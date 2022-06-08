Newton County Jail Log, June 8, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Christopher T. Ashby, 40, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation
Melvin C. Belcher, 34, Usher Rd, Covington, was arrested May 27 and charged with back for court
Tiffany T. Boswell, 31, Arbor Crossing, Lithonia, was arrested May 25 and charged with probation violation
Tony M. Cafagno, 58, Merry Dr, Milledgeville, was arrested May 25 and held for other agency
Chad A. Caldwell, 20, Eastwood Forest, Covington, was arrested May 29 and charged with failure to appear
Danielle K. Capes, 33, Hollywood Dr, Rossville, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation
Joshua V. Christian, 26, Sandpaper Dr, Monticello, was arrested May 29 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon
Cameron J. Cope, 28, Lee Street, Covington, was arrested May 27 and court sentenced 4 days
Jason L. Darnell, 44, Spence Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested May 25 and charged with child support arrest order, probation violation
Brad A. Davis, 41, Dove Landing, Social Circle, was arrested May 25 and charged with probation violation
Barbara L. Deboer, 56, Stag Run Dr, Mansfield, was arrested May 30 and charge with false report of a crime
David L. Ewing, Jr, 42, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested May 27 weekender
Cynthia L. Finley, 54, Shoals Creek, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with probation violation
Anthony R. Foster, 39, Wehunt Rd, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation
Chyna S. George, 32, Issac Head Rd, Jackson, was arrested May 25 and charged with criminal trespass
Brandon S. Goodman, 41, Berrywood Ct, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, open container and speeding 14 to 20 over
Akeem C. Graham, 26, Wedgewood Ct, Conyers, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no driver license on person
Ronnie L. Grier, 31, Bradley St, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with aggravated sexual battery and child molestation
Jaylen M. Heffernan, 21, Eastwood, Covington, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding 25 to 34 over
Danny Huff, 60, Arlington Dr, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with probation violation
Letitia A. Kraft, 42, North Lake Dr, Conyers, was arrested May 25 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Clifford N. Lankford, 60, Christian Circle, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with failure to register as sex offender
Heather H. Leon, 59, Elm St, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with simple battery
Alexander M. Marion, 33, North Holt Ct, Conyers, was arrested May 27, and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
John T. Mcelwaney, 44, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested May 26 and court sentenced
Sarah L. Moore, 40, Lewis Lane, Covington, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Allison W. Nichols, 57, Wellington Trail, Covington, was arrested May 30 and charged with DUI
John A. Norman, 50, Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with back for court and driving away without paying for gasoline
George W. Parks, 55, Pickens Rd, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Keith L. Roberson, 60, Rosewood Circle, was arrested May 29 and charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Todd M. Schwary, 54, Belgrave Ln, Tucker, was arrested May 27 weekender
Brian G. Stahl, 64, Railside Dr, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. Receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon
Keenan M. Stephens, 42, Betty Anne Ln, Covington, was arrested May 30 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run, duty of driver to stop a return to scene of accident and improper lane usage
Jonathon M. Swearinger, 30, Pine Tree Cir, Madison, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation
Jeremy C. Tucker, 32, Pineneedle Dr, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation
Tiffany T. Walker, 27, Perry St, Monroe, was arrested May 27 and court sentenced 60 days
Reiko A. Wimby, 46, Monticello Way, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and improper lane usage
Cleus T. Wright, 40, Fairview Point, Ellenwood, was arrested May 27 and charged with probation violation
Drayson D. Young, 26, Cambridge Way, Covington, was arrested May 26 and charged with probation violation
Jennifer L. Young, 42, Blue Spring, Buckhead, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation
David N. Young, Jr, 25, Snapdragon Ln, Covington, was arrested May 28 weekender
David R. Alcantara, III, 22, Fleeta Dr, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with loitering or prowling and theft by taking
Jasmine J. Bell, 24, Nixon Cir, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and suspended revoked or canceled registration
Charles J. Bailey, 38, Quails Ct, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with probation violation
Theresa M. Bollinger, 55, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with theft by shoplifting
David K. Brooks, 52, Hwy 213, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with DUI
Randy S. Brown, 29, Jackson Prison, was arrested June 2 and charged with probation violation and back for court
Kieontae K. Carter, 17, River North, Covington, was arrested June 1 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement
Haley L. Cline, 27, Capes Dr, Covington, was arrested June 1 and court sentenced 48 hours
Ronnie A. Cook, 26, Wapakonata, Oxford, was arrested June 6 and court sentenced 10 days
