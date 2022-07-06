Newton County Jail Log, July 6, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Diego A. Mendez-Bazarte, 22, Terry St, Columbia, S.C., was arrested June 30 and charged with aggravated driving, driving w/o a valid license, reckless driving and speeding
Kevis J. Bell, 28, Trelawney Circle, Covington, was arrested June 30 and court sentenced 14 days
Roxanne M. Borges, 39, New Hope Rd, Loganville, was arrested July 5 and charged with electronic transmission of video or photo depicting nudity, identity theft fraud
Joshua B. Cox, 37, County Rd, Cullman, Ala., was arrested June 30 and charged with probation violation
Wesley C. Toyco-Ellis, 27, Lee St, Covington, was arrested July 4 and charged with court sentenced
Autumn B. Gray, 27, Oak Brook, Covington, was arrested June 28 and charged with simple assault, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Chad J. Guillot, 47, Washington St, Covington, was arrested June 29 and court sentenced
Benjamin T. Hynum, 39, Johnson St, Newborn, was arrested July 2 and charged with probation violation
Dymyn T. Jefferson, 23, Field Creek Way, Covington, was arrested July 5 and court sentenced 10 days
Reginald B. Means, 31, Sawtooth Ct, Canton, was arrested July 1 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, forgery, giving false name, address or birthdate and no proof of insurance
Jason W. Meeler, 43, Stewart Hollow Ln, Covington, was arrested July 4 and charged with battery
Nijah J. Morris, 21, Westbrook, Covington, was arrested July 3 and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children
Dietrich A. Norwood, 55, Swarthmore Dr, Lawrenceville, was arrested July 5 and court sentenced 90 days
Shanee L. Parker, 27, Spring Valley, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with battery
Master B Perry, 26, Green Acres, Covington, was arrested June 29 back for court
Derek B. Poteet, 30 McGiboney Rd, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Alexis Ramos, 17, Roberts Rd, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with criminal trespass, giving false name or address and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers
Kierra M. Roberts, 30, Mountain Dr, Covington, was arrested July 5 back for court
Darron R. Stone, 23, Crestview Cir, Covington, was arrested June 30 back for court
Laura D. Terry, 47, Oxford, was arrested July 2 and charged with violate family violence order
Joe B. Thomas.III, 33, Chapman Rd, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with simple battery
Dylan G. Williams, 24, Kinnet Rd, Covington, was arrested June 29 and court sentenced
Sylvia L. Young, 38, Ivy Ridge, Covington, was arrested July 4 and charged with aggravated stalking
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kevin R. Greenway, 38, Salem Rd, Covington, was arrested June 30 and charged with DUI and public drunkenness
Shareese M. Howard, 26, Devonshire Dr, Flowery Branch, was arrested July 4 and charged with DUI, interference with government property and open container
Anthony D. Hyatt, 27, Cole Walk, McDonough, was arrested June 30 and charged with criminal trespass, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of firearm or knife during commission
Kenneth B. Smith, 31, Ridge Ave, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with probation violation
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Justin S. Ellis, 19, Spruce St, Porterdale, was arrested June 29 and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Kevin S. Bratcher, 32, Country Creek Rd, Newborn, was arrested July 3 and charged with DUI, no seat belt and open container
Trina M. Smith, 64, Waters Edge Ln, Covington, was arrested June 1 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage