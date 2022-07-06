Newton County Jail Log, July 6, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Diego A. Mendez-Bazarte, 22, Terry St, Columbia, S.C., was arrested June 30 and charged with aggravated driving, driving w/o a valid license, reckless driving and speeding

Kevis J. Bell, 28, Trelawney Circle, Covington, was arrested June 30 and court sentenced 14 days

Roxanne M. Borges, 39, New Hope Rd, Loganville, was arrested July 5 and charged with electronic transmission of video or photo depicting nudity, identity theft fraud

Joshua B. Cox, 37, County Rd, Cullman, Ala., was arrested June 30 and charged with probation violation

Wesley C. Toyco-Ellis, 27, Lee St, Covington, was arrested July 4 and charged with court sentenced

Autumn B. Gray, 27, Oak Brook, Covington, was arrested June 28 and charged with simple assault, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Chad J. Guillot, 47, Washington St, Covington, was arrested June 29 and court sentenced

Benjamin T. Hynum, 39, Johnson St, Newborn, was arrested July 2 and charged with probation violation

Dymyn T. Jefferson, 23, Field Creek Way, Covington, was arrested July 5 and court sentenced 10 days

Reginald B. Means, 31, Sawtooth Ct, Canton, was arrested July 1 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, forgery, giving false name, address or birthdate and no proof of insurance

Jason W. Meeler, 43, Stewart Hollow Ln, Covington, was arrested July 4 and charged with battery

Nijah J. Morris, 21, Westbrook, Covington, was arrested July 3 and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children

Dietrich A. Norwood, 55, Swarthmore Dr, Lawrenceville, was arrested July 5 and court sentenced 90 days

Shanee L. Parker, 27, Spring Valley, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with battery

Master B Perry, 26, Green Acres, Covington, was arrested June 29 back for court

Derek B. Poteet, 30 McGiboney Rd, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Alexis Ramos, 17, Roberts Rd, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with criminal trespass, giving false name or address and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers

Kierra M. Roberts, 30, Mountain Dr, Covington, was arrested July 5 back for court

Darron R. Stone, 23, Crestview Cir, Covington, was arrested June 30 back for court

Laura D. Terry, 47, Oxford, was arrested July 2 and charged with violate family violence order

Joe B. Thomas.III, 33, Chapman Rd, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with simple battery

Dylan G. Williams, 24, Kinnet Rd, Covington, was arrested June 29 and court sentenced

Sylvia L. Young, 38, Ivy Ridge, Covington, was arrested July 4 and charged with aggravated stalking

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kevin R. Greenway, 38, Salem Rd, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with DUI and public drunkenness

Shareese M. Howard, 26, Devonshire Dr, Flowery Branch, was arrested July 4 and charged with DUI, interference with government property and open container

Anthony D. Hyatt, 27, Cole Walk, McDonough, was arrested June 30 and charged with criminal trespass, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of firearm or knife during commission

Kenneth B. Smith, 31, Ridge Ave, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with probation violation

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Justin S. Ellis, 19, Spruce St, Porterdale, was arrested June 29 and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Kevin S. Bratcher, 32, Country Creek Rd, Newborn, was arrested July 3 and charged with DUI, no seat belt and open container

Trina M. Smith, 64, Waters Edge Ln, Covington, was arrested June 1 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage