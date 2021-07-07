Newton County Jail Log, July 7, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Misty Lynn Abrams, 42, Calhoun Rd, Griffin, was arrested June 30 and charged with Driving without a valid license, DUI and open container

D’Marie Sheraton Allen, 24, Stoneleigh Way, Stone Mountain, was arrested June 30 and charged with Armed Robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt commit and Theft by taking

Ja’Den Akevion Allison, 18, Oakville Drive, Douglasville, was arrested June 30 and charged with driving without a valid license, failure to display traffic control devices, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a Police Officer, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle without current plate

Phillip Andrew Banks, Jr, 33, Park Place, Covington, was arrested July. 6 Back for court

Tervona Brenay Belcher, 21, Forest Brook Drive, Covington, was arrested July 1 and charged with Battery

Donna Marie Blackstock, 51, Turner Lake Rd, Covington, was arrested June 30 and Court sentenced

Tremicia Shanice Bradley, 23, W Keel St, Oxford, was arrested July 2 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, Giving false address or birthday to law enforcement officers, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no child restraint 5 years and under and no proof of insurance

Joseph Richard Cashin, 40, Anderson Circle, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with Battery and Criminal trespass

Casey Michelle Daniel, 38, Stacia Drive, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with Criminal damage to property

Phillip Wayne Daniel, 42, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested July 6 and Court sentenced 5 days

Michael Tylar Dews, 24, 851 Ivey Ave, Frankfurt, Ky., was arrested July 6 and charged with Battery

Elizabeth Danielle Ellis, 34, Hines Creek Circle, Oxford, was arrested July 6 and charged with Probation Violation

David Lamar Ewing, Jr, 41, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested July 3 and Court sentenced

Zachary Franklin Fambrough, 25, Mcgarity Rd, McDonough, was arrested July 1 and charged with Probation Violation

Kendall Farmer, 42, Hillside Oak, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthday and no seat belts

Irshad Ismael Ferguson, 44, Sells Ave, Atlanta, was arrested July 6 and charged with Failure to appear

Shaquell Lafradus Fisher, 26, Brandon Drive, Covington, was arrested July 5 and with Murder and Possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain

Dupree Augustine Forde, 32, Rivercrest Ln, Covington, was arrested July 3 and charged with Battery

Cornel Oneal Gentles, 42, Lang Rd, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and marijuana possession less than 1 ounce

Hollis Brandon Lee George, 27, Central Ave, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with Criminal damage to property, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, cruelty to children and simple battery

Justin Blake Hall, 33, Veal Rd, Covington, was arrested July 1 and charged with back for court, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs

Lastosha Denise Hall, 34, Young Rd, Lithonia, was arrested July 6 and charged with Destructive, removal, etc. of property subject

Ehan Slade Harper, 17, Dunning Keep, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with Theft by taking

Salvador Ernesto Hernandez, 28, Unknown address was arrested June 30 and Held for Clarke County agency

James Gary Hill, III, 28, Jackson St, was arrested July 6 Back for court

Jacquelyn Marie Lau, 58, Melton Way, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with Failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Andrew William Hubbard, 24, Sugar Valley Ct, Conyers, was arrested July 1 and charged with Failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, operating moped with passenger, operation of vehicle without current plate, registration and license requirements, penalties

Joseph Clayton Lederer, 22, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested July 4 and charged with Disorderly Conduct

Joe Junior Loving, 32, Hazel Hurst Drive, Covington, was arrested June 30 and court sentenced (evaluation) and failure to appear

William Romario Liborio, 27, Gresham Rd, Marietta, was arrested July 3 and charged with driving without a valid license

Fredtriel Quannelius Locklin, 29, Fox Meadow Drive, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with Criminal Trespass

Myron Craig Magnon, 44, Collis Rd, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with DUI and open container

Stephen Paul Minton Jr, 39, Rising Star Church Rd, Jackson, was arrested July 6 and charged with Fleeing or attempting to elude a Police Officer, Possession of cocaine, Probation Violation and reckless driving

Raymond Henri Nunn, Jr, 39, Cannon Drive, Social Circle, was arrested July 2 and charged with Possession of methamphetamine and Probation Violation

Sharon Susanne Pace, 49, Poplar St, Porterdale, was arrested June 30 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident

Bart Wesley Ray, 37, Lee Rd, Macon, was arrested June30 and charged with Probation Violation

William Joey Ridgeway, 62, Homeless, was arrested July 1 Back for court

Lawrence Charles Rogers, 35, Amberjack Trl, Covington, was arrested July 1 and charged with Battery

Carla Glenn Salaam, 44, Black Drive, Gainesville, was arrested July 2 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, open container and tampering with evidence

Raymond Joseph Santos, 42, Ivey ST, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with Failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Laci Ann Smith, 39, Dixie Rd, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with Probation Violation

William Dustin Smith, 34, Hwy 143, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with Probation Violation

Joshua James Sorrells, 35, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with Criminal damage to property, failure to appear for fingerprintable charges and Probation Violation

Leangelo Derico Sullivan, 41, Poiter, Louisville, Ky., was arrested July 1 and charged with Arrest Order

Curtis Leroy Tate, III, 45, Plantation Circle, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with Weekenders

Jahlyssa Alliyah Thomas, 25, Mountain Way, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with Probation Violation

Troy Cleon Turner, 59, Sheppard Rd, Covington, was arrested July 1 and charged with Probation Violation

Derrick Ramon Veal, 48, Sandhill Drive, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with Probation Violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Christy Michelle Anglin, 40, Hazel St, Porterdale was arrested July 6 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked

Gary Lamar Blackmon, 46, Wood Lawn Rd, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with DUI and driving w/o headlights in the dark

Casey James Calcagni, 20, City Pond Rd, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with Contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor

Christopher Lance Fowler, Jr, 31, Hwy 212, Monticello, was arrested July 3 and charged with Parole Violation and failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Jeromy Edward Frazier, 43, City Pond, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with Criminal Trespass and possession of methamphetamine

Khadim Mbacke, 20, Phillips Lake Ct, Lithonia, was arrested July 4 and charged with Aggravated child molestation and statutory rape

Christian Darrell Pope, 35, Justin Ct, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with Forgery, Marijuana-possess less than I oz. possession of schedule 1 and 2 (meth), Possession and use of drug related objects and theft of lost/mislaid property

Lorenzo Laman Stanley, 28, Hwy 213, Newborn, was arrested June 30 and charged with Criminal damage to property failure to appear for fingerprintable charges and Probation Violation

Ricky Lee Taylor, 29, Riverbend Rd, Covington, was arrested July 3 and charged with DUI, open container and suspended, revoked or canceled registration

Arri David Wilburn, 29, Hilda Burns, Lithonia, was arrested July 6 and charged with Theft by receiving stolen property and feeing or attempting to elude a police officer

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Karoline Kile Griffis, 46, Haygood Ave, Oxford, was arrested July 1 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Juluan Dimetree Grissiom, 21, River Walk Farm Pkwy, Covington, was arrested July 3 and charged with Driving on divided highways crossing median, DUI, failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane usage, operation of vehicle without current plates, possession of firearm or knife during commission, reckless driving and speeding 10-14 over.