Newton County Jail Log, June 16, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Austin Antonio Albino, 22, Stone Creek Drive, Covington, was arrested June 11 and charged with Theft of Lost/Mislaid property

Jerry Lee Buckhault, Riverbend Drive, McDonough, was arrested June 11 and charged with Theft of Lost or Mislaid property

James Henry Bass, Jr, 39, Brownell Ave, Macon, was arrested June 15 and held for other agency

German Demetrius Brown, 29, Pine St, Porterdale, was arrested June 14 and charged with Criminal Damage to property, Theft by taking

Frank Childers, Jr, 53, Homeless, was arrested June 11 and charged with Probation Violation

Octavius Demon Clark, 28, Homeless, was arrested June 12 and charged with Criminal Trespass

Christopher Stephen Clark, Jr, 23, Belmont Way, Covington, was arrested June 12 and charged with Battery, Criminal damage to property and Terroristic threats and acts

Miguel A. Garcia, 23, Macedonia Rd, Covington, was arrested June 9 and Court sentenced

Calvin Leon Glover, 60, Welding Place, Covington, was arrested June 15 and charged with Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft, Improper Stopping on Highway, Open Container

Connie Michelle Glover, 48, Johnson Drive, Covington, was arrested June 11 and charged with DUI, Improper lane usage

Aaliyah Michaela Goode, 23, Spring Lake, Covington, was arrested June 13 and charged with Marijuana-possess less than 1 ounce, Possess of Schedule II Drugs and Possession and Use of Related Objects

Demekius King Forney, 34, Rock Wood Court, Covington, was arrested June 11 and Court sentenced

Ronnie Thomas Harris, Jr, 49, Homeless, was arrested June 15 and charged with Probation Violation

Shannon Renee Horne, 39, Spring Road, Covington, was arrested June 13 and charged with Battery against a person who is 65 years old, cruelty to children, Probation Violation

Deandres Ingram, 29, Ivy Street, Porterdale, was arrested June 11 and charged with Aggravated Battery

Sylvester Kanard Johnson, 31, Hillside Oak, Covington, was arrested June 14 and charged with Criminal Trespass

William Trey Jones, 32, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested June 11 and charged with Probation Violation

Kevin Allen Key, 31, Spring Trace, Decatur, was arrested June 10 Bond Revoke

Fredtriel Quannelius Locklin, 29, Fox Meadow, Covington, was arrested June 11 and charged with DUI, Endangering a Child by Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, No Child Restraint 4 Years and Under

Donnie Oneal Mitchell, 24, Salem Rd, Covington, was arrested June 12 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Simple Battery

Jimmy Ray Parrett, 52, Buck Trail, Covington, was Criminal Trespass, Theft by Taking

Dan Michael Parker, 61, Hwy 11S, Mansfield, was arrested June 12 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Battery, Terroristic Threats and Acts and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

Errol James Raymond, 40, Canoga Court, McDonough, was arrested June 11 and charged with Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and Simple assault

Yasmine Mazin Rosario, 33, Forest Hill Drive, Conyers, was arrested June 13 and charged with DUI

Octavia Victoria Ross, 37, Shelby Oak, Covington, was arrested June 11 and charged with Terroristic Threats and acts

Jayla Simone Smith, 22, Spring Street, Social Circle, was arrested June 9 and charged with Theft by taking

Stevie Boston Smith, 48 Polly Court, Covington, was arrested June 10 and charged with Aggravated assault, Criminal Damage to Property, Discharging Firearm while under influence

William Thurston Scott, 43, Newton Factory Bridge, Covington, was arrested June 9 and Court sentenced 45 days

Tristan Allen Stover, 25, Freeman Drive, Covington, was arrested June 12 and charged with Criminal Damage to property

Gerardo Mardleno Suarez, 39, Graystone Drive, Covington, was arrested June 14 and charged with Aggravated Stalking, Criminal Damage to Property, Probation Violation. Reckless Conduct, Simple Battery Against Police Officer, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement

Ashley Marie Taylor, 29, Sable Circle, Covington, was arrested June 11 and charged with Drug to Be Kept in Original Container, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II, and Probation Violation

Tiffanie Renae Townley, 27, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested June 13 and charged with DUI, Endangering a Child, No Child Restraint, No Seat Belts

Davion Jakiel Tuggle, 20 Fleets Drive, Covington, was arrested June 13 and charged with Duty to Report Accident, No Proof of Insurance

Larry Steven Walden, 48, Greensboro Road, Madison, was arrested June 10 and charged with Probation Violation

Kevin Drake Warfield, 33, Sandy Court, Snellville, was arrested June 10 and Court sentenced bond revoked

Jennifer Brook West, 38, Ashley Way, Covington, was arrested June 10 and charged with Simple Assault

Shari Ti Ta Anna Wiley, 32, Provident Circle, Lithonia, was arrested June 10 and charged with Terroristic threats and acts

Richard Austin White, 56, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested June 13 and charged with Aggravated stalking

Sanchez Javoris Worthy, 24, Raintree Bend, Lithonia was arrested June 10 and charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Improper Lane Usage, Reckless Driving and Speeding 45 Miles Over

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



Tylik Amorie James, 19, Greenway Circle, Conyers, was arrested June 9 and charged with Aggravated assault, Armed Robbery, duty to report accident, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, reckless driving terroristic threats and acts

Sandra Vinta Lalshay Parker, 25, Homeless, was arrested June 11 and charged with Battery

Tahgee Jerome Pickens, 18, Green Acres, Covington, was arrested June 9 and charged with Armed Robbery

Brittany Nichole Reid, 31, Cross Creek, was arrested June 10 and charged with Possession and Use of Drug Related Object, Probation Violation and Marijuana-possess less than 1 ounce

GEORGIA STATE PATROL



Charles Edward Schott, 43, Creekside Lane, Covington, was arrested June 10 and charged with DUI, no seat belts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Brandon Rashard Kendricks, 25, Manor Oak, Covington, was arrested June 13 and charge with Certificate of Reg, replacement of lost Reg Certification, DUI