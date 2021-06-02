Newton County Jail Log, June 2, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Wilson Lamar Allen, 30, 3270 HD Atha Rd, Covington was arrested Jun. 1 and charged with Probation Violation
Sameria Raquel Bartley, 21, 4175 Haralson Mill Rd, Conyers was arrested May. 28 and charged with Theft by deception
Luke Scott Brown, 27, 60 Trotters Walk, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Criminal damage to property, Simple assault, Simple battery
William Blaine Davis, 31, 297 Melton Rd, Winterville was arrested Jun. 1 and charged with Probation Violation
Gregory Stephen Burke, 60, 1385 Old McDonough Hwy, Conyers was arrested May. 26 and charged with Theft by deception
Tyquwance D’Shaun Cooper, 17, 6119 Nixon Circle, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Criminal Trespass
Lennoris Culbreath, 35, 1001 Lakeside Villa Drive, Hampton was arrested May. 31 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked and Speeding
Camron Tyrell Davis, 18, 1915 Old Concord Drive, Covington was arrested May. 27 and charged with Robbery Sudden Snatching
Robert Allen Delong, 24, Homeless was arrested May. 26 and charged with Aggravated assault and burglary
Eddie Wade Dyer, 56, 9148 Blackwell St, Covington was arrested May 29 and charged with Simple Battery
Willie Clarence Dyer, 33, 1266 Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested June. 1 and Court sentenced
Shakiyah D’shauna Edward, 29, 50 Heaton Drive, Covington was arrested May. 29 and charged with Theft by Taking
Melinda Faye Farr, 52, 165 Bruce Lane, Covington was arrested June 1 and charged with Criminal Trespass and failure to appear for finger printable charges
Marcus Drew Golson, 50, 1300 Gross Lake, Covington was arrested June. 1 and charged with Terroristic threats and acts
Travis Theobe Hardeman, 31, Homeless, Covington was arrested May. 27 and charged with Probation Violation
Johnathan Buck Harp, 25, 184 Freys Gin Rd, Covington was arrested June. 1 and court sentenced
Heager Levoyd Hill, 54, Homeless, Covington was arrested June. 1 and charged with Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding 15 to 24 over and theft by receiving stolen property
Benjamin Todd Hynum, 38, 168 N. Johnson St, Newborn was arrested May. 28 and charged with Battery
Tony Perez Jenkins, 34, 1150 Sigman Rd apt p128, Conyers was arrested May. 28 and charged with Probation Violation
Timothy Lydell Key, Jr, 38, 9321 Settlers Grove Rd, Covington was arrested May. 27 and charged with Failure to register as sex offender 2nd offense
Randy Love Mcclendon, 41, 207 Emory Way, Oxford was arrested May. 30 and charged with Cruelty to children, Simple assault and Terroristic threats and acts
Joy Diamond Morris, 27, 3457 Drayton Manor Run, Lawrenceville was arrested May. 26 and Held for other agency
Daniel Marquel Mallory, 47, 1840 Stephens St, Greensboro was arrested May. 28 and charged with Aggravated assault, back for court, Robbery and theft by taking
Clarence Purnell Manley, 52, 8167 Collier St, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Aggravated assault
Lesley Hope Maurer, 40, 420 Westeria Blvd, Covington was arrested June. 1 and charged with Battery, Criminal Damage to property, Cruelty to children
Derek Brandon Poteet, 29, 314 Mcgiboney Rd, Covington was arrested May. 31 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Possession and use of drug related object, Possession of a scheduled II control substance and Probation Violation
Jesus Omar Reyes, 20, 1891 Access Rd Lot 70, Covington was arrested May. 30 and charged with Driving without a valid license, DUI, Improper lane usage, Open container and Possession of alcohol by minor
Jerald Thomas Roberts, 24, 59 Robin Hood Rd, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to children
Demetrius Demond Roman, 41, 1368 Summer Lane Drive, Atlanta was arrested May. 27 and charged with Theft by conversion
Timothy Michael Savoy, 32, 165 Fairlane Drive, Covington was arrested May. 29 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to children
Rodney Dwayne Scarborough, 45, 147 6th Street, Monroe was arrested May. 28 and Court sentenced forty-eight hours
Hunter Cole Smith, 20, 185 Picket Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested May. 27 and charged with Failure to appear
Kenneth Lanier Strong, 53, 191 Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested May. 27 and charged with Aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation and Probation Violation
Dykeem Lynn Watson, 28, 201 Mount Moriah, Auburn was arrested May. 27 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked and Theft by taking
Larry Leon Wilson, 32, 5308 Leaftstone Drive, Lithonia was arrested May. 30 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to children
Bobby Cameron Wilson, 33, 60 Springfield, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Failure to appear org code enforcement violations and Probation Violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Robert William Bachman, 37, 3961 Allison Court, Lakeworth was arrested May. 29 and charged with Disorderly conduct and Public drunk
Danny Huff, 59, 30 Arlington Drive, Covington was arrested May. 30 and charged with Disorderly/Public drunk, giving false address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
William Nathaniel Jowers, 23, 1239 Macedonia Church Rd, Oxford was arrested May. 29 and charged with Theft by shoplifting
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jessica Martina Beckford, 29, 15 Maxie Court, Porterdale was arrested May. 31 and charged with Criminal Trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Jerome Braylock, 34, 155 Lakeside Trail, Covington was arrested May. 26 and held for parole
Avery Namir Sims, 28, 524 Aerial Drive, Stockbridge was arrested May. 26 and charged with improper lane usage, Receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon and suspended, revoked or canceled registration
Brandi Nicole Solomon, 30, 10 Spring Valley Way, Covington was arrested June. 1 and charged with Obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another and reckless conduct, simple battery
Sheree Lynn Thompson, 31. 5184 North Herring St, Covington was arrested May. 27 and charged with No break light, No proof of insurance, probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Raul Alvrez, 33, 16 Palace Drive, Conyers was arrested May. 31 and charged with DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding
Michael Lamar Gilstrap, 51, 4215 Heritage Way, Acworth was arrested May. 31 and charged with Affixing material that reduce or increase light transmission, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and speeding 14 to 24 over
Gregory Blake Hawkins, 32, 115 Conley Ditch Rd, Covington was arrested May. 31 and charged with Giving false name, address or birthdate, no seat belt and speeding 10-14 over
Michael Deaaron Lee, 26, 325 Greenville Northwest, Akien was arrested May. 29
Josiah Jay Taylor, 30, 1433 Hephzibah Rd, Hephzibah was arrested May. 31 and charged with speeding 14-24 over
Justin Allen Whitmer, 42, 249 Parr Rd, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence
OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
