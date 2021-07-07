Newton County Jail Log, July 7, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Misty Lynn Abrams, 42, Calhoun Rd, Griffin, was arrested June 30 and charged with Driving without a valid license, DUI and open container
D’Marie Sheraton Allen, 24, Stoneleigh Way, Stone Mountain, was arrested June 30 and charged with Armed Robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt commit and Theft by taking
Ja’Den Akevion Allison, 18, Oakville Drive, Douglasville, was arrested June 30 and charged with driving without a valid license, failure to display traffic control devices, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a Police Officer, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle without current plate
Phillip Andrew Banks, Jr, 33, Park Place, Covington, was arrested July. 6 Back for court
Tervona Brenay Belcher, 21, Forest Brook Drive, Covington, was arrested July 1 and charged with Battery
Donna Marie Blackstock, 51, Turner Lake Rd, Covington, was arrested June 30 and Court sentenced
Tremicia Shanice Bradley, 23, W Keel St, Oxford, was arrested July 2 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, Giving false address or birthday to law enforcement officers, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no child restraint 5 years and under and no proof of insurance
Joseph Richard Cashin, 40, Anderson Circle, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with Battery and Criminal trespass
Casey Michelle Daniel, 38, Stacia Drive, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with Criminal damage to property
Phillip Wayne Daniel, 42, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested July 6 and Court sentenced 5 days
Michael Tylar Dews, 24, 851 Ivey Ave, Frankfurt, Ky., was arrested July 6 and charged with Battery
Elizabeth Danielle Ellis, 34, Hines Creek Circle, Oxford, was arrested July 6 and charged with Probation Violation
David Lamar Ewing, Jr, 41, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested July 3 and Court sentenced
Zachary Franklin Fambrough, 25, Mcgarity Rd, McDonough, was arrested July 1 and charged with Probation Violation
Kendall Farmer, 42, Hillside Oak, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthday and no seat belts
Irshad Ismael Ferguson, 44, Sells Ave, Atlanta, was arrested July 6 and charged with Failure to appear
Shaquell Lafradus Fisher, 26, Brandon Drive, Covington, was arrested July 5 and with Murder and Possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain
Dupree Augustine Forde, 32, Rivercrest Ln, Covington, was arrested July 3 and charged with Battery
Cornel Oneal Gentles, 42, Lang Rd, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and marijuana possession less than 1 ounce
Hollis Brandon Lee George, 27, Central Ave, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with Criminal damage to property, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, cruelty to children and simple battery
Justin Blake Hall, 33, Veal Rd, Covington, was arrested July 1 and charged with back for court, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs
Lastosha Denise Hall, 34, Young Rd, Lithonia, was arrested July 6 and charged with Destructive, removal, etc. of property subject
Ehan Slade Harper, 17, Dunning Keep, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with Theft by taking
Salvador Ernesto Hernandez, 28, Unknown address was arrested June 30 and Held for Clarke County agency
James Gary Hill, III, 28, Jackson St, was arrested July 6 Back for court
Jacquelyn Marie Lau, 58, Melton Way, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with Failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Andrew William Hubbard, 24, Sugar Valley Ct, Conyers, was arrested July 1 and charged with Failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, operating moped with passenger, operation of vehicle without current plate, registration and license requirements, penalties
Joseph Clayton Lederer, 22, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested July 4 and charged with Disorderly Conduct
Joe Junior Loving, 32, Hazel Hurst Drive, Covington, was arrested June 30 and court sentenced (evaluation) and failure to appear
William Romario Liborio, 27, Gresham Rd, Marietta, was arrested July 3 and charged with driving without a valid license
Fredtriel Quannelius Locklin, 29, Fox Meadow Drive, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with Criminal Trespass
Myron Craig Magnon, 44, Collis Rd, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with DUI and open container
Stephen Paul Minton Jr, 39, Rising Star Church Rd, Jackson, was arrested July 6 and charged with Fleeing or attempting to elude a Police Officer, Possession of cocaine, Probation Violation and reckless driving
Raymond Henri Nunn, Jr, 39, Cannon Drive, Social Circle, was arrested July 2 and charged with Possession of methamphetamine and Probation Violation
Sharon Susanne Pace, 49, Poplar St, Porterdale, was arrested June 30 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident
Bart Wesley Ray, 37, Lee Rd, Macon, was arrested June30 and charged with Probation Violation
William Joey Ridgeway, 62, Homeless, was arrested July 1 Back for court
Lawrence Charles Rogers, 35, Amberjack Trl, Covington, was arrested July 1 and charged with Battery
Carla Glenn Salaam, 44, Black Drive, Gainesville, was arrested July 2 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, open container and tampering with evidence
Raymond Joseph Santos, 42, Ivey ST, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with Failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Laci Ann Smith, 39, Dixie Rd, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with Probation Violation
William Dustin Smith, 34, Hwy 143, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with Probation Violation
Joshua James Sorrells, 35, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with Criminal damage to property, failure to appear for fingerprintable charges and Probation Violation
Leangelo Derico Sullivan, 41, Poiter, Louisville, Ky., was arrested July 1 and charged with Arrest Order
Curtis Leroy Tate, III, 45, Plantation Circle, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with Weekenders
Jahlyssa Alliyah Thomas, 25, Mountain Way, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with Probation Violation
Troy Cleon Turner, 59, Sheppard Rd, Covington, was arrested July 1 and charged with Probation Violation
Derrick Ramon Veal, 48, Sandhill Drive, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with Probation Violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Christy Michelle Anglin, 40, Hazel St, Porterdale was arrested July 6 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked
Gary Lamar Blackmon, 46, Wood Lawn Rd, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with DUI and driving w/o headlights in the dark
Casey James Calcagni, 20, City Pond Rd, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with Contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor
Christopher Lance Fowler, Jr, 31, Hwy 212, Monticello, was arrested July 3 and charged with Parole Violation and failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Jeromy Edward Frazier, 43, City Pond, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with Criminal Trespass and possession of methamphetamine
Khadim Mbacke, 20, Phillips Lake Ct, Lithonia, was arrested July 4 and charged with Aggravated child molestation and statutory rape
Christian Darrell Pope, 35, Justin Ct, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with Forgery, Marijuana-possess less than I oz. possession of schedule 1 and 2 (meth), Possession and use of drug related objects and theft of lost/mislaid property
Lorenzo Laman Stanley, 28, Hwy 213, Newborn, was arrested June 30 and charged with Criminal damage to property failure to appear for fingerprintable charges and Probation Violation
Ricky Lee Taylor, 29, Riverbend Rd, Covington, was arrested July 3 and charged with DUI, open container and suspended, revoked or canceled registration
Arri David Wilburn, 29, Hilda Burns, Lithonia, was arrested July 6 and charged with Theft by receiving stolen property and feeing or attempting to elude a police officer
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Karoline Kile Griffis, 46, Haygood Ave, Oxford, was arrested July 1 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Juluan Dimetree Grissiom, 21, River Walk Farm Pkwy, Covington, was arrested July 3 and charged with Driving on divided highways crossing median, DUI, failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane usage, operation of vehicle without current plates, possession of firearm or knife during commission, reckless driving and speeding 10-14 over.