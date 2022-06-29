Newton County Jail Log, June 29, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Anthony K. Allen, 35, Newton Factory, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with child molestation
James L. Ames, 44, Morris Dr, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with driving while license suspended
Jeffrey R. Arlynn, 46, Laurel Ridge Rd, South Salem, New York, was arrested June 21 and court sentenced 30 days
Henry D. Arnold, 41, Toney Dr, Decatur, was arrested June 15 and back for court
Toymanule T. Austin, 48, Maggie Court, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with criminal trespass
Michael J. Bean, 32, Oak Branch Way, Loganville, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges and parole violation
Gary L. Blackmon, 47, Fair Lane Dr, Covington, was arrested June 17 and court sentenced 3 days
John W. Blackwell, 29, Trelawny, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Kelly R. Brown, 58, Falcon Ridge Cir, Covington, was arrested June 20 and court sentenced 45 days
Sharlene D. Clark, 45, Oakland Ave, Augusta, was arrested June 15 and charged with probation violation
Rajan M. Fane, 26, Fieldscrest, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with interference with custody
Shaquasia C. Farmer, 24, Plum Orchard, Covington, was arrested June 21 and charged with aggravated assault
Gregory S. Garris, 59, Cinnamon Fern, Covington, was arrested June 17 and charged with aggravated assault and possession firearm during commission
Kimberly L. Gemza, 50, Hildas Ct, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with theft by shoplifting
J’markus T. George, 26, Katherine Valley, Decatur, was arrested June 19 and charged with DUI and marijuana-possess less than 1 ounce.
Stephanie N. Hicks, 34, Clara Dr, Riverdale, was arrested June 15 and charged with probation violation
Jessie C. Johnston, Sr, Fincher Rd, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with criminal trespass
Kourtney R. Johnson, 22, Oakley Rd, Union City, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation
Tony L. Johnson, Jr, 35, Magnolia Ridge, Monroe, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation
Roddreqes L. Joiner, 37, Austin Ave, Griffin, was arrested June 17 and charged with probation violation
Drucilla E. McMurray, 21, Avonlea Dr, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Laura J. Dildine-Menchion, 51, Landing Ln, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Charles A. Minor, 37, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with deposit account fraud
Anthony M. McKinley, 50, Beaverdam Ln, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with aggravated stalking
Karyem D. Miller, Jr, 25, Kay Ter, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with failure to appear and following too close
Tyler D. Mitchell, 27, Country Creek, Newborn, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation
Michael A. Morris, 27, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested June 21 back for court
John W. Newton, 46, Millside Dr, Conyers, was arrested June 17 and charged with probation violation
Emikko J. Ogletree, 33, Wares Cross Rd, Lagrange, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation
Jalen E. Porter, 20, Meadow Chase Ct, Snellville, was arrested June 16 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
David B. Quarles, 41, Cedar Ridge, Covington, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear
Ricky J. Rudasill, Sr, 62, Hwy 20 South, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and operation of vehicle w/o plates
Jeffery J. Shy, 33, Nicole Ct, Covington, was arrested June 19 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Kyle T. Sensing, 34, June Kemp Rd, Aragon, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear
Daniel K. Smith, 57, Perry Circle, Oxford, was arrested June 18 and charge with failure to appear
Laquane T. Stroud, 31, Vernon Ct, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation
Sonya J. Suter, 43, Heather Stone, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with failure to appear
Lillian A. Trombley, 54, Jefferson Pl, Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested June 17 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage.
Ramone S. Whitaker, 28, Aldergate Dr, Decatur, was arrested June 16 and charged with failure to appear
Rashawn D. Wilson, 27, Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, was arrested June 16 back for court
Valerie D Woods, 35, Old Covington, Hwy, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jamarcus L. Andrews, 33, Giger St, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with probation violation
Candice L. Barnes, 40, Collier St, Covington, was arrested June 19 and charged with robbery and theft by shoplifting
Elizabeth M. Burton, 27, Nuthatch Dr, Monticello, was arrested June 20 and held for other agency
Quinasia U. Grace, 29, Adair Cir, Dahlonega, was arrested June 16 and charged with battery
Christopher A. Hart, 39, Lone Pine Rd, Mansfield, was arrested June 20 an charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving stolen property
Scott E. Lowes, Sr, 60, Porterdale, was arrested June 20 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Devon A. Mastin, 38, Rainbow Shelter, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with failure to appear
Brianna K, Stubbs, 26, homeless, was arrested June 15 and charged with probation violation
Gayla M. Wiley, 50, Channing Cope Rd, Covington, was arrested June 18 and charged with driving while headlight when raining, DUI and open container
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Vencheza R. Ingram, 31, Hazel St, Porterdale, was arrested June 19 and charged with bake lights and turn signal required, driving with suspended license, DUI, improper lane usage, impeding traffic flow
Jason C. Lackey, 43, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested June 17 and charged with driving while license suspended and probation violation
Phillip T. Reeves, 45, Conductor Ln, Conyers, was arrested June 17 and charged with DUI, no driver’s license, possession of firearm and speeding 10-14 over
Trevor A. Thompson, Jr, 30, Buckhorn Bend, Locust Grove, was arrested June 19 and charged with possession of a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance mushrooms, Xanax and Promethazine