Newton County Jail Log: June 17, 2020

Covington Police Department

Donte Davonlee Brown, 20, 5160 Dorothy Lane, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with battery-family violence and cruelty to children.

Anthony Todd Hunt, 53, 9126 Earnell St., Covington, was arrested June 12 and charged with aggravated assault, battery-family violence, false imprisonment and terroristic threats and acts.

Deshaun Gregory Kizer, 29, 6334 Avery St., Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Maurice Leon Wiggins, 31, 103 Spring Lake Circle, Morrow, was arrested June 12 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Delbert Kent Boyd, 37, Homeless, was arrested June 12 and charged with loitering or prowling and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Marshaun Charte Boyd, 35, 5998 Pinecreek Road, Forest Park, was arrested June 16 and charged with abandonment of dependent child.

Michael Alan Brown, 54, 10225 Highway 142, #202, Covington, was arrested June 14 and held for other agency.

Aundray Antonio Copeland, 43, 275 Lakeview Trail, Covington, was arrested June 14 and charged with battery-family violence.

Cederic Jerome Kee, 34, 635 Lakeridge Circle, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with aggravated stalking.

Tyrelle Kenyatta Nelson, 24, 335 Timberlake Terrace, Covington, was court sentenced to serve 10 days June 10.

Elizabeth Jean Pichowsky, 20, 605 Pershing Drive, Augusta, SC, was court sentenced June 16.

Larry O’Neal Thrasher, 44, 60 Whitehead Drive, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with battery-family violence and parole violation.

Chanel Monique Valentine, 33, 1762 Kirkland Road, Apt. A, Covington, was arrested June 13 and charged with aggravated assault.

Corey Le’Vonte Weaver, 20, 95 High Ridge Road, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with simple battery (2).



