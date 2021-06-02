Newton County Jail Log, June 2, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE



Wilson Lamar Allen, 30, 3270 HD Atha Rd, Covington was arrested Jun. 1 and charged with Probation Violation

Sameria Raquel Bartley, 21, 4175 Haralson Mill Rd, Conyers was arrested May. 28 and charged with Theft by deception

Luke Scott Brown, 27, 60 Trotters Walk, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Criminal damage to property, Simple assault, Simple battery

William Blaine Davis, 31, 297 Melton Rd, Winterville was arrested Jun. 1 and charged with Probation Violation

Gregory Stephen Burke, 60, 1385 Old McDonough Hwy, Conyers was arrested May. 26 and charged with Theft by deception

Tyquwance D’Shaun Cooper, 17, 6119 Nixon Circle, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Criminal Trespass

Lennoris Culbreath, 35, 1001 Lakeside Villa Drive, Hampton was arrested May. 31 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked and Speeding

Camron Tyrell Davis, 18, 1915 Old Concord Drive, Covington was arrested May. 27 and charged with Robbery Sudden Snatching

Robert Allen Delong, 24, Homeless was arrested May. 26 and charged with Aggravated assault and burglary

Eddie Wade Dyer, 56, 9148 Blackwell St, Covington was arrested May 29 and charged with Simple Battery

Willie Clarence Dyer, 33, 1266 Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested June. 1 and Court sentenced

Shakiyah D’shauna Edward, 29, 50 Heaton Drive, Covington was arrested May. 29 and charged with Theft by Taking

Melinda Faye Farr, 52, 165 Bruce Lane, Covington was arrested June 1 and charged with Criminal Trespass and failure to appear for finger printable charges

Marcus Drew Golson, 50, 1300 Gross Lake, Covington was arrested June. 1 and charged with Terroristic threats and acts

Travis Theobe Hardeman, 31, Homeless, Covington was arrested May. 27 and charged with Probation Violation

Johnathan Buck Harp, 25, 184 Freys Gin Rd, Covington was arrested June. 1 and court sentenced

Heager Levoyd Hill, 54, Homeless, Covington was arrested June. 1 and charged with Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding 15 to 24 over and theft by receiving stolen property

Benjamin Todd Hynum, 38, 168 N. Johnson St, Newborn was arrested May. 28 and charged with Battery

Tony Perez Jenkins, 34, 1150 Sigman Rd apt p128, Conyers was arrested May. 28 and charged with Probation Violation

Timothy Lydell Key, Jr, 38, 9321 Settlers Grove Rd, Covington was arrested May. 27 and charged with Failure to register as sex offender 2nd offense

Randy Love Mcclendon, 41, 207 Emory Way, Oxford was arrested May. 30 and charged with Cruelty to children, Simple assault and Terroristic threats and acts

Joy Diamond Morris, 27, 3457 Drayton Manor Run, Lawrenceville was arrested May. 26 and Held for other agency

Daniel Marquel Mallory, 47, 1840 Stephens St, Greensboro was arrested May. 28 and charged with Aggravated assault, back for court, Robbery and theft by taking

Clarence Purnell Manley, 52, 8167 Collier St, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Aggravated assault

Lesley Hope Maurer, 40, 420 Westeria Blvd, Covington was arrested June. 1 and charged with Battery, Criminal Damage to property, Cruelty to children

Derek Brandon Poteet, 29, 314 Mcgiboney Rd, Covington was arrested May. 31 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Possession and use of drug related object, Possession of a scheduled II control substance and Probation Violation

Jesus Omar Reyes, 20, 1891 Access Rd Lot 70, Covington was arrested May. 30 and charged with Driving without a valid license, DUI, Improper lane usage, Open container and Possession of alcohol by minor

Jerald Thomas Roberts, 24, 59 Robin Hood Rd, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to children

Demetrius Demond Roman, 41, 1368 Summer Lane Drive, Atlanta was arrested May. 27 and charged with Theft by conversion

Timothy Michael Savoy, 32, 165 Fairlane Drive, Covington was arrested May. 29 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to children

Rodney Dwayne Scarborough, 45, 147 6th Street, Monroe was arrested May. 28 and Court sentenced forty-eight hours

Hunter Cole Smith, 20, 185 Picket Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested May. 27 and charged with Failure to appear

Kenneth Lanier Strong, 53, 191 Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested May. 27 and charged with Aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation and Probation Violation

Dykeem Lynn Watson, 28, 201 Mount Moriah, Auburn was arrested May. 27 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked and Theft by taking

Larry Leon Wilson, 32, 5308 Leaftstone Drive, Lithonia was arrested May. 30 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to children

Bobby Cameron Wilson, 33, 60 Springfield, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Failure to appear org code enforcement violations and Probation Violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Robert William Bachman, 37, 3961 Allison Court, Lakeworth was arrested May. 29 and charged with Disorderly conduct and Public drunk

Danny Huff, 59, 30 Arlington Drive, Covington was arrested May. 30 and charged with Disorderly/Public drunk, giving false address or birthdate to law enforcement officer

William Nathaniel Jowers, 23, 1239 Macedonia Church Rd, Oxford was arrested May. 29 and charged with Theft by shoplifting

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jessica Martina Beckford, 29, 15 Maxie Court, Porterdale was arrested May. 31 and charged with Criminal Trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Jerome Braylock, 34, 155 Lakeside Trail, Covington was arrested May. 26 and held for parole

Avery Namir Sims, 28, 524 Aerial Drive, Stockbridge was arrested May. 26 and charged with improper lane usage, Receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon and suspended, revoked or canceled registration

Brandi Nicole Solomon, 30, 10 Spring Valley Way, Covington was arrested June. 1 and charged with Obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another and reckless conduct, simple battery

Sheree Lynn Thompson, 31. 5184 North Herring St, Covington was arrested May. 27 and charged with No break light, No proof of insurance, probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Raul Alvrez, 33, 16 Palace Drive, Conyers was arrested May. 31 and charged with DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding

Michael Lamar Gilstrap, 51, 4215 Heritage Way, Acworth was arrested May. 31 and charged with Affixing material that reduce or increase light transmission, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and speeding 14 to 24 over

Gregory Blake Hawkins, 32, 115 Conley Ditch Rd, Covington was arrested May. 31 and charged with Giving false name, address or birthdate, no seat belt and speeding 10-14 over

Michael Deaaron Lee, 26, 325 Greenville Northwest, Akien was arrested May. 29

Josiah Jay Taylor, 30, 1433 Hephzibah Rd, Hephzibah was arrested May. 31 and charged with speeding 14-24 over

Justin Allen Whitmer, 42, 249 Parr Rd, Covington was arrested May. 28 and charged with Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