Edward H. Crawford, 63, Indian Cir, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violation
Gary S. Daniels, 37, Hamlet Walk, Conyers, was arrested June 7 and charged with failure to appear
Wayne A. Bell-Davis, 28, Fairing Village Dr, Stonecrest, was arrested June 2 and charged with probation violation
Alton P. Decquir III, 20, Creekview Blvd, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charge with driving w/o a valid license and failure to signal
William C. Dimsdale, 51, Alcovy Way, Covington, was arrested June 4 and court sentenced
Ismael V. Dominguez, 19, Edinburg Drive, Tucker, was arrested June 1 and driving w/o a valid license and speeding 15 to 24 over
Levi M. Eidson, 34, Avery Drive, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation and rape
Quinton L. England, 38, Rolling Ridge, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of knife or firearm during commission, receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
David L. Ewin, Jr, 42, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested June 3 weekender
Lawanda N. Floyd, 33, Factory Street, Evergreen, Ala., was arrested June 7 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Kyilann Q. Frierson, 21, Oak Meadow Place, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects
Christopher M. Garner, 49, Skyland Cove, Snellville, was arrested June 2 and charged with probation violation
Roderick D. Gainey, 34, Lakeside Cir, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with theft by deception
Katorey N. Giles, 27, Chandler Trace, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violation
James F. Grotheer, 42, Nease Rd, Gayton, was arrested June 3 and charge with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Kameron I. Harris, 21, Dove Point, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with battery
Bobby D. Hardeman, 27, Shenandoah Dr, Covington, was arrested June 3 and court sentenced
Derio A. Harding, 40, Villa Rose Lane, Douglasville, was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violation
Deahon D. Henry, 46, Diane Trail, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with battery and terroristic threats and acts
Amy M. Hill, 42, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested June 7 and held for other agency
Trayvon E. Hollinger, 21, Gresham Rd, Decatur, was arrested June 7 and charged with failure to appear
Takelah M. Hughes, 23, Summerwalk Dr, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with simple battery, simple battery against police officer, terroristic threats and acts
James E. Jenkins, 54, Wuthering Way, Norcross, was arrested June 2 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Darius J. Johnson, 28, Lamb Ave, Union Point, was arrested June 2 and charged with harassing phone calls
Deja Y. Kelley, 26, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with probation violation
Cassius A. Lampley, 30, Flowers Drive, Covington, was arrested June 1 back for court
Jacquelyn M. Lau, 59, Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with probation violation
Anthony M. Lester, 53, Green Valley, Conyers, was arrested June 5 and charge with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Seonna R. Lewis, 26, Tree Mountain, Stone Mountain, was arrested June 5 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Kareem A. Lewis, 24, Westchester Pkwy, Conyers, was arrested June 6 and charged with probation violation
John B. Light, 50, Jackson Prison was arrested June 2 and back for court
Scott E. Lowes, Jr, 33, Falcon Ridge, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with failure to appear and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Luis Maradiga, 36, Henderson Dr, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, DUI and following too closely
John T. Mcelwaney, 45, Roscoe David, Monroe, was arrested June 3 and court sentenced 2 days
Jody C. Meek, 49, Stone Creek Bend, Monroe, was arrested June 3 and court sentenced probation
Kenneth S. Milbourne, 34, Clay Ct, Conyers, was arrested June 4 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no seat belt
L’Fredrick R. Miller, 33, Station Club, Marietta, was arrested June 6 and charged with probation violation
Quentavious D. Monts, 29, Creekview Ct, Covington, was arrested June 5 and held for other agency
Todd M. Schwary, 54, Belgrave Ln, Tucker, was arrested June 3 and charged with weekender
Jonathon J. Scarberry, 48, Jackson Lake, Jackson, was arrested June 6 and charged back for court
Jeremy A. Smarr, 29, York Place, Decatur, was arrested June 3 and charged with probation violation
Kendall S. Smith, 21, Colley St, Grantville, was arrested June 2 and charged with theft by deception and theft by taking
Vickie R. Smith, 67, Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested June 3 and court sentenced 14 days
Hayl M. Spence, 18, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested June 1 and charged with flash incarceration order
Austin J. Teague, 21, Macadamia Ct, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charge with probation violation
Zantavious K. Timmons, 31, Sumit Heights Dr, Snellville, was arrested June 3 and charged with probation violation
Alain Toussaint, 35, Prince Edward Way, Covington, was arrested June 3 and charged with simple assault
Darricus T. Turner, 39, Big Valley Rd, Stone Mountain, was arrested June 1 and charged with abandonment of dependent child, criminal damage to property and violate family violence order
Alex R. Tuggle, 55, Sandford St, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violation
J’Hori R. Wade, 21, Salem Cove Trl, Conyers, was arrested June 2 and charged with probation violation
