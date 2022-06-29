Newton County Jail Log, June 29, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Anthony K. Allen, 35, Newton Factory, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with child molestation

James L. Ames, 44, Morris Dr, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with driving while license suspended

Jeffrey R. Arlynn, 46, Laurel Ridge Rd, South Salem, New York, was arrested June 21 and court sentenced 30 days

Henry D. Arnold, 41, Toney Dr, Decatur, was arrested June 15 and back for court

Toymanule T. Austin, 48, Maggie Court, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with criminal trespass

Michael J. Bean, 32, Oak Branch Way, Loganville, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges and parole violation

Gary L. Blackmon, 47, Fair Lane Dr, Covington, was arrested June 17 and court sentenced 3 days

John W. Blackwell, 29, Trelawny, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Kelly R. Brown, 58, Falcon Ridge Cir, Covington, was arrested June 20 and court sentenced 45 days

Sharlene D. Clark, 45, Oakland Ave, Augusta, was arrested June 15 and charged with probation violation

Rajan M. Fane, 26, Fieldscrest, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with interference with custody

Shaquasia C. Farmer, 24, Plum Orchard, Covington, was arrested June 21 and charged with aggravated assault

Gregory S. Garris, 59, Cinnamon Fern, Covington, was arrested June 17 and charged with aggravated assault and possession firearm during commission

Kimberly L. Gemza, 50, Hildas Ct, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with theft by shoplifting

J’markus T. George, 26, Katherine Valley, Decatur, was arrested June 19 and charged with DUI and marijuana-possess less than 1 ounce.

Stephanie N. Hicks, 34, Clara Dr, Riverdale, was arrested June 15 and charged with probation violation

Jessie C. Johnston, Sr, Fincher Rd, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with criminal trespass

Kourtney R. Johnson, 22, Oakley Rd, Union City, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation

Tony L. Johnson, Jr, 35, Magnolia Ridge, Monroe, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation

Roddreqes L. Joiner, 37, Austin Ave, Griffin, was arrested June 17 and charged with probation violation

Drucilla E. McMurray, 21, Avonlea Dr, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Laura J. Dildine-Menchion, 51, Landing Ln, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Charles A. Minor, 37, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with deposit account fraud

Anthony M. McKinley, 50, Beaverdam Ln, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with aggravated stalking

Karyem D. Miller, Jr, 25, Kay Ter, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with failure to appear and following too close

Tyler D. Mitchell, 27, Country Creek, Newborn, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation

Michael A. Morris, 27, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested June 21 back for court

John W. Newton, 46, Millside Dr, Conyers, was arrested June 17 and charged with probation violation

Emikko J. Ogletree, 33, Wares Cross Rd, Lagrange, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation

Jalen E. Porter, 20, Meadow Chase Ct, Snellville, was arrested June 16 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

David B. Quarles, 41, Cedar Ridge, Covington, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear

Ricky J. Rudasill, Sr, 62, Hwy 20 South, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and operation of vehicle w/o plates

Jeffery J. Shy, 33, Nicole Ct, Covington, was arrested June 19 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Kyle T. Sensing, 34, June Kemp Rd, Aragon, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear

Daniel K. Smith, 57, Perry Circle, Oxford, was arrested June 18 and charge with failure to appear

Laquane T. Stroud, 31, Vernon Ct, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation

Sonya J. Suter, 43, Heather Stone, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with failure to appear

Lillian A. Trombley, 54, Jefferson Pl, Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested June 17 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage.

Ramone S. Whitaker, 28, Aldergate Dr, Decatur, was arrested June 16 and charged with failure to appear

Rashawn D. Wilson, 27, Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, was arrested June 16 back for court

Valerie D Woods, 35, Old Covington, Hwy, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with probation violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jamarcus L. Andrews, 33, Giger St, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with probation violation

Candice L. Barnes, 40, Collier St, Covington, was arrested June 19 and charged with robbery and theft by shoplifting

Elizabeth M. Burton, 27, Nuthatch Dr, Monticello, was arrested June 20 and held for other agency

Quinasia U. Grace, 29, Adair Cir, Dahlonega, was arrested June 16 and charged with battery

Christopher A. Hart, 39, Lone Pine Rd, Mansfield, was arrested June 20 an charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving stolen property

Scott E. Lowes, Sr, 60, Porterdale, was arrested June 20 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Devon A. Mastin, 38, Rainbow Shelter, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with failure to appear

Brianna K, Stubbs, 26, homeless, was arrested June 15 and charged with probation violation

Gayla M. Wiley, 50, Channing Cope Rd, Covington, was arrested June 18 and charged with driving while headlight when raining, DUI and open container

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Vencheza R. Ingram, 31, Hazel St, Porterdale, was arrested June 19 and charged with bake lights and turn signal required, driving with suspended license, DUI, improper lane usage, impeding traffic flow

Jason C. Lackey, 43, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested June 17 and charged with driving while license suspended and probation violation

Phillip T. Reeves, 45, Conductor Ln, Conyers, was arrested June 17 and charged with DUI, no driver’s license, possession of firearm and speeding 10-14 over

Trevor A. Thompson, Jr, 30, Buckhorn Bend, Locust Grove, was arrested June 19 and charged with possession of a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance mushrooms, Xanax and Promethazine