroe, was arrested June 6 and charged with DUI and public drunkenness

Andre L. Williams, 32, Artie Court, Oxford was arrested June 4 and charged with failure to appear and theft by receiving stolen property

Jerica D .Wyatt, 23, Huntcliff Pl, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Clarence L Gilmore, 30, Barnes St, Augusta, was arrested May 28 and charged with driving while license suspended, receipt, possession or transport or fire arm by convicted felon and speeding 10-14 over

Ronald L. Kendall, Jr, 47, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with driver to use due care, DUI, failure to stop at yield sign and no seat belt

Jacob C. McDaniel, 36, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested May 28 and charged with DUI and speeding 15 to 24 over

Daniel A. Nelsen, 25, Lakeloch Dr, Lizella, was arrested May 28 and charged with DUI and speeding 10-14 over

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mindy M. James, 34, Pope Trl, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violaiton

Ebony H. Felix, 30, Longcreek Dr, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with speeding 10-14 over

Terry M. Johnson, 44, Whitebirch, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violaiton

JASPER COUNTY

Richard L. Williams, 57, Pitts Chapel Rd, Newborn, was arrested June 2 and housed for other agency