David N. Young, 25, Snapdragon Ln, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with weekender
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Edward D. Ballard, 44, Melody Ct, Covington, was arrested May 30 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
David P Baynes, 63, Green St, Covington, was arrested May 28, disorderly conduct
Christopher D. Brown, 31, East End, Covington, was arrested May 27 and held for other agency
Jalen I Brown, 21, Bradley St, Covington, was arrested May 29 and charged with aggravated assault and murder
Vanessa D. Choice, 35, Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, was arrested May 30 and charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and improper lane usage
Deontae D. Coles, 34, Oakmount Ln, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with access to controlled-access roadway restricted and driving while license suspended or revoked
Adonis D. Darty, 31, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with driving while license suspended
Jose V. Gamino, 21, David Circle, Covington, was arrested May 27 and charged with child molestation
David Hopson, 19, Trinity Pl, Covington, was arrested May 30 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Michael I. Ifebi, 35, Spring Lake Ct, Morrow, was arrested May 28 and charged with possession of fire arm or knife, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana
Michael A. Jones, 28, Winchester Dr, Covington, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and no proof of insurance
Devon A. Jones, 30, Long Drive, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Porter M. Lawrence, 35, Mize Ct, Greenboro, was arrested May 26 and charged with probation violation
Deangelo K. Little, 23, Westfield Way, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with driving without a valid license and probation violation
Debra D. Norton, 38, Dial Mill Rd, Oxford, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving while license suspended
Eleno Ramirez, 46, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charge with driving w/o a valid license
Robert T. Reid, 21, Collier St, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with disorderly conduct
Deonta L. Robinson, 28, Glenwood, Riverdale, was arrested May 30 and charged with probation violation
Anthony D. Simmons, 21, Pleasant Hill, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with disorderly conduct
Daniel C. Sproul, 45, homeless, was arrested May 24 and held for other agency
Brandy L. Alexander, 49, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested June 5 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Jacob D. Bell, 23, Burning Bush Ln, Conyers, was arrested June 6 and charged with hold of other agency
Travaris L. Baker, 36, Chaney Dr, Covington, was arrested June 5 and charged with battery and criminal trespass
James C. Brown, 35, College Walk, Oxford, was arrested June 1 and charged with simple battery
Alan M Booker, 46, Coldwater Canyon was arrested June 2 and charged with failure to appear
Kendrick C. Brinson, 32, Lazy Hollow, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with failure to appear
Sherome Darty, 45, Green Acres, Covington, was arrested June 4 and charged with probation violation
Johnny D. Farley, 62, Green Acres, Covington, was arrested and charged with the probation violation
David D. Hamilton, 29, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested June 2 and charged with simple battery and theft by shoplifting
John C. Lancaster, 55, Flat Shoals, Covington, was arrested June 5 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule ii controlled substance
Maxwell A. Moore, 23, Westview Dr, Covington, was arrested June 2 and driving while license suspended, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended canceled or revoked registration, no brake light and no proof of insurance
Keith A. Phillips, 54, Bar Bridge Rd, Shady Dale, was arrested June 2 and charged with loitering or prowling and theft by taking
Willie R. Pitts, 68, Jackson Hwy, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with littering, loitering or prowling and public drunkenness
Markus K. Reid, 52, Mote Rd, Covington, was arrested and charged with failure to appear
Ella J. Saye, 57, Frost Rd, Monroe, was arrested June 6 and charged with DUI and public drunkenness
Andre L. Williams, 32, Artie Court, Oxford was arrested June 4 and charged with failure to appear and theft by receiving stolen property
Jerica D .Wyatt, 23, Huntcliff Pl, Covington, was arrested June 6 and charged with knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Clarence L Gilmore, 30, Barnes St, Augusta, was arrested May 28 and charged with driving while license suspended, receipt, possession or transport or fire arm by convicted felon and speeding 10-14 over
Ronald L. Kendall, Jr, 47, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested May 28 and charged with driver to use due care, DUI, failure to stop at yield sign and no seat belt
Jacob C. McDaniel, 36, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested May 28 and charged with DUI and speeding 15 to 24 over
Daniel A. Nelsen, 25, Lakeloch Dr, Lizella, was arrested May 28 and charged with DUI and speeding 10-14 over
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mindy M. James, 34, Pope Trl, Covington, was arrested May 31 and charged with probation violaiton
Ebony H. Felix, 30, Longcreek Dr, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with speeding 10-14 over
Terry M. Johnson, 44, Whitebirch, Covington, was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violaiton
JASPER COUNTY
Richard L. Williams, 57, Pitts Chapel Rd, Newborn, was arrested June 2 and housed for other agency